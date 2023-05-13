Lego Batman 3 Characters Unlock ‘Character Tokens Locations Guide



LEGO’s take at the DC Universe has resulted in a very log list of playable characters in LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. In total, there are over 150 characters that you can play with.

LEGO Batman 3 Characters Unlock Guide

There are two different kinds of characters in LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham; firstly there are the ones that will get unlocked simply through story progression and secondly there is a long list of characters that you have to unlock by completing certain quests.

For each of the unlockable characters, the game gives you a Character Token that unlocks the character in the store where you can later go on and purchase them.

In order to make it easier for you to go through the guide we have divided the characters among the Story Characters and the Unlockable Characters.

For each one of them, we have provided you with the character’s name and detailed how to unlock them in different stages of the game.

How to Unlock Story Characters

Batman

How to Unlock: Batman is unlocked at Level 1, the start of the game.

Alfred

How to Unlock: Alfred unlocks at the start of the Hub Visit 1 when you start its first objective; Activate the Elevator.

Martian Manhunter

How to Unlock: Martian Manhunter unlocks when you get Restore the Com Link objective in the Hub Visit 2.

The Flash

How to Unlock: The Flash is unlocked when you start Level 3 and get to readying the rocket.

Wonder Woman (Cheetah Disguise)

How to Unlock: Wonder Woman (Cheetah Disguise) unlocks at the beginning of Level 12.

Robin

How to Unlock: Robin is unlocked at Level 1, the start of the game.

Green Lantern

How to Unlock: Green Lantern unlocks when you get Restore the Com Link objective in the Hub Visit 2.

Cyborg

How to Unlock: Cyborg is unlocked when you start Level 3 and get to readying the rocket.

Superman

How to Unlock: Superman unlocks at the beginning of Level 7.

Killer Croc

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character through story mode progression.

Wonder Woman

How to Unlock: Wonder Woman unlocks when you start Level 6.

The Joker

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character through story mode progression.

Plastic Man

How to Unlock: Plastic Man unlocks at the start of your Hub Visit 5 where you have to defeat Mr Freeze.

Solomon Grundy

How to Unlock: Solomon Grundy unlocks at the start of your Hub Visit 5 where you have to defeat Mr Freeze.

Indigo-1

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character through story mode progression.

Saint Walker

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character through story mode progression.

Batman (The Joker Disguise)

How to Unlock: Batman (The Joker Disguise) unlocks at the beginning of Level 12.

Lex Luthor

How to Unlock: The infamous Lex Luthor unlocks at the start of your Hub Visit 5 where you have to defeat Mr Freeze.

Robin (Lex Luthor Disguise)

How to Unlock: Robin (Lex Luthor Disguise) unlocks at the beginning of Level 12.

Cheetah

How to Unlock: Cheetah unlocks at the beginning of Level 8.

Star Sapphire

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character through story mode progression.

Brainiac

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character by completing the story mode.

Unlock LEGO: Batman 3 Characters, Character Tokens Locations

Ace the Bat-Hound

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Quests, complete the second quest named ‘Sleep Well’ in order to get Ace the Bat-Hound. He will be in the main room when you re-enter.

Build a spinner from bricks created by destroying the crate and make a spinner. Now push it on the well from the green side and Timmy will come out.

Alfred (1966)

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Main Room go to the docks and enter the clear pipe on the right with Atom. Keep going on until you find the Character Token on your left side.

Aquaman

How to Unlock: You will get Aquaman through Odym Quest 2 called Croc My Heart. After being with Green Loontern you will meet Aquaman in Odym.

Go with him to take the crocodile where Aquaman wants. Herd it on and stay with him until you reach the destination.

The Atom (Free Play)

How to Unlock: This is a lengthy one. In Level 5 when you are taking on the objective Escape from Confinement you first have attack the silver things next to Green Lantern, use them to build a waste station and then find some waste from upstairs using a cleaning vehicle.

Take all four piles of goo to the disposal station you have made and park in the middle too dispose off the waste. Once you have done that, two levers will appear, pulling them will get you Atom’s Character Token.

Adam West

How to Unlock:

Ambush Bug

How to Unlock: This character unlocks in Nok Quest number 4, called Walking the Bug.Talk to Ambush Bug and help him find the Reach roaches. First hit them and them herd them to Ambush Bug. Give him all the five roaches to succeed.

Arkillo (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 14 when you are asked to defeat Sinestro ,stop beore you go across the conveyor belt. There is a blue hatch on the let, open it with magnetic powers.

Bricks will fall down, use them to create a techno panel and use it to open up the crate. The Character Token of Arkillo will be inside.

Atrocitus (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 12 when you are taking on the mission to steal Red Lantern’s power battery you will meet Bat-Mite after you cross the lava.

You have to detect a mound of dirt with super senses and dig it. You will get the item which will get you the Chaaracter Token for Atrocitus when you hand the item over to Bat-Mite.

Batman (1966)

How to Unlock:

Batman (Zur-En-Arrh)

How to Unlock: Inside Batcave’s Trophy Room locat the hard to break container. First destroy the objects beneath the stairs and step on the button that gets revealed. Now go up and blast the crate to make bricks going to the level.

Pull the lever,and then find a silver rock on the right. Blast it too and pull the second lever that appears. Finally the container will open up.

Batgirl

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Quests, the first quest is ‘Lost in Translation’ complete the quest to get Batgirl. Kill all the goons in the Batcave and you will get your reward.

Black Canary

How to Unlock: Black Canary unlocks with the Watchtower Quest 2 i.e. Canary’s Cure. Open the suspicious silver crate in the Lobby with a missile, break the glass and take the Oyster to Black Canary.

Beast Boy (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 5 when you are in the forecefield doing the Escape from Confinement objective you should look for Bat-Mite. He will be on the right.

