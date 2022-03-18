Lost Ark Giant Mushroom Island Guide

In this guide, we’ll show you how you can complete all of the quests on the Giant Mushroom Island of Lost Ark and the locations of the Mokoko Seeds on this island.

Where is the Giant Mushroom Island Located in Lost Ark?

The Giant Mushroom Island is located near the map’s southern edge, right next to Tortoyk.

Despite its name, there isn’t that much content available on the Giant Mushroom Island. There is only 1 quest available and 4 Mokoko Seeds to find on this island.

Before we go over the quest and the Mokoko Seeds, let’s walk you through the process of getting the Island Token.

How to Get the Giant Mushroom Island Token?

To obtain the Giant Mushroom Island Token, all you need to do is cut down the mushrooms on the island. The island token is an RNG drop from these mushrooms, so you just need to keep logging and feeling them until you get the Giant Mushroom Island Token.

The drop rate of the token is relatively low, so it can take anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes to get the island token from the mushrooms.

To get to the island’s inside area, which has all the mushrooms, you’ll need to purchase Red Cashew Juice from Pasusu. Drink the juice to shrink down and then walk into the doorway behind Pasusu.

The small mushrooms don’t have any logging level requirements, but you’ll need to have a logging level of 10 to cut down the large mushrooms.

Lost Ark Giant Mushroom Island Quests

There is only one quest available on the Giant Mushroom Island. To start the quest, talk to Damon at the docks.

This quest is named “The Loyal Son.” After starting the quest, buy Red Cashew Juice from Pasusu, who’ll be standing right next to Damon.

After buying the Red Cashew Juice, drink it, and you will be shrunk down. Now, walk to the doorway in the wall to your right. Cut down some mushrooms in this area and then talk to Masusu.

She’ll use the mushrooms to prepare the dish Damon wanted. Head back out of the area and hand the dish to Damon to complete the quest. You’ll be rewarded with:

Ancient Platinum Coin

Pirate Coin x2000

Silver x8000

Lost Ark Giant Mushroom Island Mokoko Seed Locations

There are only four Mokoko Seeds located on the Giant Mushroom Island. These seeds are all located in the inside area of the island, so you’ll need to buy Red Cashew Juice from Pasusu to access the area.

Mokoko Seed #1

The first Mokoko Seed is located at the southern edge of the area. Investigate the pink mushroom there to find the Mokoko Seed.

Mokoko Seed #2

The second Mokoko Seed is located in the north-east corner of the area. Once there, look in the bushes to find the Mokoko Seed.

Mokoko Seed #3 and #4

The third and fourth Mokoko Seeds are located on the north-west corner of the area. Once there, go through the cave opening to enter a secret room. The third Mokoko Seed is on the room’s left wall, while the fourth is to the right of the door.