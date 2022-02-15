Lost Ark Panda Island Mokoko Seed Locations Guide

You will find Mokoko Seeds all around the map of Lost Ark. These can be used for exchanging gears and rare items. In this guide, we will tell you about the locations of Mokoko Seeds that you are going to find on Panda Island in Lost Ark.

Lost Ark Panda Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are a total of five Mokoko Seeds that you are going to find on Panda Island. Finding these Seeds is not that easy, but you don’t have to worry since in this guide we will tell you about the locations of all the Panda Island Mokoko Seeds in Lost Ark.

Mokoko Seed #1 & #2

To find the first two Mokoko Seeds in Panda island you will need the Song of Resonance mechanic so you can open and explore hidden places. Once you have that, simply go to the location shown above and here you will see the Statue.

Use the Song of Resonance here to open the hidden path below the statue and enter it. You will find the Mokoko Seeds right next to each other.

Mokoko Seed #3

Finding the third Mokoko Seed in Panda Island is pretty easy. You just have to go to the location shown on the map above. From there you have to go through the Bamboo trees and you will find the third Mokoko Seed close to the edge of the mountain.

Mokoko Seed #4

Simply go to the location given on the map above and move forward. You will enter an area enclosed by mountains and inside it, you will find the 4th Mokoko seed.

Mokoko Seed #5

Go to the location shown on the map above and move forward through the Bamboo trees. You will find the fifth and the last Mokoko Seed right in the center of your path close to the edge of the mountain.