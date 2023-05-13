Lego City Undercover Vehicles Locations Guide – How To Unlock

In Lego City: Undercover we control protagonist and undercover cop Chase McCain as he goes around the sandbox that is Lego City. And like any great sandbox, what would be the fun if there were no vehicles in the game?
Lego City Undercover Vehicles Locations
You can unlock the various cars, trucks, motorcycles and aircraft in the game by collecting the many vehicle tokens around Lego City and in the Special Assignments (there are two vehicle tokens in each assignment).
Once you have the token, you must go to the Police Station and spend your studs to purchase the vehicles. Once you own the rides, you can summon them at any vehicle call-in point. However, you can only order helicopters at helipads.
Lego City Undercover – Aircrafts
Camel
You’ll find the Chopper at Lego City Airport after building the Helipad super build.
Chopper
You’ll find the Chopper at Albatross Island after building the Helipad super build.
Cloud
You can get this thing during Special Assignment 14: “Breaking and Reentering”. You’ll need to break the chair on the right side of the room near the playground to find this token.
Hera
You’ll find the Hera token in Auburn after building the helipad superbuild.
Jupiter
You can obtain the Jupiter aircraft token in Special Assignment 13: “Disruptive Behavior” by using Rex Fury to destroy the super-strength crate in the last section of the base.
Responder
This helicopter token is found in the Cherry Tree Hills after building the helipad superbuild.
Rex’s Tempest
You’ll find this one in the Special Assignment 15: “Fly Me to the Moon”. Destroy the remains of the T-Rex during the final battle against Rex Fury.
Skybringer
This token is found in Bluebell National park after building the helipad superbuild.
Swooper
You get this token automatically when helipads are unlocked.
UFO
You can get this one from Apollo island after building the Helipad superbuild.
Lego City Undercover – Bikes
Buzzer
This bike token can be obtained during Assignment 10: “Smash ‘n’ Grab”. You’ll get this by growing and climbing the vines. Jump to the thin ledge, break through the door there, and beam into a small background room.
Groundhog
You’ll get this by super building the Loob de Loop in the Lego City Airport and driving up it.
Hairdryer
You can find this bike token in the “Kung Fool” Special Assignment 4. Get up to the dojo’s balcony and drop to the lower foreground balcony. There is a cabinet there you can break open to obtain some dynamite. Use it to blow open the silver wall downstairs.
Redeemer
For this token you need to go to Lady Liberty Island and beat the time trial challenge.
Revolver
You’ll get this token by building the Emergengy Crash Mat in Cherry Tree Hills
Rex’s Brute
You’ll find this token by drilling through the shaky floor in the base’s final area in the “Disruptive Behavior” Special Assignment (number 13).
Segway
This token is in Special Assignment 2: “Trouble in Stir”. Use the axe to chop open the door to the workshop. There is a cabinet you need to smash for dynamite here. After that, open the safe, blow the silver sink with the explosives and ride the geyser to get it.
Sweetie
Super build the loop de loop on the beach in paradise Sands, then drive up it to get the token.
VOR
Beat the time trial in Lego City Airport for this one.
Wash Wagon
Once again super build a loop de loop, this time on the runway on Apollo Island. Then drive up it.
Lego City Undercover – Compacts
Aceso
You’ll find this in Special Assignment 11: “They All Scream for Ice Cream”. First you need to break the cabinet on the parlor stairs. Now build the bricks into an ice cream ball and roll over the red switch to the left. Finally use the transporter to reach the overhead lights.
Ancestor
This one is the 8th Special Assignment: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle”. To get it, build the plane, climb the pirate ship’s ladder and leap to the cannon. Now blow up the background wall for the token.
Arbalest
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in the Kings Court to get this token.
Cabrakan
Building the Ferry superbuild in Compact will get you this token.
Crater
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Fresco to get this one.
Downforce
Complete the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in the Kings Court for this one
Earwig
Build the Call-in point superbuild Downtown to unlock this token.
Flare
Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Uptown to unlock this one.
Grassman
Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Cherry Tree Hill to unlock this one.
Hestia
Build the Call-in point superbuild in Uptown for this one.
Jalopy
This one is found in the 7th Special Assignment “Scrapyard Scrap”. Drill into the shaky ground to the right of the scrapyard, then put the gear in the catapult and pull the lever. Now go over and grab the token.
Pumpkin
Build the Ferry superbuild in Cherry Tree Hills for this one.
Rex’s Galican
You’ll find this token behind a door only Rex Fury can open along the north walkway of Crosstown Tunnel.
Schmoozer
This one is also found in Special Assignment 7: “Scrapyard Scrap”, drill the shaky ground near the start and ride up the geyser that erupts.
Sevila
Build the Ferry superbuild in Kings Court for this one.
Smallismo
Complete the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Uptown to unlock this one.
Squeaky
Build the Call-in point superbuild in Fresco for this one.
Talos
Build the Swimming Pool in Paradise Sands to get this token.
Lego City Undercover – Emergency Vehicles
Bastion
During Special Assignment 1: “Some Assaults”, use the transporter near the start to reach a color swapper. Blast the switch and then repair the fuse box.
Chaser
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Bright Lights Plaza.
