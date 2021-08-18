This guide on Madden NFL 22 will help you set your team up and our Madden NFL 22 Best Defense Tips will help you decide what formation will work the best against your opponents, whether you are playing against bots or other players in multiplayer.

Madden NFL 22 Best Defense Tips

There is a famous quote that states “defense is the first act of war”. As we all know, playing Madden NFL on your next-gen console will enable the Next Gen Stats Star Driven AI.

This feature makes a single-player campaign considerably more difficult as opponents will adapt better to your antics. Regardless of whether you use a next-gen console or Xbox One/PS4/PC, this Madden 22 defense guide will be a great help.

Before we begin, we must understand the different techniques that you will need to master: Defensive Engaged, Defensive Pursuit, Ball-in-Air Defensive, Special Teams Defensive, Blocking, and Defensive Coverage.

Alternate Between Zones

There are three main zones in Madden 22 that you will need to master. Here are a few scenarios where each zone might be useful:

Hard Flat – Hard flats usually cover defense on the outside short areas of Cover 2. Use Hard Flats if your opponent loves to gank in through the short outside routes.

– Hard flats usually cover defense on the outside short areas of Cover 2. Use Hard Flats if your opponent loves to gank in through the short outside routes. Soft Squats – Soft Squats is fundamentally the opposite of Hard Flats: they cover the deeper and larger corner routes. Soft Squats are effective for a long passing play.

Soft Squats is fundamentally the opposite of Hard Flats: they cover the deeper and larger corner routes. Soft Squats are effective for a long passing play. Cloud Flat – Cloud Flat is a combination of both Hard Flat and Soft Squats. Use these when you must catch an opponent that is neither too close to the short outside routes nor on very long routes, like the 3rd or 12.

Use Shade Coverage

Another important trick in the book is using shade coverages to protect a certain map area against 1-on-1s.

To use shade coverage, here is a step-by-step guide:

Press Y/Triangle to bring up defensive adjustments as soon as the opponent’s offense is on the run.

Flick your right stick towards whatever direction you want to use shade coverage for.

The left flick is a defensive strategy that can help you guard the inside. Right flick helps guard the outside. Top flick plays topmost coverage and down flick is quite the opposite: underneath coverage.

Use man-to-man Defense

We mentioned earlier that shade coverage is important against the 1-on-1 defense. Man-to-man defense is an integral part of the game that you’ll be using more often.

Here is exactly how to use man-to-man defense:

Press Y/Triangle to bring up defensive adjustments as soon as the round begins.

Press Y/Triangle again to bring up quick adjustments.

Individually choose each defender against the opposing offensive player.

Using a Playbook

Playbooks are a very important and perhaps the most difficult part of Madden NFL 22’s defense. Playbooks have the biggest learning curve, and you can’t use a single playbook for multiple scenarios.

Here are 3 of the recommended playbooks:

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Playbook

If you are playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, here are a few formations that you need to check out:

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6 Will

Nickel 1-5-5 DBL A Gap

3-4 Odd

There are a few other formations too, but we found the above four ones to be the most effective.

Multiple D Defensive Playbook

Multiple D Defensive Playbook has been the go-to for many players in the past. Here are a few formations that we recommend:

5-2 Normal

Dollar 3-2-6

Nickel 3-3-5/Wide

Nickel Normal

New England Patriots Defensive Playbook

The Patriots defensive playbook is an effective playbook if you want to cover the most map. Here are a few of its formations that we recommend:

3-4 Bear

Dime 1-4-6

Dime 2-3-6

Nickel 3-3-5 Odd/Wide

Use Contains

Contains have always been a little bugged on Madden NFL since the start, whether we like it or not. Unless they fix it in an update, which will take a few months at least, contains should be your go-to for defense.

It is relatively easy to perform a contain too. Simply press RB/R1 twice as soon as you find yourself cornered. This will engage the use of the Quarterback contain.

A Few Other Tips

Here are a few other tips that will help you go an extra mile with your defense: