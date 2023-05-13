Lego Batman 3 Vehicles Unlock Guide – Vehicle Tokens, How To Unlock



As you go deeper into the world of LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham you would understand that not all of it is fun on foot. There are multiple places in the game where you would love to have a specific vehicle at hand.

Not to forget how everyone loves a hot ride!

Lego Batman 3 Vehicles Unlock

In LEGO Batman 3, there are dozens of vehicles that you can unlock as you play the game.

Some of these will get unlocked through successful completion of VR missions in the Watchtower or the Batcave while the others will require a Vehicle Token that you will have to find in the Hub areas of the game.

In order to made sure that you have all the help that you might need, we have listed all the unlockable vehicles in the game alongside a detailed description about how to unlock them.

Banana Truck

How to Unlock: The Banana Truck unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Ring Master 1.

Batcopter

How to Unlock: There is a big clearing close to the entrance of Ysmault. You will be able to recognize it with blue flags. All you need to do is to destroy all the seven flags before your time runs out.

The Batwing

How to Unlock: Locate the factory in Qward with nine blue flags. Destroy all the flags in the given time and you will win yourself the vehicle token.

Cyborg’s Sports Car

How to Unlock: Go to the dark side of Okaara annd spot dirt mounds near the woods. Dig them to find an orange hook, use this hook on the cave nearby and open the cave by grappling.

Inside the cave you will find the vehicle token.

Joker’s Helicopter

How to Unlock: Inside a trench you will find a big blue plant. Destroy the plant to reveal a mound of dirt, dig it to get the vehicle token.

Bane’s Mole Machine

How to Unlock: Bane’s Mole Machine unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Spaceship Shooter 2.

The Batcycle

How to Unlock: The Batcycle unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Stealth Collector 1.

Brainiac Skull Ship

How to Unlock: In Ysmault hub area look for a huge ribcage of a dead beast. There is a small building with a cracked roof close to it. Break the roof and open the chest inside.

When you open the chest you will get the vehicle token for Brainiac Skull Ship.

The Flash Mobile

How to Unlock: The Flash Mobile unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Spaceship Shooter 3.

The Joker Steam Roller

How to Unlock: The Joker Steam Roller unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Stealth Collector 2.

Bat-Rocket (Robin-Pod)

How to Unlock: You can unlock this vehicle in Zamaron hub area but or that you have to locate eight chickens by flying around the whole area.

Look for them on top of rock formations and buildings. When you kill all eight of them you will get the vehicle token.

The Batmobile

How to Unlock: In the Odym hub area you should look for cluttered boxes on the backside of a hut and destroy all of them. Once you are done with them, a chest will be revealed, grapple the hook and open the chest to get the vehicle token.

Classic TV Batmobile

How to Unlock: In the Nok hub area, wander around the woods on the equator and locate an out of place capsule. It has a cord running towards the woods.

Follow the cord and it will lead you to a doorway. From there it will take you to a weird plant. Destroy the plant and you will see a lever hidden under it, pull the lever and the capsule will open up revealing the vehicle token.

Invisible Ship

How to Unlock: Invisible Ship unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Ring Master 3.

The Bat

How to Unlock: In the Odym hub area go to the ten gold statues one by one by flying around. Destroy each one of them with lasers to get the vehicle token.

The Batmobile (1989)

How to Unlock: You can unlock the Batmobile (1989) from the Batcave Trophy Room. Go there and smash the display of the ride. Use the bricks to build the old model.

A Vehicle Token will appear once you have completed building.

Classic TV Mini Batmobile

How to Unlock: Classic TV Mini Batmobile unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Stud Maze.

Javelin

How to Unlock: Javelin unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Spaceship Shooter 1.

Bane’s Tumbler

How to Unlock: You can unlock Bane’s Tumbler in the Oa hub area. Check the place under the twin bridges to spot a group of chickens. You have to turn all five of them into bricks as soon as possible to get the Vehicle Token.

Batman’s Buggy

How to Unlock: Batman’s Buggy unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Snake 2.

Bruce Wayne’s Compact Sports Car

How to Unlock: Locate the tall pillar in the northern part of the Oa hub are. Go to its top and find a hidden button using your senses. Step on it and you will get the path to a lever.

Pull the lever to get the way to a silver crate. Destroy the crate and use the bricks to make spinner. Now use the spinner to open the second crate that has your Vehicle Token.

Green Lantern Jet

How to Unlock: This vehicle opens in the Zamaron hub area. Go to the building next to the lantern and check the base of the tower for a portal.

You will have to shrink the black statue in order to access the portal. On the other side of the portal you will appear atop the building with the vehicle token sitting next to you.

Orange Lantern Spacecraft

How to Unlock: Spot the blue flags close to the entrance of Okaara, around the water pond near the air race. If you manage to destroy all of the flags in the given time (10 flags in total), you will get the vehicle token.

Bat-Rocket (Batman-Pod)

How to Unlock: Bat-Rocket unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Shooting Range 1.

Batman’s Whirly-Bat

How to Unlock: Batman’s Whirly-Bat unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Stealth Collector 3.

Catwoman’s Motorcycle

How to Unlock: You can get this in the Odym hub area. Go to the Reach mothership and find a small temple. There are two targets on each side of the temple, hit them to open the temple and go inside to get the vehicle token inside.

Invisible Jet

How to Unlock: Invisible Jet unlocks through the Batcave or Watchtower VR missions after you collect the vehicle token from Snake 1.

Robin’s Redbird Cycle

How to Unlock: Go underwater in the Okaara hub area to unlock this vehicle. Deep down you will find a chest, open it and you will get the vehicle token.

Let us know if there is anything confusing or missing in the guide and we will do our best to help!