Lego City Undercover Character Disguises Unlock Guide – How To



There are many character disguises and vehicles to be found in LEGO City Undercover. Each of these disguises or vehicles carries a significant advantage. In this guide, we will tell you how to locate, find and unlock each one these disguises and vehicles.

Lego City Undercover Characters Unlock – All Disguises

There are 290 Lego City Undercover character disguises for you to unlock. There are three ways in which you can unlock these disguises – Some are unlocked as you progress through the story. Some are unlocked when you find character tokens in the special assignments while others are unlocked when you find character tokens in the LEGO city.

There are 8 character disguise which you can earn through the story mode:

Chase McCain (Civilian)

Chase McCain (Police)

Chase McCain (Robber)

Chase McCain (Miner)

Chase McCain (Astronaut)

Chase McCain (Farmer)

Chase McCain (Fireman)

Chase McCain (Construction)

You can switch between disguises through the ‘Disguise Wheel.’ For the rest you need to spend the character tokens you find in the police store to unlock them. All of the 290 disguises are divided into 8 different categories.

There are certain abilities that are akin to the type of disguise.

Police Officers : Can use grapple gun, audio scan, criminal scan, data scan and the detective scan.

: Can use grapple gun, audio scan, criminal scan, data scan and the detective scan. Criminals & Robbers : Can use crowbar, stethoscope and the color gun.

: Can use crowbar, stethoscope and the color gun. Miners : Can use pickaxe and dynamite.

: Can use pickaxe and dynamite. Astronauts : Can use beam in support, jetpack jump, teleport and raise the flag.

: Can use beam in support, jetpack jump, teleport and raise the flag. Farmers : Can use chicken glide and watering can.

: Can use chicken glide and watering can. Firefighters : Can use the fire extinguisher and fire axe.

: Can use the fire extinguisher and fire axe. Construction Workers : Can use the coffee break, hammer and the pneumatic drill.

: Can use the coffee break, hammer and the pneumatic drill. Civilians/Specials : These characters disguises have no special abilities.

: These characters disguises have no special abilities. Now let’s talk about how to unlock each one of these disguises.

We will start with the police disguises:

Police Disguises Unlock

Chase McCain

Inside the police station, it can be acquired via story mode progression.

Chase Undercover

Inside the police station, it can be acquired via story mode progression.

Chase Suit

Unlocked during the special assignment 7: Scrapyard Scrap. Hack the safe and unlock the trailer to acquire this get-up.

Bea Heckerson

In the Fort Meadows, destroy 3 hay bales around farmer Hayes’s fields then build a scarecrow to acquired this disguise.

Blubs

In the Paradise Sands, it can be found in a silver rock under the grotto.

Brickett

In the bluebell national park, it can be acquired after completing the free run of the zone.

Butch Patterson

In the Cherry Tree hills, it can be acquired from the police booth near the ferry.

Cacey

In downtown, you will find it near the top of the bank.

Chuck Morrison

You can unlock it by completing all ‘vehicle robbers arrested’ in LEGO city.

Clutch

In the Pogada, it can be acquired from the pigeon coop on the roof of Hank’s garage.

Damumbo

In the Auburn Bay Bridge, on top of the drainpipe above the bridge.

Detective

In the Cherry Top Hills, it can be acquired if you use the scan spot near the huge billboard by the radio tower.

Doorlock Homes

In the Kings Court, it can be acquired If you paint 4 phone boxes red.

Dr. Whatsit

In the Kings Court, it can be acquired after painting the LEGO brick statue.

Duke Huckleberry

Inside the national bluebell park, it can be acquired after building the stunt ramp super build.

Ellie Philips

On the Lady Liberty Island, it can be acquired after breaking into the information hut.

Frank Honey

On the Heritage bridge, it can be acquired after you construct the model citizen super build.

Frank Poolside

In the Paradise Sands, it can be acquired after you complete the zone’s free run.

Horace Cone

In the Kings Court, it can be acquired from near the train station.

Lagney

In the Pogada, it can be acquired from the north part of the canal.

Marion Dunby

It can be acquired after you complete ‘Gangs Arrested’ in LEGO city.

Mayor Gleeson

In the Kings Court, make bullet bill blow up the cage for you to acquire this disguise.

Officer Park

In uptown, it can be acquired from an awning outside of Herbert hotel.

Pat Patterson

In the Bright Lights plaza, it can be acquired if you paint the ‘L’ of the ‘Hotel’ sign yellow.

Prison Guard

In the Albatross Island, it can be acquired after you build the disguise booth.

