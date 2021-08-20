Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players Guide

The latest edition of the NFL Franchise is here with Madden NFL 22! In this Madden NFL 22 MUT player guide, we’ll analyze and list all the best players in the game for each position, so you can make your dream team.

Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players

With the latest edition come updates to the roster of the Madden Ultimate team (MUT). This year, 5 players have the perfect 99 ratings. Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the GOATs.

We will be listing down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 22 MUT. Every player has different strengths and superstar abilities. Analyzing, comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.

Center

The Center is arguably one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center has two primary tasks: call out possible defensive alignments and snaps the ball to the quarterback.

Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position in Madden NFL 22.

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Rodney Hudson Arizona Cardinals 92 60 90 85 Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 91 72 85 82 Ryan Jensen Temple Bay Buccaneers 89 65 90 77 Corey Linsley Los Angeles Chargers 88 69 91 78 Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions 88 73 92 82 Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts 87 70 86 80 Alex Mack San Francisco 49ers 86 62 92 78 David Andrew New England Patriots 85 66 87 83 Brandon Linder Jacksonville Jaguars 84 60 89 77 JC Tretter Cleveland Browns 84 67 89 79

Cornerback

The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.

The best 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 99 92 71 91 Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots 97 91 70 96 Jaire Alexandre Green Bay Packers 95 93 60 95 Tre’davious White Buffalo Bills 93 91 75 95 Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 92 92 74 94 Xavien Howard Miami Dolphins 91 91 65 90 James Bradberry IV New York Giants 90 90 67 88 Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 89 95 61 96 Kendall Fuller Washington Football Tea 89 90 67 88 Byron Jones Miami Dolphins 88 92 60 91

Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackles are the defensive line’s heart and soul. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.

Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles 94 77 95 84 Deforest Buckner Indianapolis Colts 92 72 91 85 Michael Pierce Minnesota Vikings 91 71 96 72 Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers 89 69 96 86 Jonathan Allen Washington Football Team 88 72 94 75 Vita Vea Tampa Bay Buccaneers 88 69 97 79 Da’ron Payne Washington Football Team 87 76 95 74 Matthew Ioannidis Washington Football Team 86 70 98 79 Quinnen Williams New York Jets 86 78 89 73 Brandon Williams Baltimore Ravens 85 57 96 74

Free safety

The last line of defense is called free safety. Task of the man at this position is to stay a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.

Here are the top ten positions at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Devin Mccourty New England Patriots 92 91 62 97 Jessie Bates III Cincinnati Bengals 91 89 58 93 Justin Simmons Denver BroncC 91 88 66 98 Eddie Jackson hicago Bearsos 89 88 63 89 Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers 89 91 64 93 Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans 88 89 73 90 Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills 88 89 58 90 Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers 84 88 54 90 Marcus Williams New Orleans Saints 84 89 70 93 Antoine Winfield JR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83 89 59 90

Full back

This is one of two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.

Here is the top ten players list at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers 87 80 79 89 Patrick Ricard Baltimore Ravens 81 71 90 86 Andy Janovich Cleveland Browns 78 77 81 84 Alec Ingold Las Vegas Raiders 75 77 76 86 C.J. HAM Minnesota Vikings 73 81 77 83 Khari Blasingame Tennessee Titans 72 87 75 86 Elihaa Penny New York Giants 71 79 77 84 Cethan Carter Miami Dolphins 70 83 75 83 Derek Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 70 79 74 87 Alex Armah JR New Orleans Saints 69 82 84 85

Half back

In American football, a halfback (HB) is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball on most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions, the other one is full back which we’ve mentioned earlier in the article.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Chistian Mccaffrey Carolina Panthers 97 92 72 98 Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 96 92 87 97 Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 96 92 85 94 Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 95 92 74 91 Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 94 89 77 93 Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 91 91 71 92 Saquon Barkley New York Giants 90 92 81 97 Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 89 87 86 96 Ezekiel Elliot Dallas Cowboys 88 89 80 98 Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 88 91 83 96

Kicker

Kickers are the most important players as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick the field goals for getting extra points.

