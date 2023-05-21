Mafia 3 Side Missions Vito Favors ‘I Need a Favor Guide

Mafia 3 Vito Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete the I Need a Favor missions chain and earn I Need a Favor Achievement/Trophy.

As one of your underbosses in Mafia 3, Vito seeks your help you deal with his problems. I Need a Favor quest chain revolves around finding and killing targets that Vito gives you. However, everything is not as simple as it sounds.

In a few of assassinations, you must first interrogate crony of the key target and learn more about the whereabouts of the key target before killing him. In addition to this, you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

Mafia 3 Side Missions Vito Favors Guide

In our Mafia 3 Vito Side Missions and Favors guide, we have detailed everything you need to know in order to complete I Need a Favor side missions.

Vito Scaletta Side Mission

I Need a Favor: Vito’s Last Hit

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

After finding Vito in his Italian Restaurant, open up your map and mark Stan “The Face” Caramanci in the French Ward. You should be able to find the man alone in an alleyway. All that you need to do is to interrogate him in order to extract some information you need. After receiving the information you need, you can either kill him or let him go – your call!

From there, you need to head over to Frisco Fields in order to find Lucky. Instead of going from the open area, try to pry open the side-door leading straight to Lucky inside the garage. You basically need to rush in, eliminate Lucky and his cronies, and get out of the area.

Once you are done with Lucky, return to Vito and receive the task of eliminating Nestor Rourke. However, before you get to Rourke, you must interrogate one of his men i.e. Patch, Smokey, or Leonard Ferrnate. After you are done with the interrogation, head over to Southdowns in order to find and eliminate Rourke.

After you are done with Rourke, head towards Southdowns cemetery in order to deal with Paulie Biancardi. The idea is to use the Intel View to get the exact location of Biancardi and avoid engaging his guards scattered around the area. Using the Intel View, you should have no issues sneaking up behind him for a clean kill.

Once you have dealt with Biancardi, return to Vito and receive the task of eliminating Luca Guidi. Before you get to him, you need to get information about his whereabouts through an interrogation. Once you are done with Guidi, head over to your final kill who is Dario Murtas and complete the chain of missions.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Vito Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!