Quentin Spencer

In the Pagoda, it can be acquired from the tv store rooftop.

Ranger Barber

In the bluebell national park, it can be acquired if you build a disguise booth.

Ranger Lewis

In the bluebell national park, it can be acquired if you pry open the skylight on top of the Sherriff Hukleberry’s police station.

Rodney Baxter

In the Paradise Sands, it can be acquired from an awning on top of a hotel in the bazar.

Security Guard

In the Cherry Tree Hills, it can be acquired from the police booth behind the police station.

Security Supervisor

In the Lady Liberty Island, it can be acquired after you build the disguise booth.

Shaky Hills

In the Cherry Tree Hills, it can be acquired from inside the Red Café

Studski

In the special assignment ‘Scrapyard Scrap’, look for it behind the boarded door in the scrap yard.

Ted Baxter

On the Heritage Bridge, it can be acquired from the top of the first tower of the bridge.

Traffic Cop

In downtown, it can be acquired if you paint the three silver traffic post tops near the back yellow.

Criminals & Robbers Disguises Unlock

Robber

In special assignment 2 ‘Trouble in Stir’, it can be acquired via story mode progression.

Bucky Butler

In the uptown, it can be acquired if you paint the knight statues outside the museum.

Carlo Clone

In the Crescent Park, it can be acquired after you paint the balloons on the gazebo with correct colors.

Carlo Jerome

In Fresco, it can be acquired after you built the ice cream statue.

Chan Chuang

In the Pogada, it can be acquired after you build the Bob-omb and throw it at the cage.

Chao Hui

In the Pogada, it can be acquired after you paint the sliver lanterns red.

Clown Robber Lou

In the Cherry Tree Hills, it can be acquired from the rooftop of the LEGO City back.

Clown Robber Max

In Auburn, it can be acquired after you open one of the metal doors at the base of one the cranes, north of the dock.

Clown Robber Wes

In the LEGO city airport, it can be acquired if you paint the flowers the correct color.

Dougy Dungarees

In Fort Meadows, it can be acquired from the cabin. You can go in through the cabin door.

Eddie JoJo

In the Bright Lights Plaza, it can be acquired after you paint the 3 ice cream dispensers pink.

Feng

In the Pogada, it can be acquired after you paint the lampposts around the Pogada yellow.

Forrest Blackwell Casual

You will get it in special assignment 14 ‘Breaking and Reentering.’

Forrest Blackwell Suit

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 10 ‘Smash n grab.’

Forrest Blackwell Tuxedo

In the Fresco, in a corner room of a building in the western part of Fresco. It is behind a block only Rex Fury can destroy.

FU – In Pagoda, located on the top of the south arch of tranquillity.

Gangster

In Fresco, it is located in between little Venice and Pppalardo’s.

Grubby Grubster

In Cherry Tree Hills, upon the police station’s exterior stairs, you need to pry open the exterior jail cell.

Hai Chen

In Pagoda, close to the big dragon statue in the east section of the Pagoda.

Hot Tub Harry

N/A

Hot Tub McCreedy

In Auburn, paint the five buoys red in the water by the beach.

James Curry

In the Bright Light Plaza, it is on the ceiling of the lower level of the shopping mall.

Jimmy Grossman

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 11 ‘They all scream for ice cream.’

Li

In Pagoda, on the top of the north arc of tranquillity.

Lucky Pete

In Fresco, on the roof of the garage on the docks. It is behind a locked door.

Maximilian Jarvik

In Crescent Park, you need to teleport on to the top of the gazebo.

Mikey Spoilers

In fresco, it is at the north end of the canal.

Moe Deluca

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 10 ‘Smash n Grab.’ You need to fix the fuse box and then pull the lever.

Old Quiang

It can be acquired if you complete all the ‘Vehicles Robberies’ in LEGO City.

Paulie Blindfolds

In fresco, it is placed on the highest points of south apartments A.

Prisoner

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 2 ‘Trouble in Stir’. It is hidden in the warden’s desk.

Rex Fury

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 15 ‘Fly me to the moon.’ Pass through the first stud ring you see during the exit.

Rex Fury Bare Chest

In bluebell national park, rip open the crate near the north tunnel.

Slavatore Calzone

In fresco, it is behind the boarded door on the roof of south apartments A.

Sentinel Channard

In fresco, on the balcony of the south apartments.

Sentinel Decker

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 14 ‘Breaking and Re-entering.’ Go across the tightrope on the roof to reach a transporter pad. Now, go to the small and wreck the sand castle

inside.

