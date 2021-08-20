Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players Guide

The latest edition of the NFL Franchise is here with Madden NFL 22!  In this Madden NFL 22 MUT player guide, we’ll analyze and list all the best players in the game for each position, so you can make your dream team.

Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players

With the latest edition come updates to the roster of the Madden Ultimate team (MUT). This year, 5 players have the perfect 99 ratings. Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the GOATs.

We will be listing down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 22 MUT. Every player has different strengths and superstar abilities. Analyzing, comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.

Center

The Center is arguably one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center has two primary tasks: call out possible defensive alignments and snaps the ball to the quarterback.

Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position in Madden NFL 22.

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Rodney Hudson Arizona Cardinals 92 60 90 85
Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles 91 72 85 82
Ryan Jensen Temple Bay Buccaneers 89 65 90 77
Corey Linsley Los Angeles Chargers 88 69 91 78
Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions 88 73 92 82
Ryan Kelly Indianapolis Colts 87 70 86 80
Alex Mack San Francisco 49ers 86 62 92 78
David Andrew New England Patriots 85 66 87 83
Brandon Linder Jacksonville Jaguars 84 60 89 77
JC Tretter Cleveland Browns 84 67 89 79

Cornerback

The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.

The best 10 players for this position are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Jalen Ramsey Los Angeles Rams 99 92 71 91
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots 97 91 70 96
Jaire Alexandre Green Bay Packers 95 93 60 95
Tre’davious White Buffalo Bills 93 91 75 95
Marlon Humphrey Baltimore Ravens 92 92 74 94
Xavien Howard Miami Dolphins 91 91 65 90
James Bradberry IV New York Giants 90 90 67 88
Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns 89 95 61 96
Kendall Fuller Washington Football Tea 89 90 67 88
Byron Jones Miami Dolphins 88 92 60 91

Defensive Tackle

Defensive tackles are the defensive line’s heart and soul. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.

Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Fletcher Cox Philadelphia Eagles 94 77 95 84
Deforest Buckner Indianapolis Colts 92 72 91 85
Michael Pierce Minnesota Vikings 91 71 96 72
Kenny Clark Green Bay Packers 89 69 96 86
Jonathan Allen Washington Football Team 88 72 94 75
Vita Vea Tampa Bay Buccaneers 88 69 97 79
Da’ron Payne Washington Football Team 87 76 95 74
Matthew Ioannidis Washington Football Team 86 70 98 79
Quinnen Williams New York Jets 86 78 89 73
Brandon Williams Baltimore Ravens 85 57 96 74

Free safety

The last line of defense is called free safety. Task of the man at this position is to stay a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.

Here are the top ten positions at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Devin Mccourty New England Patriots 92 91 62 97
Jessie Bates III Cincinnati Bengals 91 89 58 93
Justin Simmons Denver BroncC 91 88 66 98
Eddie Jackson hicago Bearsos 89 88 63 89
Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers 89 91 64 93
Kevin Byard Tennessee Titans 88 89 73 90
Micah Hyde Buffalo Bills 88 89 58 90
Jimmie Ward San Francisco 49ers 84 88 54 90
Marcus Williams New Orleans Saints 84 89 70 93
Antoine Winfield JR Tampa Bay Buccaneers 83 89 59 90

Full back

This is one of two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.

Here is the top ten players list at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Kyle Juszczyk San Francisco 49ers 87 80 79 89
Patrick Ricard Baltimore Ravens 81 71 90 86
Andy Janovich Cleveland Browns 78 77 81 84
Alec Ingold Las Vegas Raiders 75 77 76 86
C.J. HAM Minnesota Vikings 73 81 77 83
Khari Blasingame Tennessee Titans 72 87 75 86
Elihaa Penny New York Giants 71 79 77 84
Cethan Carter Miami Dolphins 70 83 75 83
Derek Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 70 79 74 87
Alex Armah JR New Orleans Saints 69 82 84 85

Half back

In American football, a halfback (HB) is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball on most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions, the other one is full back which we’ve mentioned earlier in the article.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Chistian Mccaffrey Carolina Panthers 97 92 72 98
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 96 92 87 97
Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 96 92 85 94
Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 95 92 74 91
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 94 89 77 93
Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 91 91 71 92
Saquon Barkley New York Giants 90 92 81 97
Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders 89 87 86 96
Ezekiel Elliot Dallas Cowboys 88 89 80 98
Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 88 91 83 96

Kicker

Kickers are the most important players as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick the field goals for getting extra points.

