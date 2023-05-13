Lego City Undercover Vehicles Locations Guide – How To Unlock



In Lego City: Undercover we control protagonist and undercover cop Chase McCain as he goes around the sandbox that is Lego City. And like any great sandbox, what would be the fun if there were no vehicles in the game?

For more help on Lego City Undercover, read our Blocks Locations, Super Stars Locations and Red Bricks Locations Guide.

Lego City Undercover Vehicles Locations

You can unlock the various cars, trucks, motorcycles and aircraft in the game by collecting the many vehicle tokens around Lego City and in the Special Assignments (there are two vehicle tokens in each assignment).

Once you have the token, you must go to the Police Station and spend your studs to purchase the vehicles. Once you own the rides, you can summon them at any vehicle call-in point. However, you can only order helicopters at helipads.

Lego City Undercover – Aircrafts

Camel

You’ll find the Chopper at Lego City Airport after building the Helipad super build.

Chopper

You’ll find the Chopper at Albatross Island after building the Helipad super build.

Cloud

You can get this thing during Special Assignment 14: “Breaking and Reentering”. You’ll need to break the chair on the right side of the room near the playground to find this token.

Hera

You’ll find the Hera token in Auburn after building the helipad superbuild.

Jupiter

You can obtain the Jupiter aircraft token in Special Assignment 13: “Disruptive Behavior” by using Rex Fury to destroy the super-strength crate in the last section of the base.

Responder

This helicopter token is found in the Cherry Tree Hills after building the helipad superbuild.

Rex’s Tempest

You’ll find this one in the Special Assignment 15: “Fly Me to the Moon”. Destroy the remains of the T-Rex during the final battle against Rex Fury.

Skybringer

This token is found in Bluebell National park after building the helipad superbuild.

Swooper

You get this token automatically when helipads are unlocked.

UFO

You can get this one from Apollo island after building the Helipad superbuild.

Lego City Undercover – Bikes

Buzzer

This bike token can be obtained during Assignment 10: “Smash ‘n’ Grab”. You’ll get this by growing and climbing the vines. Jump to the thin ledge, break through the door there, and beam into a small background room.

Groundhog

You’ll get this by super building the Loob de Loop in the Lego City Airport and driving up it.

Hairdryer

You can find this bike token in the “Kung Fool” Special Assignment 4. Get up to the dojo’s balcony and drop to the lower foreground balcony. There is a cabinet there you can break open to obtain some dynamite. Use it to blow open the silver wall downstairs.

Redeemer

For this token you need to go to Lady Liberty Island and beat the time trial challenge.

Revolver

You’ll get this token by building the Emergengy Crash Mat in Cherry Tree Hills

Rex’s Brute

You’ll find this token by drilling through the shaky floor in the base’s final area in the “Disruptive Behavior” Special Assignment (number 13).

Segway

This token is in Special Assignment 2: “Trouble in Stir”. Use the axe to chop open the door to the workshop. There is a cabinet you need to smash for dynamite here. After that, open the safe, blow the silver sink with the explosives and ride the geyser to get it.

Sweetie

Super build the loop de loop on the beach in paradise Sands, then drive up it to get the token.

VOR

Beat the time trial in Lego City Airport for this one.

Wash Wagon

Once again super build a loop de loop, this time on the runway on Apollo Island. Then drive up it.

Lego City Undercover – Compacts

Aceso

You’ll find this in Special Assignment 11: “They All Scream for Ice Cream”. First you need to break the cabinet on the parlor stairs. Now build the bricks into an ice cream ball and roll over the red switch to the left. Finally use the transporter to reach the overhead lights.

Ancestor

This one is the 8th Special Assignment: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle”. To get it, build the plane, climb the pirate ship’s ladder and leap to the cannon. Now blow up the background wall for the token.

Arbalest

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in the Kings Court to get this token.

Cabrakan

Building the Ferry superbuild in Compact will get you this token.

Crater

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Fresco to get this one.

Downforce

Complete the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in the Kings Court for this one

Earwig

Build the Call-in point superbuild Downtown to unlock this token.

Flare

Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Uptown to unlock this one.

Grassman

Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Cherry Tree Hill to unlock this one.

Hestia

Build the Call-in point superbuild in Uptown for this one.

Jalopy

This one is found in the 7th Special Assignment “Scrapyard Scrap”. Drill into the shaky ground to the right of the scrapyard, then put the gear in the catapult and pull the lever. Now go over and grab the token.

Pumpkin

Build the Ferry superbuild in Cherry Tree Hills for this one.

Rex’s Galican

You’ll find this token behind a door only Rex Fury can open along the north walkway of Crosstown Tunnel.

Schmoozer

This one is also found in Special Assignment 7: “Scrapyard Scrap”, drill the shaky ground near the start and ride up the geyser that erupts.

Sevila

Build the Ferry superbuild in Kings Court for this one.

Smallismo

Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Uptown to unlock this one.

Squeaky

Build the Call-in point superbuild in Fresco for this one.

Talos

Build the Swimming Pool in Paradise Sands to get this token.

Lego City Undercover – Emergency Vehicles

Bastion

During Special Assignment 1: “Some Assaults”, use the transporter near the start to reach a color swapper. Blast the switch and then repair the fuse box.

Chaser

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Bright Lights Plaza.

Douser

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Festival Square.

Extender

During Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, use Rex Fury to rip apart the super-strength crate in the garage beyond the gate.

Fire Tracker

During Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, use Rex Fury to rip apart the super-strength crate in the burning building. Take the lever handle over to the garages and then pull the lever.

Hero

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event Blueball National Park.

Imprisoner

Build the Call-in Point superbuild Cherry Tree Hills.

Inferno – Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event Festival Square.

M.O.V.

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in LEGO City Airport.

Panacea

In the Festival Square, beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed.

Patrollo

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Downtown.

Rino

During the Special Assignment 2: “Trouble in Stir”, break into the workshop with an axe, build an RC car so you can open the background cage. Collect the valve wheel from there, and use it to open the furnace doors.

Squaddie

Gained automatically when Call-in Points is unlocked.

Tracker

Beat the time trial in Blueball National Park.

T.R.E.V

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Crescent Park.

Trooper

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Fort Meadows.

Vigilant

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Bluebell National Park.

Lego City Undercover – Heavy Vehicles

Broadcaster

During Special Assignment 1: “Some Assaults”, obtain the dynamite from the space crate, destroy the silver skylight and drop through the place.

Chan’s Ironback

Beat the time trial in Blueball National Park.

Cocoon

Beat the time trial in Apollo Island.

Galleon

Beat the time trial in Paradise Sands.

Garrano

During the Special Assignment 6: “Astronaughty”, fix the fuse box on the hangar’s high walkways. Climb the walls, and then cross the handholds.

Gotland

During the Special Assignment 5: “Dirty Work”, swim into the background cage before crossing the waste.

Ironback

During the Special Assignment 11: “They All Scream for Ice Cream” , water the plants in the Vinnie’s office.

L.E.R.V

During the Special Assignment 6: “Astronaughty”, drill the moving ground in the hangar.

Muncher

Beat the time trial in Fresco.

Oldster

Beat the time trial in Bluebell National Park.

Rex’s Riot

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed in Auburn.

Rugged

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in LEGO City Airport

Squadmobile

Beat the time trial in Fresco.

Torsion

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Fort Meadows.

Transter

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Fresco.

Wanderer

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Apollo Island.

Lego City Undercover – Performance Vehicles

Athena

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Paradise Sands.

Bearer

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Downtown.

Cetan

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Bright Lights Plaza.

Chan’s Drakonas

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Pagoda.

Drakonas

Beat the time trial Downtown.

Dullahan

During the Special Assignment 14: “Breaking and Reentering”, pry open the sewer cover from the ground on the left side.

Enberg

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Auburn.

Falchion GT

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Fresco

Gersemi

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Bright Lights Plaza.

Lantos

Beat the time trial in Cherry Tree Hills.

Lusca

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Paradise Sands.

Narym

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Downtown.

Roar

During the Special Assignment 4: “Kung Fool”, smash the boulders in the courtyard, and then drill the moving ground beneath them.

Scout

During the Special Assignment 10: “Smash ‘n’ Grab”, pry open the wall panel near the Blackwell’s lounge.

Silversmith

During Special Assignment 8: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle” , fix the fuse box near the totem pole exhibit. Then, brontosaurus exhibit and climb the tail. Grapple to the pterodactyl and then pull the lever.

Sphinx

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Auburn.

Tigerella

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Pagoda.

Valkyrie

Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Cherry Tree Hills.

Wrath

Beat the time trial in Auburn Bay Bridge.

Lego City Undercover – Worker Vehicles

Armadillo

Beat the time trial in Fort Meadows.

Atlas

Beat the time trial in Apollo Island

Brawn

Beat the time trial in Auburn.

Bristler

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Kings Court.

Dragger

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Auburn.

Dumper

During the Special Assignment 3: “Miner Altercation” , Astronaut boost over the electrified rails and fix the fuse box. Use the color swapper, and go back and climb the ledge. Blast the switch and go up the elevator.

Epona

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Paradise Island.

Foundation

During the Special Assignment 12: “High Steal” , use the cement mixer in the right foreground to blast some bricks. Build an elevator platform and ride it up.

Hazard

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Uptown.

Indulga

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Pagoda

Kowalski’s Shifter

Build the Emergency Crash Mat superbuild in Kings Court.

Payload

During the Special Assignment 15: “Fly Me to the Moon” , use Rex Fury to destroy the strength crate in the rocket’s loading bay

Protector

Build the Call-in Point superbuild in the Airport.

Relocator

During the Special Assignment 5: “Dirty Work”, drill the shaking ground in the final sewer place.

Roller

During Special Assignment 12: “High Steal” , smash the rubble in the corner before sliding down the tube.

Shifter

Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in the Airport.

Slicker

Construct the Emergency Crash Mat superbuild in the Fort Meadows.

Steadfast

During the Special Assignment 3: “Miner Altercation” , astronaut boost to top of the elevator and get the box of bricks. Place it in the green pads and build gears.

Taxi Cab

Beat the time trial in Kings Court.

Trasher

Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Auburn.