Shui Xue

In Pagoda, to acquire this ring the 3 bells at the red Pagodas.

Snakes Squealer

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 1 ’Some Assaults.’ In the safe after you rest the second robber.

Spikey Don

It can be unlocked during the Special Assignment 3 ‘Miner Altercation.’ Fix the mobile drill fuse box then open up the manhole cover.

Tim Welch

In Fresco, it is hidden in a rock near the helipad.

Tony One –Time

In Fresco, it is a past the greenhouse in a fenced area.

Verne

In Albatross Island, on the guard tower go up the stairs from the helicopter super build.

Vinnie Clown

In Festival Square, it is inside the clock tower.

Vinnie Pappalardo

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 11 ‘They all scream for ice cream.’ Just complete it to get it.

Vinnie Tracksuit

In fresco, you can acquire this by completing the ice cream statue puzzle.

Vitus Tinkleman

In Blackwell Bridge, this is under the bridge.

Warden Stonewall

In Albatross Island, just complete this zone’s free run event.

Miners Disguises Unlock

Miners

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 3 ‘Miner Altercation.’ Just complete it to get it.

Barney Greenchist

It can be acquired by completing all ‘Boulders Destroyed’ in LEGO city.

Bill Mosely

In Bluebell national park, build and color the 2 tents to match their interior in the large camp site. Lure bear away with fish.

Bill Derby

In Bluebell National park, get to the small shack west of Bluebell mine. Use astronaut-boost.

Mine Foreman

Just complete all the ‘Silver Statues Destroyed’ in LEGO city.

Otto Hornfels

In Crescent park, it is close to the shark poster inside the tunnel.

Stinky fletcher

In Fort Meadows, you can acquire this by painting 3 hay bales yellow.

Todd Greywacke

In Bluebell National park, near the alien space crate just astronaut boost up there.

Astronauts Disguises Unlock

Astronaut

In Apollo Island, just progress through the story.

Ben Sharples

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 15 ‘Fly me to the pool’ Repair the fuse box above the lift then use the color swapper. Drop to the foreground ledge and blast the switch.

Brantford Cubbery

In Apollo Island, to acquire built the disguise booth.

Bud Hawkins

In Apollo Islands, just complete the zone’s free run event.

Cal Wainwright

In Kings Court, it is behind the boarded door on the docks.

Classic Alien

In Apollo Island, it is above the transporter pad in the research bunker.

Drew Calhoun

In Kings Court, above the sign of the docks.

Dutch Danish

In Apollo Island, just complete the ‘spinning shuttle program’ superbuild.

Forrest Blackwell

In Apollo Island, get underneath water. You will need rex fury for this one.

Henrik Kowalski

In Auburn, get to the water towers in the south east part of the map and use the jetpack to reach the mid air token.

Jenny Rathbone

In Apollo Island, it is on the roof of the runway garage.

Jolan Regnix

In Apollo Island, use the super jet pack from the roof of the garage to the tightrope above the rusty pipes. Simply slide down the tightrope.

Rex Fury

Just complete all the ‘Districts Conquered’

Space Alien

Just complete all the ‘Alien Caught.’

Spaceman

In Apollo Island, just build the space shuttle superbuild.

Space Scientist

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 6 ‘Astronaughty.’ Just destroy the reaming planet to acquire it.

Space Villian

It can be unlocked during the special assignment 6 ‘Astronaughty.’ You will need Rex Fury to rip apart a crate for you.

Farmers Disguises Unlock

Chase McCain (Farmer)

Progress through the Story mode to obtain this disguise.

Farmer Bales

Located just behind the T-Rex statue on the roof of city hall in King’s Court.

Farm Worker Bill

In the Fort Meadows, jetpack jump onto a cabin’s roof. You will need to then cross a tight rope to find the token in a nearby tree.

Farm Worker Bob

Again, in the Fort Meadows, you will need to water a planter near the saw mill. Climb up the sunflower to reach the token.

Jethro Hayes

Complete all “Pigs Returned”

Patty Hayes

In the Crescent Park, there is a tree house. There is a boarded door there, behind which is the token.

Rooster

In the Fort Meadows, there is a blue and white LEGO patch on the wall under the train trucks. You need to Jetpack jump and climb up that wall to get it.

Squirrel McTavish

Complete all “Flowers Watered”

Troublemaker Phil – In the Cherry Tree Hills, paint the three white trees green located on the southeast road.

Troublemaker Tim

In the Lady Liberty Island, turn the four silver trees brown.

Troublemaker Tom

In Paradise Sands, paint the three palm trees brown.

