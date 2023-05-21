Mafia 3 Junction Boxes Locations, How to Wiretap, Fuses Guide

Mafia 3 is out now across all platforms – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game takes place in a massive open world and that is not only filled with side quests, main missions, and random encounters, but we also have lots of collectibles to find.

You can find all collectible much more conveniently in a certain area if you just wiretap the nearest junction box. There are 89 total junction boxes available across the map. Each would need to be wiretapped to reveal the location of collectible in the area.

Keep in mind that all collectible are available from the get go.

Mafia 3 Junction Boxes Locations, How to Wiretap

How to Wiretap

You will need TL-49 Fuses to wiretap junction boxes. These fuses are scattered all over New Bordeaux. Usually, you can find them near trash cans, rooftops, ledges, underground passages etc.

Wiretapping becomes available once you complete “Story Mission: Smack” mission. It takes three TL-49 fuses to wiretap a single junction box. You can always find at least one fuse close by when you reach a box.

On consoles, rotate the left joystick until you notice a green highlight bar alongside a white circle. Keep moving the stick until green bar shrinks to its smallest form. The smallest you can make the green bar the easier it would be to complete the next step.

Once you get to the smallest form, press X or Square on your controller to confirm. Now a much larger bar will take its place. The prying needle will move across the white circle from right to left.

As soon as the needle touches the green area, press X or Square to confirm. The rest is done by automated animation or Clay.

Mafia 3 Junction Boxes Locations

Delray Hollow

Junction Box #1

There are five Junction boxes in this area, the first one is at the west exterior of Trago filling station.

Junction Box #2

During the Smack Racket missions you will come across a junction box to hack.

Junction Box #3

You can find a box on the exterior wall of Everyday Laundromat.

Junction Box #4

Donovan will point out a Junction Box near the First Baptist Church.

Junction Box #5

Perfect Waffle restaurant to find the box on the side.

River Row

Junction Box #1

You will find one on the north side of Rigolet’s warehouse.

Junction Box #2

Look out side of Benny’s Ristorante Italiano, Vito’s hideout.

Junction Box #3

While taking on Union Trailers, you will come across a Junction Box outside of the office building.

Junction Box #4

You will notice a two-car garage opposite of United Dock Workers building. Head to the backside of it to find the box.

Junction Box #5

Head to the south side of Dominik’s Sugar building.

Junction Box #6

There is Medical Supply Truck that need to be stolen or destroyed next to the multistory brick building. Head to the east of the building to find the box.

Junction Box #7

Lunette Billiard building hides a box on the south side. Tap it before killing “Stitch” Gallo.

Junction Box #8

There is a two-car garage next to the Tugboat Bar. The box is at the backside of the garage.

Junction Box #9

During the Contraband racket you will need to spy on Nestor Pellegrini. You will come across a warehouse in south River Row that hosts a box in the south side.

Pointe Verdun

Junction Box #1

Go to Pearl Edge motel to find the box in the southeast side.

Junction Box #2

There is a part near the lighthouse. The part itself has a restroom that has a box on the side.

Junction Box #3

Back alley of Frederic’s Delicatessen.

Junction Box #4

Go to the road curve in the north to locate the box on the side building.

Junction Box #5

Bail Bonds business hosts a box on the north side.

Junction Box #6

Caesar De Angelis and his moonshine operations use a warehouse that has a box on the east side.

Barclay Mills

Junction Box #1

Head to the bridge to Frisco Fields and you will notice a very small building next to the building with two large doors near the bridge. It has a box on the east side.

Junction Box #2

Find the warehouse of the northwest of Barclay Mills. The box is on the side of the warehouse.

Junction Box #3

There is a box outside of Best Oil service garage.

Junction Box #4

It should be hard for you to notice a massive radio tower in the area. There is small building at the base of the tower where you will find the box.

Junction Box #5

Locate the building with Red Draft billboard next to the large open hanger (garage). The box is on the corner.

Junction Box #6

Head to the water treatment facility near the river. You will see a small building under the massive Billboard the reads “WBYU 620 – Native Son.” The box is on the side of the building.

Junction Box #7

There is a two-story building under the Black Suit billboard that has a box on the north side.

Downtown

Junction Box #1

Head to the Cinema and locate a cut through wall that hides box.

Junction Box #2

Go to Best Oil Auto Service station to find a box at the back.

Junction Box #3

Go to The Royal Hotel and find the box at the northwest side.

Junction Box #4

Go to the Black Church that has a small alley way on the side. Enter the alley to find the box.

Junction Box #5

Go to the police station on police territory and find the box at the back.

Tickfaw Harbor

Junction Box #1

Head to the rail yards to find a large truck parked outside a building. The box is at the north side of the building.

Junction Box #2

You will find a brick warehouse next to two large storage tanks in the area, very easy to notice if you explore. The box is on the north side of the building.

Junction Box #3

During the Auto Theft racket you will come across a large warehouse filled with stolen cars. The box is at the side of the building.

Junction Box #4

During “Hot Rubber & Cold Blood” you will come across a blue warehouse where you find cars stashed inside. The box is on the east side of the building.

Junction Box #5

Go to the Shipyard warehouse to find the box on the south side.

Junction Box #6

Go to the Waterfront Building to find the box on the south side.

Frisco Fields

Junction Box #1

You will find a box at the Retrousse Yacht Club entry gate.

Junction Box #2

Go to Griffin service station to find the box on the side.

Junction Box #3

There is an alley behind Thrift Mart next to the warehouse. The box is in the alley.

Junction Box #4

There is a very beautiful round church is Frisco Fields that has a box in the northeastern side.

Junction Box #5

“The Privileged Die Slow” you will notice Southern Union racists conjugate near the church that has a shack on the side. The box is on the side of the shack near the near.

Junction Box #6

Side of Griffin filling station.

Junction Box #7

Find the building that is being used by racists as Southern Union Heritage Center so you can spy on them. The box is on west side of the warehouse.

French Ward

Junction Box #1

Go to the Police Station and find the box on the back wall. Use stealth to avoid detection.

Junction Box #2

Side of Super Rocket Diner.

Junction Box #3

Front of Griffin Filling Station.

Junction Box #4

Back side of Pawn & Loan store.

Southdowns

Junction Box #1

Go to the boat docks and find a box on the stair wall.

Junction Box #2

Side of the Bayside Shipping warehouse.

Junction Box #3

Go under the northeast covered walkway of the Neil A. Arthur Stadium.

Junction Box #4

North side of Zachary Taylor High under a walkway next to the basketball court.

Junction Box #5

Locate the shake near the NB Liquors.

Junction Box #6

Go to the train station and find the box on a wall near the tracks.

Junction Box #7

On the back side of the police station. Use stealth to avoid detection.

Junction Box #8

Find a brick building near the Chatham Ship n Store. Go to the back of it to find the box.

Bayou Fantom

Junction Box #1

There is a garage next to Tago filling station. Find the box on the side of the garage.

Junction Box #2

Go to the large boathouse on the lake. The box is on the north side.

Junction Box #3

There is a small utility house near the water tower. The box is on its side.

Junction Box #4

Go to the bridge that was used to sabotage the paddleboat. The box is on the side of it.

Junction Box #5

Go to the waterfront warehouse to find the box on the north side.

Junction Box #6

Side of Best Oil automotive workshop.

Note: The guide is a work in progress and will be updated with more location soon.