The top ten kickers are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens 87 74 40 85
Jason Sanders Miami Dolphins 85 77 37 81
Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs 84 74 44 82
Josh Lambo Jacksonville Jaguars 83 65 49 85
Graham Gano New York Giants 82 75 63 80
Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers 81 72 44 84
Younhghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons 81 71 47 87
Matt Prater Arizona Cardinals 80 71 43 75
Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers 80 57 25 75
Greg Zuerlein Dallas Cowboys 79 73 38 85

Left Defensive End

These players line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength and power to fight offensive linemen, as well as the speed and agility to pursue the quarterback on throwing plays.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
J.J Watt Arizona Cardinals 94 77 97 89
Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints 93 77 92 91
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs 90 70 92 80
Danielle Hunter Minnesota Vikings 89 87 82 85
Stephon Tuitt Pittsburgh Steelers 89 73 92 73
Akiem Hicks Chicago Bears 88 62 95 83
Brian Burns Carolina Panthers 87 88 76 79
Demarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys 87 80 88 84
Brandon Graham Philadelphia Eagles 85 77 87 81
Arik Armstead San Francisco 49ers 84 73 90 80

Left Guard

Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Quenton Nelson Indianapolis Colts 95 65 97 91
Ali Marpet Tampa Bay Buccaneers 90 71 88 82
Richie Incognito Las Vegas Raiders 89 69 94 87
Joel Bitonio Cleveland Browns 88 72 86 88
Elgton Jenkins Green Bay Packers 86 69 89 84
Rodger Saffold III Tennessee Titans 85 61 88 92
Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs 84 73 88 84
Andrew Norwell Jacksonville Jaguars 82 60 87 82
Cody Whitehair Chicago Bears 81 70 87 88
Dalton Risner Denver Broncos 81 62 87 82

Left Outside Lineback

The outside linebacker’s job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.

The top ten players to play at this position:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Khalil Mack Chicago Bears 96 86 89 91
Chandler Jones Arizona Cardinals 94 78 87 95
T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 94 83 81 87
Von Miller Denver Broncos 93 86 84 90
Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers 92 81 87 90
Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts 89 86 78 91
Za’darius Smith Green Bay Packers 89 80 84 86
Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers 88 84 74 84
C.J. Mosley New York Jets 83 83 75 95
Mathew Judon New England Patriots 82 80 86 85

Left Tackle

A left tackle in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.

The best 10 players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
David Bakhtiari Green Bay Packers 96 69 91 85
Terron Armstead New Orleans Saints 95 80 89 92
Trent Willims San Francisco 49ers 94 76 95 85
Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens 93 66 91 88
Tyron Smith Dallas Cowboys 91 72 96 88
Laremy Tunsil Houston Texans 89 64 91 89
Andrew Whitworth Los Angeles Rams 86 61 92 90
Taylor Lewan Tennessee Titans 85 74 91 90
Garett Bolles Denver Broncos 84 74 90 93
Duance Brown Seattle Seahawks 83 72 90 89

Middle Lineback

The goal of the middle linebacker is to halt runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Fred Warner San Francisco 49ers 94 85 76 91
Lavonte David Tampa Bay Buccaneers 93 85 77 97
Bobby Wagner Seattle Seahawks 92 85 81 97
Demario Davis New Orleans Saints 91 85 85 94
Eric Kendricks Minnesota Vikings 90 84 76 92
Roquan Smith Chicago Bears 88 89 80 94
Dont’a Hightower New England Patriots 87 80 84 91
Deion Jones Atlanta Falcons 86 90 73 85
Myles Jack Jacksonville Jaguars 86 87 74 92
Devin White Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85 92 77 88

Punter

This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Johnny Hekker Los Angeles Rams 86 68 56 84
Brett Kern Tennessee Titans 85 65 45 75
Sam Koch Baltimore Ravens 84 69 50 85
Tress Way Washington Football Team 83 73 44 82
J.k. Scott Green Bay Packers 82 78 51 89
Micheal Dickson Seattle Seahawkers 81 75 47 86
Jack Fox Detroit Lions 80 81 50 83
Bradley Pinion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 79 64 55 85
Mitch Wishnowsky San Francisco 49ers 79 84 56 87
Jamie Gillan Cleveland Browns 77 76 69 84

Quarterback Players

The quarterback is the offensive player who nearly always throws forward passes and touches the ball on practically every offensive play. Quarterback is usually considered as offense’s leader.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 99 81 70 96
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 97 59 64 99
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 96 79 59 97
Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 94 85 59 98
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 91 96 63 92
Deshaun Watson Houstan Texans 90 85 69 94
Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 86 76 91
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys 87 82 75 95
Ryan Tannehill Tennessee Titans 87 84 63 90
Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons 85 70 63 72

