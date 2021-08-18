In this guide, we’ll be looking through our best Madden NFL 22 Offense Tips to mastering your offense strategies in Madden NFL 22 and how to use them effectively. Let’s begin.

Madden NFL 22 Best Offense Tips

A well-formulated and structured offense scheme guarantees you a perfect score in NFL 22. These Madden 22 tips will help you strategize your plays better and allow you to wipe the floor with your opponents on the field.

To make things easier for you, below we’ve listed our top five Madden NFL 22 tips and tricks that’ll immensely help you in the game.

Offensive Playbooks

To define your playstyle, you must look through the offensive and defensive playbooks and choose what suits you the best.

Offensive Playbooks helps you with studying a team’s formations, routes, offense strategies, and their best players.

Pre-snap Hypothesis

Having a pre-snap hypothesis in Madden 22 is almost essential for you. This simply means that you need to make your way to the line of scrimmage and assess the field.

Study all the routes of the field and how they will work against the alignment you’ve set. Try to sense where the most pressure is built by the opponent team and strategize your plays according to it.

Look into who’s opening and how they can blitz you. Plan your moves in the field to avoid your opponents in the field.

Study Your Progressions

We highly suggest you go through the progressions and closely observe the routes. Before the snap, you need to know where your receivers are going to be. You’ll also have to strategize the order you’re going to use them as solutions.

Plan down your play step by step. Also, don’t just have one specific plan, instead be more open. You can only improvise during the game if you have practiced enough and have a better understanding of the field.

How to Use Corner Routes

For the last two years, throwing your ball towards the corner routes has been a great success.

Corner routes and out routes are beneficial for you as once you throw your ball there, it becomes difficult for the opponent to adjust and catch it. In addition, they are spectacular against the zone if you’ve got the time to make a throw.

Learn More Plays

If you use the same play each time, chances are you’ll become awfully predictable. This allows the opponents to strategize against you and learn your moves before you even make them.

To avoid it from happening, learn a variety of plays and master them. Expand your options by practicing and studying your offense playbook.

Try emphasizing more on learning the plays that help you to beat different kinds of defensive formations.

This helps you confuse and puzzle the opponents, and your moves become unpredictable.

Bombs in Madden 22

Lastly, don’t depend on the bombs if you actually want to become a great Madden player. It would be best if you went through your progressions instead of forcing bombs in every single play.

If you depend too much on the bombs, there are high chances of you throwing interceptions and making turnovers. This will lead you to become very inefficient and fairly incompetent in the field.