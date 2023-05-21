Mafia 3 Alma Diaz Side Missions and Favors ‘Are We Cool Guide

Mafia 3 Alma Diaz Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete Are We Cool side mission for Alma Diaz.

Alma is an associate of Vito Scaletta and handles all his smuggling operations for him. Complying with Vito’s orders of doubling their runs, she wants you steal the trucks to keep the money flowing. Do, however, note that you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

Mafia 3 Alma Diaz Side Missions and Favors Guide

In this Mafia 3 Alma Diaz Side Missions and Favors Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing Are We Cool mission.

Alma Diaz Side Missions

Are We Cool

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

You need to head over to the warehouse in River Row and get more information on the mission that you need to complete. Once you are done with introduction, head over to the marked stereo icon and try to head inside the camp on foot.

Once you are inside, you can either go all in and kill everyone loud and clear or take the stealthier approach. Either way, once you are done with the enemies, head towards the vehicle that you need to get in. At this point, you need to make sure that you do not accidentally cut off the trailer otherwise you will fail the mission.

In order to complete the mission, you basically need to drop the vehicle to a friendly drop point.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Alma Diaz Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!