Right Defensive End

This position defends against the offense from right side.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Aaron Donald Los Angeles Rams 99 82 99 87
Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 98 85 96 88
Cameron Heyward Pittsburgh Steelers 92 71 94 86
Calas Campbell Baltimore Ravens 90 71 92 85
Nick Bosa San Francisco 49yrs 90 79 85 86
Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons 88 69 91 82
Chase Young Washington Football Team 86 85 86 80
Ndamukong Suh Tampa Bay Buccaneers 85 73 94 87
Leonard Williams New York Giants 84 72 90 77
Carl Lawson New York Jets 83 83 88 76

Right Guard

Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys 98 69 95 93
Brandon Brooks Philadelphia Eagles 92 72 95 81
Wyatt Teller Cleveland Browns 89 64 93 87
Brandon Scherff Washington Football Team 87 72 92 88
Shaq Mason New England Patriots 86 71 87 82
Kevin Zeitler Baltimore Ravens 83 58 91 88
Chris Lindstorm Atlanta Falcons 79 75 87 88
Trai Turner Pittsburgh Steelers 79 73 89 80
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Kansas City Chiefs 78 70 90 85
Graham Glasgow Denver Broncos 77 67 88 87

Right Outside Lineback

The right outside linebacker’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well as to keep an eye on the pass and defend against it.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Melvin Ingram Pittsburgh Steelers 87 80 83 79
Bradley Chubb Denver Broncos 85 84 91 83
Jason Pierre-Paul Tampa Bay Buccaneers 84 79 85 80
Haason Reddick Carolina Oanthers 83 88 79 90
Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars 82 86 82 81
Justin Houstan Baltimore Ravens 82 79 84 83
Trey Flowers Detroit Lions 81 76 87 77
Harold Landry Tennessee Titans 80 84 78 88
Kyle Van Noy New England Patriot 80 83 76 89
Matt Milano Buffalo Bills 80 83 77 90

Right Tackle

The right tackle (RT) is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.

The top ten players are :

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Ryan Ramczyk New Orleans Saints 89 62 90 92
Tristan Wirfs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 89 77 90 90
Lane Johnson Philadelphia Eagles 88 78 88 90
Bryan Bulaga Los Angeles Chargers 87 60 88 90
La’el Collins Dallas Cowboys 87 70 89 85
Trent Brown New England Patriots 86 62 91 80
Taylor Moton Carolina Panthers 85 66 88 84
Braden Smith Indianapolis Colts 84 66 92 90
Mike Mcglinchey San Francisco 49ers 80 70 89 86
Rob Havenstein Los Angeles Rams 80 56 84 78

Strong Safety

This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Tyrann Mathieu Kansas City Chiefs 95 90 61 92
Budda Baker Arizona Cardinals 93 91 72 95
Harrison Smith Minnesota Vikings 90 87 73 91
Jamal Adams Seattle Seahawks 90 91 78 93
Adrian Amos Green Bay Packers 89 91 72 88
Derwin James JR Los Angeles Charger 88 90 77 94
Jordan Poyer Buffalo Bills 87 88 66 93
John Johnson Cleveland Browns 86 85 69 92
Kareem Jackson Denver Brpncos 86 87 60 91
Marcus Maye New York Jets 85 90 77 88

Tight End Players

It’s a hybrid between an offensive lineman and a receiver. Generally, he lines up next to the Left Tackle or Right Tackle. Helping the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback includes in their responsibilities.

The top ten players for Tight End in Madden NFL 22 are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 99 86 79 97
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers 96 88 82 92
Darren Waller Las Vagas Raiders 93 90 70 91
Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 88 86 79 94
Hunter Henry New England Patriots 87 82 75 90
Austin Hooper Baltimore Ravens 86 81 73 96
Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 80 80 86
Mike Gesicki Miami Dolphins 85 83 78 85
T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions 85 83 78 83
Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles 84 83 76 85

Wide Receiver

The wide receiver’s primary responsibility is to catch quarterback forward passes.

The top ten players are:

Player Name Team OVR SPD STR STA
Davante  Adams Green Bay Packers 99 91 63 96
Deandre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals 62 64 78 98
Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs 98 99 64 91
Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 97 92 62 92
Julio Jones Tennessee Titans 95 92 78 98
Micheal Thomas New Orleans Saints 94 87 77 99
Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers 93 88 72 95
Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys 92 91 68 94
Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 91 90 78 97
Allen Robinson II Chicago Bears 90 89 70 89