Douser
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Festival Square.
Extender
During Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, use Rex Fury to rip apart the super-strength crate in the garage beyond the gate.
Fire Tracker
During Special Assignment 9: “Hot Property”, use Rex Fury to rip apart the super-strength crate in the burning building. Take the lever handle over to the garages and then pull the lever.
Hero
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event Blueball National Park.
Imprisoner
Build the Call-in Point superbuild Cherry Tree Hills.
Inferno – Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event Festival Square.
M.O.V.
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in LEGO City Airport.
Panacea
In the Festival Square, beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed.
Patrollo
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Downtown.
Rino
During the Special Assignment 2: “Trouble in Stir”, break into the workshop with an axe, build an RC car so you can open the background cage. Collect the valve wheel from there, and use it to open the furnace doors.
Squaddie
Gained automatically when Call-in Points is unlocked.
Tracker
Beat the time trial in Blueball National Park.
T.R.E.V
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Crescent Park.
Trooper
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Fort Meadows.
Vigilant
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Bluebell National Park.
Lego City Undercover – Heavy Vehicles
Broadcaster
During Special Assignment 1: “Some Assaults”, obtain the dynamite from the space crate, destroy the silver skylight and drop through the place.
Chan’s Ironback
Beat the time trial in Blueball National Park.
Cocoon
Beat the time trial in Apollo Island.
Galleon
Beat the time trial in Paradise Sands.
Garrano
During the Special Assignment 6: “Astronaughty”, fix the fuse box on the hangar’s high walkways. Climb the walls, and then cross the handholds.
Gotland
During the Special Assignment 5: “Dirty Work”, swim into the background cage before crossing the waste.
Ironback
During the Special Assignment 11: “They All Scream for Ice Cream” , water the plants in the Vinnie’s office.
L.E.R.V
During the Special Assignment 6: “Astronaughty”, drill the moving ground in the hangar.
Muncher
Beat the time trial in Fresco.
Oldster
Beat the time trial in Bluebell National Park.
Rex’s Riot
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed in Auburn.
Rugged
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in LEGO City Airport
Squadmobile
Beat the time trial in Fresco.
Torsion
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Fort Meadows.
Transter
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Fresco.
Wanderer
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Apollo Island.
Lego City Undercover – Performance Vehicles
Athena
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Paradise Sands.
Bearer
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Downtown.
Cetan
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Bright Lights Plaza.
Chan’s Drakonas
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Pagoda.
Drakonas
Beat the time trial Downtown.
Dullahan
During the Special Assignment 14: “Breaking and Reentering”, pry open the sewer cover from the ground on the left side.
Enberg
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Auburn.
Falchion GT
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Fresco
Gersemi
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Bright Lights Plaza.
Lantos
Beat the time trial in Cherry Tree Hills.
Lusca
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Paradise Sands.
Narym
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Downtown.
Roar
During the Special Assignment 4: “Kung Fool”, smash the boulders in the courtyard, and then drill the moving ground beneath them.
Scout
During the Special Assignment 10: “Smash ‘n’ Grab”, pry open the wall panel near the Blackwell’s lounge.
Silversmith
During Special Assignment 8: “The Colossal Fossil Hustle” , fix the fuse box near the totem pole exhibit. Then, brontosaurus exhibit and climb the tail. Grapple to the pterodactyl and then pull the lever.
Sphinx
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Auburn.
Tigerella
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in Pagoda.
Valkyrie
Beat the Vehicle Robbery Completed event in Cherry Tree Hills.
Wrath
Beat the time trial in Auburn Bay Bridge.
Lego City Undercover – Worker Vehicles
Armadillo
Beat the time trial in Fort Meadows.
Atlas
Beat the time trial in Apollo Island
Brawn
Beat the time trial in Auburn.
Bristler
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Kings Court.
Dragger
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Auburn.
Dumper
During the Special Assignment 3: “Miner Altercation” , Astronaut boost over the electrified rails and fix the fuse box. Use the color swapper, and go back and climb the ledge. Blast the switch and go up the elevator.
Epona
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Paradise Island.
Foundation
During the Special Assignment 12: “High Steal” , use the cement mixer in the right foreground to blast some bricks. Build an elevator platform and ride it up.
Hazard
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in Uptown.
Indulga
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Pagoda
Kowalski’s Shifter
Build the Emergency Crash Mat superbuild in Kings Court.
Payload
During the Special Assignment 15: “Fly Me to the Moon” , use Rex Fury to destroy the strength crate in the rocket’s loading bay
Protector
Build the Call-in Point superbuild in the Airport.
Relocator
During the Special Assignment 5: “Dirty Work”, drill the shaking ground in the final sewer place.
Roller
During Special Assignment 12: “High Steal” , smash the rubble in the corner before sliding down the tube.
Shifter
Beat the Vehicle Robber Arrested event in the Airport.
Slicker
Construct the Emergency Crash Mat superbuild in the Fort Meadows.
Steadfast
During the Special Assignment 3: “Miner Altercation” , astronaut boost to top of the elevator and get the box of bricks. Place it in the green pads and build gears.
Taxi Cab
Beat the time trial in Kings Court.
Trasher
Construct the Call-in Point superbuild in Auburn.