The top ten kickers are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 87 74 40 85 Jason Sanders Miami Dolphins 85 77 37 81 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 84 74 44 82 Josh Lambo Jacksonville Jaguars 83 65 49 85 Graham Gano New York Giants 82 75 63 80 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers 81 72 44 84 Younhghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 81 71 47 87 Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals 80 71 43 75 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers 80 57 25 75 Greg Zuerlein Dallas Cowboys 79 73 38 85

Left Defensive End

These players line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength and power to fight offensive linemen, as well as the speed and agility to pursue the quarterback on throwing plays.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA J.J Watt Arizona Cardinals 94 77 97 89 Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints 93 77 92 91 Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs 90 70 92 80 Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 89 87 82 85 Stephon Tuitt Pittsburgh Steelers 89 73 92 73 Akiem Hicks Chicago Bears 88 62 95 83 Brian Burns Carolina Panthers 87 88 76 79 Demarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys 87 80 88 84 Brandon Graham Philadelphia Eagles 85 77 87 81 Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers 84 73 90 80

Left Guard

Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts 95 65 97 91 Ali Marpet Tampa Bay Buccaneers 90 71 88 82 Richie Incognito Las Vegas Raiders 89 69 94 87 Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns 88 72 86 88 Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers 86 69 89 84 Rodger Saffold III Tennessee Titans 85 61 88 92 Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs 84 73 88 84 Andrew Norwell Jacksonville Jaguars 82 60 87 82 Cody Whitehair Chicago Bears 81 70 87 88 Dalton Risner Denver Broncos 81 62 87 82

Left Outside Lineback

The outside linebacker’s job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.

The top ten players to play at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Khalil Mack Chicago Bears 96 86 89 91 Chandler Jones Arizona Cardinals 94 78 87 95 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 94 83 81 87 Von Miller Denver Broncos 93 86 84 90 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers 92 81 87 90 Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts 89 86 78 91 Za’darius Smith Green Bay Packers 89 80 84 86 Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers 88 84 74 84 C.J. Mosley New York Jets 83 83 75 95 Mathew Judon New England Patriots 82 80 86 85

Left Tackle

A left tackle in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA David Bakhtiari Green Bay Packers 96 69 91 85 Terron Armstead New Orleans Saints 95 80 89 92 Trent Willims San Francisco 49ers 94 76 95 85 Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens 93 66 91 88 Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys 91 72 96 88 Laremy Tunsil Houston Texans 89 64 91 89 Andrew Whitworth Los Angeles Rams 86 61 92 90 Taylor Lewan Tennessee Titans 85 74 91 90 Garett Bolles Denver Broncos 84 74 90 93 Duance Brown Seattle Seahawks 83 72 90 89

Middle Lineback

The goal of the middle linebacker is to halt runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers 94 85 76 91 Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers 93 85 77 97 Bobby Wagner Seattle Seahawks 92 85 81 97 Demario Davis New Orleans Saints 91 85 85 94 Eric Kendricks Minnesota Vikings 90 84 76 92 Roquan Smith Chicago Bears 88 89 80 94 Dont’a Hightower New England Patriots 87 80 84 91 Deion Jones Atlanta Falcons 86 90 73 85 Myles Jack Jacksonville Jaguars 86 87 74 92 Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85 92 77 88

Punter

This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Johnny Hekker Los Angeles Rams 86 68 56 84 Brett Kern Tennessee Titans 85 65 45 75 Sam Koch Baltimore Ravens 84 69 50 85 Tress Way Washington Football Team 83 73 44 82 J.k. Scott Green Bay Packers 82 78 51 89 Micheal Dickson Seattle Seahawkers 81 75 47 86 Jack Fox Detroit Lions 80 81 50 83 Bradley Pinion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 79 64 55 85 Mitch Wishnowsky San Francisco 49ers 79 84 56 87 Jamie Gillan Cleveland Browns 77 76 69 84

Quarterback Players

The quarterback is the offensive player who nearly always throws forward passes and touches the ball on practically every offensive play. Quarterback is usually considered as offense’s leader.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 99 81 70 96 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 97 59 64 99 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 96 79 59 97 Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 94 85 59 98 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 91 96 63 92 Deshaun Watson Houstan Texans 90 85 69 94 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 86 76 91 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 87 82 75 95 Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 87 84 63 90 Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 85 70 63 72

Right Defensive End

This position defends against the offense from right side.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 99 82 99 87 Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 98 85 96 88 Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers 92 71 94 86 Calas Campbell Baltimore Ravens 90 71 92 85 Nick Bosa San Francisco 49yrs 90 79 85 86 Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons 88 69 91 82 Chase Young Washington Football Team 86 85 86 80 Ndamukong Suh Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85 73 94 87 Leonard Williams New York Giants 84 72 90 77 Carl Lawson New York Jets 83 83 88 76

Right Guard

Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys 98 69 95 93 Brandon Brooks Philadelphia Eagles 92 72 95 81 Wyatt Teller Cleveland Browns 89 64 93 87 Brandon Scherff Washington Football Team 87 72 92 88 Shaq Mason New England Patriots 86 71 87 82 Kevin Zeitler Baltimore Ravens 83 58 91 88 Chris Lindstorm Atlanta Falcons 79 75 87 88 Trai Turner Pittsburgh Steelers 79 73 89 80 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Kansas City Chiefs 78 70 90 85 Graham Glasgow Denver Broncos 77 67 88 87

Right Outside Lineback

The right outside linebacker’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well as to keep an eye on the pass and defend against it.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Melvin Ingram Pittsburgh Steelers 87 80 83 79 Bradley Chubb Denver Broncos 85 84 91 83 Jason Pierre-Paul Tampa Bay Buccaneers 84 79 85 80 Haason Reddick Carolina Oanthers 83 88 79 90 Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars 82 86 82 81 Justin Houstan Baltimore Ravens 82 79 84 83 Trey Flowers Detroit Lions 81 76 87 77 Harold Landry Tennessee Titans 80 84 78 88 Kyle Van Noy New England Patriot 80 83 76 89 Matt Milano Buffalo Bills 80 83 77 90

Right Tackle

The right tackle (RT) is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Ryan Ramczyk New Orleans Saints 89 62 90 92 Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89 77 90 90 Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 88 78 88 90 Bryan Bulaga Los Angeles Chargers 87 60 88 90 La’el Collins Dallas Cowboys 87 70 89 85 Trent Brown New England Patriots 86 62 91 80 Taylor Moton Carolina Panthers 85 66 88 84 Braden Smith Indianapolis Colts 84 66 92 90 Mike Mcglinchey San Francisco 49ers 80 70 89 86 Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 80 56 84 78

Strong Safety

This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Tyrann Mathieu Kansas City Chiefs 95 90 61 92 Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals 93 91 72 95 Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 90 87 73 91 Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks 90 91 78 93 Adrian Amos Green Bay Packers 89 91 72 88 Derwin James JR Los Angeles Charger 88 90 77 94 Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 87 88 66 93 John Johnson Cleveland Browns 86 85 69 92 Kareem Jackson Denver Brpncos 86 87 60 91 Marcus Maye New York Jets 85 90 77 88

Tight End Players

It’s a hybrid between an offensive lineman and a receiver. Generally, he lines up next to the Left Tackle or Right Tackle. Helping the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback includes in their responsibilities.

The top ten players for Tight End in Madden NFL 22 are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 99 86 79 97 George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 96 88 82 92 Darren Waller Las Vagas Raiders 93 90 70 91 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 88 86 79 94 Hunter Henry New England Patriots 87 82 75 90 Austin Hooper Baltimore Ravens 86 81 73 96 Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 80 80 86 Mike Gesicki Miami Dolphins 85 83 78 85 T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions 85 83 78 83 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles 84 83 76 85

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver’s primary responsibility is to catch quarterback forward passes.

The top ten players are: