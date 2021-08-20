Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players Guide

The latest edition of the NFL Franchise is here with Madden NFL 22! In this Madden NFL 22 MUT player guide, we’ll analyze and list all the best players in the game for each position, so you can make your dream team.
Madden NFL 22 Best MUT Players
With the latest edition come updates to the roster of the Madden Ultimate team (MUT). This year, 5 players have the perfect 99 ratings. Aaron Donald, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are the GOATs.
We will be listing down the top ten players for each position in Madden NFL 22 MUT. Every player has different strengths and superstar abilities. Analyzing, comparing their stats will definitely going to help you in-game.
Center
The Center is arguably one of the most important positions on the field, alongside the quarterback. Center has two primary tasks: call out possible defensive alignments and snaps the ball to the quarterback.
Here are the top ten MUT players for the center position in Madden NFL 22.
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Rodney Hudson
|Arizona Cardinals
|92
|60
|90
|85
|Jason Kelce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|91
|72
|85
|82
|Ryan Jensen
|Temple Bay Buccaneers
|89
|65
|90
|77
|Corey Linsley
|Los Angeles Chargers
|88
|69
|91
|78
|Frank Ragnow
|Detroit Lions
|88
|73
|92
|82
|Ryan Kelly
|Indianapolis Colts
|87
|70
|86
|80
|Alex Mack
|San Francisco 49ers
|86
|62
|92
|78
|David Andrew
|New England Patriots
|85
|66
|87
|83
|Brandon Linder
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|84
|60
|89
|77
|JC Tretter
|Cleveland Browns
|84
|67
|89
|79
Cornerback
The cornerback’s primary task is to defend against the forward throw. This position demands agility and speed.
The best 10 players for this position are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Jalen Ramsey
|Los Angeles Rams
|99
|92
|71
|91
|Stephon Gilmore
|New England Patriots
|97
|91
|70
|96
|Jaire Alexandre
|Green Bay Packers
|95
|93
|60
|95
|Tre’davious White
|Buffalo Bills
|93
|91
|75
|95
|Marlon Humphrey
|Baltimore Ravens
|92
|92
|74
|94
|Xavien Howard
|Miami Dolphins
|91
|91
|65
|90
|James Bradberry IV
|New York Giants
|90
|90
|67
|88
|Denzel Ward
|Cleveland Browns
|89
|95
|61
|96
|Kendall Fuller
|Washington Football Tea
|89
|90
|67
|88
|Byron Jones
|Miami Dolphins
|88
|92
|60
|91
Defensive Tackle
Defensive tackles are the defensive line’s heart and soul. Their main job is to rush the passer and stop running plays directed at the middle of the line of scrimmage.
Here are the top 10 players for the defensive tackle position:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Fletcher Cox
|Philadelphia Eagles
|94
|77
|95
|84
|Deforest Buckner
|Indianapolis Colts
|92
|72
|91
|85
|Michael Pierce
|Minnesota Vikings
|91
|71
|96
|72
|Kenny Clark
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|69
|96
|86
|Jonathan Allen
|Washington Football Team
|88
|72
|94
|75
|Vita Vea
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|88
|69
|97
|79
|Da’ron Payne
|Washington Football Team
|87
|76
|95
|74
|Matthew Ioannidis
|Washington Football Team
|86
|70
|98
|79
|Quinnen Williams
|New York Jets
|86
|78
|89
|73
|Brandon Williams
|Baltimore Ravens
|85
|57
|96
|74
Free safety
The last line of defense is called free safety. Task of the man at this position is to stay a safe distance from the line of scrimmage while watching the game unfold, follow the ball and do long passes.
Here are the top ten positions at this position:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Devin Mccourty
|New England Patriots
|92
|91
|62
|97
|Jessie Bates III
|Cincinnati Bengals
|91
|89
|58
|93
|Justin Simmons
|Denver BroncC
|91
|88
|66
|98
|Eddie Jackson
|hicago Bearsos
|89
|88
|63
|89
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|89
|91
|64
|93
|Kevin Byard
|Tennessee Titans
|88
|89
|73
|90
|Micah Hyde
|Buffalo Bills
|88
|89
|58
|90
|Jimmie Ward
|San Francisco 49ers
|84
|88
|54
|90
|Marcus Williams
|New Orleans Saints
|84
|89
|70
|93
|Antoine Winfield JR
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|83
|89
|59
|90
Full back
This is one of two running back positions. This is an offensive backfield position.
Here is the top ten players list at this position:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Kyle Juszczyk
|San Francisco 49ers
|87
|80
|79
|89
|Patrick Ricard
|Baltimore Ravens
|81
|71
|90
|86
|Andy Janovich
|Cleveland Browns
|78
|77
|81
|84
|Alec Ingold
|Las Vegas Raiders
|75
|77
|76
|86
|C.J. HAM
|Minnesota Vikings
|73
|81
|77
|83
|Khari Blasingame
|Tennessee Titans
|72
|87
|75
|86
|Elihaa Penny
|New York Giants
|71
|79
|77
|84
|Cethan Carter
|Miami Dolphins
|70
|83
|75
|83
|Derek Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|70
|79
|74
|87
|Alex Armah JR
|New Orleans Saints
|69
|82
|84
|85
Half back
In American football, a halfback (HB) is an offensive position that involves lining up in the backfield and carrying the ball on most rushing plays. It is one of the two running back positions, the other one is full back which we’ve mentioned earlier in the article.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Chistian Mccaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|97
|92
|72
|98
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|96
|92
|87
|97
|Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|96
|92
|85
|94
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota Vikings
|95
|92
|74
|91
|Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|94
|89
|77
|93
|Aaron Jones
|Green Bay Packers
|91
|91
|71
|92
|Saquon Barkley
|New York Giants
|90
|92
|81
|97
|Josh Jacobs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|89
|87
|86
|96
|Ezekiel Elliot
|Dallas Cowboys
|88
|89
|80
|98
|Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati Bengals
|88
|91
|83
|96
Kicker
Kickers are the most important players as they have to score points for their team. The key responsibility of the player playing at this position is to kick the field goals for getting extra points.
The top ten kickers are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
|87
|74
|40
|85
|Jason Sanders
|Miami Dolphins
|85
|77
|37
|81
|Harrison Butker
|Kansas City Chiefs
|84
|74
|44
|82
|Josh Lambo
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|83
|65
|49
|85
|Graham Gano
|New York Giants
|82
|75
|63
|80
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|81
|72
|44
|84
|Younhghoe Koo
|Atlanta Falcons
|81
|71
|47
|87
|Matt Prater
|Arizona Cardinals
|80
|71
|43
|75
|Robbie Gould
|San Francisco 49ers
|80
|57
|25
|75
|Greg Zuerlein
|Dallas Cowboys
|79
|73
|38
|85
Left Defensive End
These players line outside the defensive tackle. They must have the strength and power to fight offensive linemen, as well as the speed and agility to pursue the quarterback on throwing plays.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|J.J Watt
|Arizona Cardinals
|94
|77
|97
|89
|Cameron Jordan
|New Orleans Saints
|93
|77
|92
|91
|Chris Jones
|Kansas City Chiefs
|90
|70
|92
|80
|Danielle Hunter
|Minnesota Vikings
|89
|87
|82
|85
|Stephon Tuitt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|89
|73
|92
|73
|Akiem Hicks
|Chicago Bears
|88
|62
|95
|83
|Brian Burns
|Carolina Panthers
|87
|88
|76
|79
|Demarcus Lawrence
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|80
|88
|84
|Brandon Graham
|Philadelphia Eagles
|85
|77
|87
|81
|Arik Armstead
|San Francisco 49ers
|84
|73
|90
|80
Left Guard
Players at the Left guard position guard from the left of the offensive line.
The top ten players are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Quenton Nelson
|Indianapolis Colts
|95
|65
|97
|91
|Ali Marpet
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|90
|71
|88
|82
|Richie Incognito
|Las Vegas Raiders
|89
|69
|94
|87
|Joel Bitonio
|Cleveland Browns
|88
|72
|86
|88
|Elgton Jenkins
|Green Bay Packers
|86
|69
|89
|84
|Rodger Saffold III
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|61
|88
|92
|Joe Thuney
|Kansas City Chiefs
|84
|73
|88
|84
|Andrew Norwell
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|82
|60
|87
|82
|Cody Whitehair
|Chicago Bears
|81
|70
|87
|88
|Dalton Risner
|Denver Broncos
|81
|62
|87
|82
Left Outside Lineback
The outside linebacker’s job is to cover the end to make sure a run doesn’t escape, and to watch the pass and protect from it.
The top ten players to play at this position:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Khalil Mack
|Chicago Bears
|96
|86
|89
|91
|Chandler Jones
|Arizona Cardinals
|94
|78
|87
|95
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|94
|83
|81
|87
|Von Miller
|Denver Broncos
|93
|86
|84
|90
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Chargers
|92
|81
|87
|90
|Darius Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|89
|86
|78
|91
|Za’darius Smith
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|80
|84
|86
|Shaquil Barrett
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|88
|84
|74
|84
|C.J. Mosley
|New York Jets
|83
|83
|75
|95
|Mathew Judon
|New England Patriots
|82
|80
|86
|85
Left Tackle
A left tackle in football is a player on the left side of the offensive line that blocks for the quarterback and running back.
The best 10 players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|David Bakhtiari
|Green Bay Packers
|96
|69
|91
|85
|Terron Armstead
|New Orleans Saints
|95
|80
|89
|92
|Trent Willims
|San Francisco 49ers
|94
|76
|95
|85
|Ronnie Stanley
|Baltimore Ravens
|93
|66
|91
|88
|Tyron Smith
|Dallas Cowboys
|91
|72
|96
|88
|Laremy Tunsil
|Houston Texans
|89
|64
|91
|89
|Andrew Whitworth
|Los Angeles Rams
|86
|61
|92
|90
|Taylor Lewan
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|74
|91
|90
|Garett Bolles
|Denver Broncos
|84
|74
|90
|93
|Duance Brown
|Seattle Seahawks
|83
|72
|90
|89
Middle Lineback
The goal of the middle linebacker is to halt runs between the tackles while also keeping an eye on the entire field to see how the play develops.
The top ten players are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Fred Warner
|San Francisco 49ers
|94
|85
|76
|91
|Lavonte David
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|93
|85
|77
|97
|Bobby Wagner
|Seattle Seahawks
|92
|85
|81
|97
|Demario Davis
|New Orleans Saints
|91
|85
|85
|94
|Eric Kendricks
|Minnesota Vikings
|90
|84
|76
|92
|Roquan Smith
|Chicago Bears
|88
|89
|80
|94
|Dont’a Hightower
|New England Patriots
|87
|80
|84
|91
|Deion Jones
|Atlanta Falcons
|86
|90
|73
|85
|Myles Jack
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|86
|87
|74
|92
|Devin White
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|85
|92
|77
|88
Punter
This player is a special position and his responsibility is to take the snapped ball and kick it to the other team from the line of scrimmage. In this way, field position disadvantages are counteracted.
The top ten players are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Johnny Hekker
|Los Angeles Rams
|86
|68
|56
|84
|Brett Kern
|Tennessee Titans
|85
|65
|45
|75
|Sam Koch
|Baltimore Ravens
|84
|69
|50
|85
|Tress Way
|Washington Football Team
|83
|73
|44
|82
|J.k. Scott
|Green Bay Packers
|82
|78
|51
|89
|Micheal Dickson
|Seattle Seahawkers
|81
|75
|47
|86
|Jack Fox
|Detroit Lions
|80
|81
|50
|83
|Bradley Pinion
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|79
|64
|55
|85
|Mitch Wishnowsky
|San Francisco 49ers
|79
|84
|56
|87
|Jamie Gillan
|Cleveland Browns
|77
|76
|69
|84
Quarterback Players
The quarterback is the offensive player who nearly always throws forward passes and touches the ball on practically every offensive play. Quarterback is usually considered as offense’s leader.
The top ten players are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|99
|81
|70
|96
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|97
|59
|64
|99
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|96
|79
|59
|97
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle Seahawks
|94
|85
|59
|98
|Lamar Jackson
|Baltimore Ravens
|91
|96
|63
|92
|Deshaun Watson
|Houstan Texans
|90
|85
|69
|94
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|88
|86
|76
|91
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|82
|75
|95
|Ryan Tannehill
|Tennessee Titans
|87
|84
|63
|90
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta Falcons
|85
|70
|63
|72
Right Defensive End
This position defends against the offense from right side.
The top ten players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Aaron Donald
|Los Angeles Rams
|99
|82
|99
|87
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|98
|85
|96
|88
|Cameron Heyward
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|92
|71
|94
|86
|Calas Campbell
|Baltimore Ravens
|90
|71
|92
|85
|Nick Bosa
|San Francisco 49yrs
|90
|79
|85
|86
|Grady Jarrett
|Atlanta Falcons
|88
|69
|91
|82
|Chase Young
|Washington Football Team
|86
|85
|86
|80
|Ndamukong Suh
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|85
|73
|94
|87
|Leonard Williams
|New York Giants
|84
|72
|90
|77
|Carl Lawson
|New York Jets
|83
|83
|88
|76
Right Guard
Players at the Right guard position guard from the Right of the offensive line.
The top ten players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Zack Martin
|Dallas Cowboys
|98
|69
|95
|93
|Brandon Brooks
|Philadelphia Eagles
|92
|72
|95
|81
|Wyatt Teller
|Cleveland Browns
|89
|64
|93
|87
|Brandon Scherff
|Washington Football Team
|87
|72
|92
|88
|Shaq Mason
|New England Patriots
|86
|71
|87
|82
|Kevin Zeitler
|Baltimore Ravens
|83
|58
|91
|88
|Chris Lindstorm
|Atlanta Falcons
|79
|75
|87
|88
|Trai Turner
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|79
|73
|89
|80
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
|Kansas City Chiefs
|78
|70
|90
|85
|Graham Glasgow
|Denver Broncos
|77
|67
|88
|87
Right Outside Lineback
The right outside linebacker’s responsibility is to cover the end to prevent a run from getting away, as well as to keep an eye on the pass and defend against it.
The top ten players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Melvin Ingram
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|87
|80
|83
|79
|Bradley Chubb
|Denver Broncos
|85
|84
|91
|83
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|84
|79
|85
|80
|Haason Reddick
|Carolina Oanthers
|83
|88
|79
|90
|Josh Allen
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|82
|86
|82
|81
|Justin Houstan
|Baltimore Ravens
|82
|79
|84
|83
|Trey Flowers
|Detroit Lions
|81
|76
|87
|77
|Harold Landry
|Tennessee Titans
|80
|84
|78
|88
|Kyle Van Noy
|New England Patriot
|80
|83
|76
|89
|Matt Milano
|Buffalo Bills
|80
|83
|77
|90
Right Tackle
The right tackle (RT) is usually one of the team’s best run blockers.
The top ten players are :
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Ryan Ramczyk
|New Orleans Saints
|89
|62
|90
|92
|Tristan Wirfs
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|89
|77
|90
|90
|Lane Johnson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|88
|78
|88
|90
|Bryan Bulaga
|Los Angeles Chargers
|87
|60
|88
|90
|La’el Collins
|Dallas Cowboys
|87
|70
|89
|85
|Trent Brown
|New England Patriots
|86
|62
|91
|80
|Taylor Moton
|Carolina Panthers
|85
|66
|88
|84
|Braden Smith
|Indianapolis Colts
|84
|66
|92
|90
|Mike Mcglinchey
|San Francisco 49ers
|80
|70
|89
|86
|Rob Havenstein
|Los Angeles Rams
|80
|56
|84
|78
Strong Safety
This is in the center of the field with the strong side of the formation near the line of scrimmage.
The top ten players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Kansas City Chiefs
|95
|90
|61
|92
|Budda Baker
|Arizona Cardinals
|93
|91
|72
|95
|Harrison Smith
|Minnesota Vikings
|90
|87
|73
|91
|Jamal Adams
|Seattle Seahawks
|90
|91
|78
|93
|Adrian Amos
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|91
|72
|88
|Derwin James JR
|Los Angeles Charger
|88
|90
|77
|94
|Jordan Poyer
|Buffalo Bills
|87
|88
|66
|93
|John Johnson
|Cleveland Browns
|86
|85
|69
|92
|Kareem Jackson
|Denver Brpncos
|86
|87
|60
|91
|Marcus Maye
|New York Jets
|85
|90
|77
|88
Tight End Players
It’s a hybrid between an offensive lineman and a receiver. Generally, he lines up next to the Left Tackle or Right Tackle. Helping the offensive lineman by protecting the quarterback includes in their responsibilities.
The top ten players for Tight End in Madden NFL 22 are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|99
|86
|79
|97
|George Kittle
|San Francisco 49ers
|96
|88
|82
|92
|Darren Waller
|Las Vagas Raiders
|93
|90
|70
|91
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|88
|86
|79
|94
|Hunter Henry
|New England Patriots
|87
|82
|75
|90
|Austin Hooper
|Baltimore Ravens
|86
|81
|73
|96
|Rob Gronkowski
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|86
|80
|80
|86
|Mike Gesicki
|Miami Dolphins
|85
|83
|78
|85
|T.J. Hockenson
|Detroit Lions
|85
|83
|78
|83
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|84
|83
|76
|85
Wide Receiver
The wide receiver’s primary responsibility is to catch quarterback forward passes.
The top ten players are:
|Player Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|STR
|STA
|Davante Adams
|Green Bay Packers
|99
|91
|63
|96
|Deandre Hopkins
|Arizona Cardinals
|62
|64
|78
|98
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City Chiefs
|98
|99
|64
|91
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|97
|92
|62
|92
|Julio Jones
|Tennessee Titans
|95
|92
|78
|98
|Micheal Thomas
|New Orleans Saints
|94
|87
|77
|99
|Keenan Allen
|Los Angeles Chargers
|93
|88
|72
|95
|Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|92
|91
|68
|94
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|91
|90
|78
|97
|Allen Robinson II
|Chicago Bears
|90
|89
|70
|89