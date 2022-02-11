Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds Locations Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the Mokoko Seed currency in Lost Ark. It is one of the currencies used to buy expensive gear and items. We will also be listing prices for all the items you can buy with this currency.

Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds

Mokoko Seeds are used as a special currency in Lost Ark that you can use to buy items from Totoma in Mokoko Village. These items come for a great cost, so you need to collect a large quantity of Mokoko Seeds.

Mokoko Seeds are found all across the map and are indicated by a green pear icon on the map. But, the scale of the map in Lost Ark makes it difficult to find the exact location of the Mokoko Seeds.

How to Collect Mokoko Seeds

Head to the location with the Mokoko Seeds icon and press G on the keyboard to open up a prompt that says, “It gives off a gentle and pleasing aroma.”

Continue pressing G until the bar fills up, and once it is full, Mokoko points will be added to your inventory for use. To look at how many Mokoko Seeds you have in your inventory, click on the ! Icon in the bottom left corner of your screen.

Now, click on the Mokoko Seeds to see the number of seeds you have. You can also see the number of seeds you have collected in a certain region.

How to Trade Mokoko Seeds

To trade Mokoko Seeds with other items and gear, head to the Mokoko Village situated in Tortoyk Island. An NPC named Totoma exchanges seeds with items for a cost.

Each item has a different cost of Mokoko Seeds according to its rarity. Below is a table of all the items available to buy with Mokoko Seeds:

Item Prices