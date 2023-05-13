Lego City Undercover Super Star Locations Guide



Lego City Undercover, follows the adventures of one Chase McCain, an undercover police cop as he goes though the city pretending to be a bad guy.

Like many of the previous Lego videogames, Lego City: Undercover features a staggering number of collectibles, many of them quite difficult to find in the large, open world city. This guide focuses on the Lego City: Undercover Super Star collectibles, of which you can only find five in the entire game.

If you can find and obtain all five Super Stars you earn another secret character token called the Pop Star. For more help on Lego City Undercover, read our Red Bricks, Character Disguises Unlock and Vehicles Locations Guide.

Lego City Undercover Super Star Locations

Super Star #1: Bright Lights Plaza

Location. Climb to the very top of the luxury apartments in the plaza to find this Super Star.

Super Star #2: Cherry Tree Hills

Location. Search near the end of the northeast rooftops and you should locate the gold box before long.

Super Star #3: Fresco

Location. You’ll find this star at the top of the leaning tower

Super Star #4: Paradise Sands

Location. This Super Star is on the roller coaster

Super Star #5: Uptown

Location. Search around the roof of the library for this one.