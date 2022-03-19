Having a good ship is necessary if players intend to sail the seas of Lost Ark. One such must-have ship for your adventures is Astray. This guide will explain how to get the Astray ship in Lost Ark and use it to your advantage.

How to Get Astray Ship in Lost Ark

While not something players should be bothered with during the early game, Lost Ark will eventually open up its seas with a ton of new missions. It will be when players have to decide which ship they need to unlock.

The Astray ship can be tough to unlock in terms of game time. You must spend a lot of time completing daily tasks and extra missions to gain as many Pirate Coins as possible.

There is a quest in the game called “She Drifts, Sea Gifts” which will ask you to retrieve a treasure from a Treasure salvage point.

You’ll receive a blueprint in the end which can be handed over to unlock the Astray Ship for purchase. You’ll have to pay 300,000 Pirate Coins to purchase the ship.

Take note that a player putting in average hours on a daily basis will probably require around 25 days or a month to unlock the Astray Ship.

Astray Ship Stats

Astray is one of eight ships you can unlock in Lost Ark. It features decent resistances for players to make use of on the high seas.