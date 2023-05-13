Lego Batman 3 Adam West in Peril Locations Guide



For those who do not know, Adam West is actually based on a real-life person; the man who played Batman in the 1966 TV show.

In Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, he appears on dozens of occasions, caught up in peril that you have to save him from. Players who are looking for 100 percent completion would also want to save Adam West in Peril at all locations.

Lego Batman 3 Adam West in Peril Locations

You will find one ‘Adam West in Peril’ in every level and at least one more in every hub area of LEGO Batman 3. We have listed every location where you will be able to find Adam West and rescue him.

Adam West in Peril #1 (Free Play)

Location: While getting through the sewers in Level 1 you will find Adam West in Peril before going after Killer Croc. There is a swamp like place over the final ladder.

Take Solomon Grundy into it to bring a bottle of spray. Now jump on it and spray Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #2 (Free Play)

Location: In Level 2’s objective ‘Catching up to Batman,’ locate a gold crate over the station where you charge Illumination Suit. Destroy it and make a Lantern pad out of the bricks.

Make a big water slide to help Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #3

Location: When you are infiltrating the Watchtower in Level 3, look up and spot the satellite. Destroy the satellite with lasers to rescue Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #4 (Free Play)

Location: When you are taking on the third objective of Level 2 called Defeat the Joker and Lex Luthor, look for a vent on the floor to your left.

Send in Martian Manhunter, go to the crates on the other side and smash them and build a Lantern pad out of the bricks. Now use it to make a vacuum cleaner and extract Adam West from the cell below using the vacuum cleaner.

Adam West in Peril #5 (Free Play)

Location: When you are escaping from confinement in Level 5, go to the orange lever that got you the third MiniKit and locate Adam West nearby.

Now take out the flames and rescue him.

Adam West in Peril #6 (Free Play)

Location: In Level 6 when you are accessing the ships power core, look for a blue magnetic pipe to the left of where the mission starts. Smash the things near it and use the bricks to make a spinner. Shoving the green side will get you a lot of goo.

Now spot the gold lock on the container and blast it open to get Adam West out.

Adam West in Peril #7 (Free Play)

Location: While saving LEGO England in Level 7, stop before crossing the goo and look for the techno panel on your left. Hack the nearby monitor after hacking the techno panel and click on the three ships to help Adam West come to safety.

Adam West in Peril #8 (Free Play)

Location: When you are defending the botanical gardens in Level 8, go to the right side of the garden and destroy the statue of Poison Ivy. Now make a Lantern pad and use it to make a rescue boat to save Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #9 (Free Play)

Location: In Level 9, when you are opening the first gate and get the character token of Parasite, you will find another cave on the left side. Use an Illumination Suit, go in and bring Adam West out.

Adam West in Peril #10 (Free Play)

Location: When you are finding the saint walker in Level 10, go to the place where the monster came and reach the top ledge above it. Locate the boulder above you and shrink it.

Rocks will start falling and shoo away the bird that is scaring Adam West. All you need to do now is get some bricks out of bricks under the nest and give a safe passage to him.

Adam West in Peril #11 (Free Play)

Location: When you come out of the entrance room in the Level 11, while undertaking the objective to investigate the surface you will find Adam West in Peril again.

Destroy the objects you see until you reveal a dirt mound, dig it and use the brick from it to make a drone. The drone will free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #12 (Free Play)

Location: When breaching the security gates in Level 12, stop before you pass the second gate. Fly to the right side to meet Adam West. Turn on a stealth ability and go to the lever next to him.

Pulling the lever will free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #13

Location: When taking on the second objective (Bribe the Statue) in Level 13, take Green Lantern to a Lantern Pad up high on the right side. Make a pair of pliers and rip the teeth out of the statue too free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #14

Location: When defeating Sinestro in Level 14 you will hear Adam West when you are close to the rubble. Switch to Wonder Woman and convince the jailers to free Adam West by pulling the lever.

Adam West in Peril #15 (Free Play)

Location: In Level 15 when you are saving Superman, go to the platform between Bat-Mite’s platform and the Diary of Superman, smash it and make a contraption from the bricks.

When done, the contraption will bring Adam West to safety.

Adam West in Peril #16

Location: In the Hall of Doom Exterior you will find Adam West on the right side after you are done with ‘I, Penguin’ quest. Hit the crocodiles so that they can’t hurt Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #17

Location: In the Hall of Doom Interior go to the right and locate the hopping bricks. Turn them into a techno panel and use it to hack the monitor.

Now press left, right and middle in the same sequence to free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #18

Location: In Zamaron Hub area locate the Lantern above and fly around in search for Adam West. Look for him near a couple of fallen crystals and then shatter the crystals to free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #19

Location: In the Odym Hub area go inside the Reach mothership and locate a space suit fueling station. Power the techno panel and then pull the lever above to free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #20

Location: In the Batcave’s main room go to the costume display on the right. Spot Adam West inside and break the glass with sonar to free him.

Adam West in Peril #21

Location: In the Batcave’s Trophy Room, fetch the classic Batman TV set on your right and break the table and chair close by. Use the bricks to make a hook. Pull the hook after it is attached with the candle stand to free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #22

Location: On Qward, go to the roof of the tall building, use Atom to enter the small pipe all the way to the end and go on top of the button.

This will stop the lasers guarding Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #23

Location: In Okaara you first have to find a silver dropship on the top of a crumbling building. Use a missile to open the ship and free Adam West.

Adam West in Peril #24

Location: In Ysmault go to the Red Lantern and you will find Adam West on top of a geyser. Now locate a silver rock near you and turn it into a second geyser. This will turn down the first geyser and bring Adam West down.

Adam West in Peril #25

Location: In Nok you will find Adam West in Peril near the entry spots for one of the caves. When you do, search for him on the top of the trees.

He is stuck in a nest, go closer and pull him down by grappling the hook on the nest.

Adam West in Peril #26

Location: In the Watchtower hub area you will find Adam West stuck inside the Lab. He is about to get burnt by flames, freeze the fire and save him.

Adam West in Peril #27

Location: Go to the Watchtower’s Containment Cells and down the left side. Now turn to Shazam! or Black Adam and power up the panel to save him.

Adam West in Peril #28

Location: On the left side of the Hall of Justice you will hear Adam West, destroy the silver statue of Batman to free him.

Adam West in Peril #29

Location: Go to the right side of the Hall of Justice and locate a vending machine that has Adam West inside. Spot the electric panel near it and drain the electricity to rescue him.

If there is anything confusing or missing in the guide let us know in the comments section below!