Firefighters Disguises Unlock

Chase McCain (Fireman)

Progress through the story mode to unlock this disguise.

Brad Hoggle

On the canal walkway in the Grand Canal, there is a boarded door. Behind it is the disguise.

Buddy Weingartner

In the Fort Meadows, there is a cabin with a boarded door. You can find it there.

Charlotte Hannon

During Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, you can find it while running on either side of the treadmill inside the station.

Cornelius Burns

Complete all “Cat Rescued”

Forest Fireman

Complete all “BBQ Fires Extinguished”

Jessie Weingartner

In the Blueball National Park, put out five camp fires.

Oliver Duffy

In Pagoda, fill up three empty fountains with water.

Ramon Lopez-Delgado

During the Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, you should spot a few fireman gathered around a barrel fire. Put it out to get the disguise.

Ryan Mclaughlin

Build the five watercoolers located around Bright Light Plaza.

Construction Workers Disguises Unlock

Chase McCain (Worker)

Progress through the story mode to unlock this disguise.

Albert Spindlerouter

Complete all “Coffee Breaks Completed”

Bobby Hammer

In Auburn, there is a collection of buildings in the south starting from the flower pot. Towards the end is a high crate with a token on it.

Construction Foreman

During the Special Assignment 12: “High Steal”, use the jetpack to jump and reach the small room located above the ladder that you are supposed to pull down with the grapple gun. Inside, there is a blue cabinet. Smash it to reveal the token.

Docks Crane Driver

In Auburn, climb the eastern crane to find the token at the top.

Docks Foreman

There is a free run event in Auburn. Beat it to get the disguise.

Garage Worker

Smash four objects in the beach of Auburn, and build their bricks into palm trees and other things.

Harbor Worker

In Auburn, you will need to build the disguise booth.

Lance Linberger

In the central buildings of Auburn, use the chimney updrafts to reach the token.

Maintenance Worker

Build the disguise booth in Cherry Tree Hills.

Miles Rebar

On the east end of Pagoda are a few stores. There is a ledge above them which contains the token.

Patrick Wenham

During the Special Assignment 12: “High Steal”, fix the fuse box on the right gate. Then, use the color swapper, and blast the nearby wall to climb its pile to reach a ledge above. Smash the junk there to find the token.

Rod Stanchion

Complete all “Drill Thrills Completed”

Tow Truck Driver

In Auburn (northern docks), you need to complete the timed stud run to acquire the disguise.

Civilians Special Disguises Unlock

Baseball Player

Beat the free run event in Cherry Tree Hills.

Caveman

During Special Assignment 8: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle”, during Free Play use Rex Fury to break the super strength crate on the right, and then build Bone Exhibits from it.

Cheerleader

Beat the free run event in Bright Lights Plaza.

Circus Clown

In the festival square, paint the balloons red and yellow.

Cowboy

Beat the free run event in Uptown.

Deep Sea Diver

Deep Sea Spin superbuild in the Festival Square

Demolition Dummy

Located in the walkway underneath the Statue of Lady Liberty in Liberty Island.

Disco Dude

Over the disco ball on top of the giant Disco Dude statue in Bright Lights Plaza

Elf

In the Blueball National Park, smash three trees and build three birdhouses from it.

Explorer

Build four sets of binoculars in Lady Liberty Island.

Fisherman

In the Crescent Park, use the fishing rod on the pier. The caught fish reveals the token.

Forestman

In the Blueball Park, build the Bluebell Tree superbuild and climb up the tree house.

Gorilla Suit Guy

In festival square, paint three basketball backboards red, and then win nine games of hoops.

Hula Dancer

In Paradise Island, paint the four flowers the correct color.

Karate Master

During Special Assignment 4: “Kung Fool” , in the courtyard’s left foreground corner, use a torch to light up the large lantern on the ground.

Lifeguard

Paint three lifebuoys red in the pier in Crescent Park.

Magician

There is a transporter pad inside the west shops’ gym in Bright Lights Plaza. Above it is the disguise.

Maraca Man

Build the three jukeboxes in Paradise Sands.

Mime

In Downtown, there is a ledge on the side of the bank with the disguise.

Mummy

During Special Assignment 8: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle” , fix the fuse box near the trolly car.

Ninja

Beat Downtown’s free run event.

Nurse

Create matching flowers on the bridge in Crescent Park with the help of a color gun.

Pharaoh

Paint the pharaoh statue outside the museum in Uptown.

Pilot

Build the Stunt Ramp superbuild in the Airport.

Pop Star

Find all five Super Stars in LEGO City.