In order to get him the equipment, go to your right from there towards the techno panel. Hack the techno panel to get the item.

Give it to Bat-Mite and he will reward you with the Character Token of Beast Boy.

Bane

How to Unlock: As you start Level 1, Defeat Killer Croc objective, look for the checkpoint station to save the game.

Freeze the puddle next to you to make a Killer Croc sculpture, melt it down to Bane’s Character Token.

Batgirl (1966)

How to Unlock:

Batman (Darkest Knight)

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Main Room, go to the docks and use stealth to go past the security camera. You will find the Character Token on the other side.

Bat-Mite

How to Unlock:

Black Adam

How to Unlock: In Watchtower hub area’s Trophy Room go t the right platform (the high one)and shrink the black statues with Brainiac’s powers. There is Character Token on Black Adam inside the place that statues reveal.

Black Hand

How to Unlock: In Level 11, Pursue Indigo 1 Objective you should turn into Martian Manhunter and go to the foreground flying. There is a rock with electricity, go to the ledge on right.

You then have to use Manhunter’s abilities to make the tribesmen go to the room and pull the level on the electricity.

Destroy the rock to get the Character Token for Black Hand.

Bat-Cow

How to Unlock: In the Okaara quest number 5 (The Cow Jumped Over the Moon) you can unlock Bat-Cow; but first complete all Green Loontern’s quests.

Now follow the bat-Cow in search of the imp fighting enemies all the while. Meet Mr Mxyzptlk at your destination to complete the quest.

Bruce Wayne

How to Unlock: In Batcave Main Room, go to the docks and locate the glass objects near the water. Enter the cave that opens up, locate a gold item inside using your senses and blow it to reveal the Character Token.

Black Manta (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 1 when defeating Killer Croc go to the checkpoint station and talk to Bat-Mike. Now go to the Free Play room by looking for the magnetic pipes on your right.

Bend them and enter the room, then open the dryer with magnetic power, grab the pants and give them to Bat-Mite in order to win the Black Manta Character Token.

Blue Beetle (Free Play)

How to Unlock: At Level 10, when you are taking on the objective to find the Saint Walker you will see Bat-Mite at the start of the map. Don a dive suit and jump into the lake on your right side.

Blast through the rock on top of a chest, open the chest by grappling the hookand take the item back to Bat-Mite. You get Blue Beetle Character Token in return.

Brainiac Minion (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 6 when you are undergoing the Objective that asks you to access the ships power core, stop after you have built the TV. Now use your super senses and find some antennae on the right.

Fix the antennae using your magnetic power, once the signal is clear you will get Brainiac Minion’s Character Token.

Bleez

How to Unlock: At the start of the Level 12 look up on the right side to see the beehive, use grappling to pull it down. When it falls and breaks, you will see the Character Token of Bleez.

Booster Gold

How to Unlock: Booster Gold unlocks with the Watchtower Quest 6 ‘No Gold, No Glory’ Meet him in the Lobby and help him change the sign nearby. Make some bricks and use them to make blue panels around the sign.

Use magnetic power to make the panels change the sign from reading Booster Bronze to Booster Gold.

Bronze Tiger

How to Unlock: In the Nok hub area go on a steady path away from the entrance towards the black statues. Shrink them using Brainiac and grapple the hook that appears.

Inside the chest is your character token.

Catwoman

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Trophy Room you will notice the huge chess board. Blast its pieces and use the bricks to make a bishop and a queen putting hte king into a checkmate. Your prize is the Character Token!

Catwoman (Pre-New 52)

How to Unlock: This character unlocks in the Watchtower Quest 7 ‘Cat that Got the Gleam’ that you can find in the Trophy Room.

After meeting her, go upstairs to the statuette, uncover a lever using Demolition Suit and pull the lever so that all the security it taken down.

Now take the statuette to Catwoman (Pre-New 52)

Captain Cold (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you approach the final area in Level 10, fly under itto locate a huge magnetic plant. Use similar powers to open the plant and you will get the Character Token of Captain Cold.

Catwoman (1966)

How to Unlock:

Cheetah (Robin Disguise)

How to Unlock: In the Oa hub area go to the south rocks and locate the temple with flames. Take care of the fire and go inside. Now break the cracked floor to get a button. Jump on it and a crate outside the temple with open with your character token.

Cyborg Superman (Free Play)

How to Unlock: Go to the Plastic Man pad in Level 15 and blast the glass crystals. Build a TV from them and charge the electric panel.

Now follow the TV and jump onto the shapes on the floor for as long as it takes for the Character Token to appear.

Deathstroke

How to Unlock: When you are in Level 8 doing the second objective that asks you to defend the fairground, you have to light up and spin the spinners near fairground by grappling them.

Now blast all the firework spinners to get the Character Token for Deathstroke.

Cheshire (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 7’s Save LEGO France objective, you have to dig the five spots around Arc de Triomphe. After you have done that engage with the cannons to get Cheshire Character Token.

Doomsday

How to Unlock: Go to the Hall of Doom Exterior hub area and spot the big mushrooms that have popped up. Jumping on top of the mushroom on the right will start a race, pass all the rings over the mushrooms to get the character token.

Condiment King

How to Unlock: this character will unlock in the Watchtower Quest 9 i.e. ‘ Saucy Showdown’ in the Containment Cells. Defeat the waves first and then use ranged attacks on Condiment King.

When he is hit, go melee with him until you win.

Dex-Starr

How to Unlock: After you complete all Green Loontern’s Ysmault related quests, Ysmault Quest 5 i.e. Territory Trouble will be unlocked. Find Catwoman and Dex-Starr behind the entrance and follow Catwoman.

Locate a crate of fish using your super senses and break it – Dex-Starr will follow. Now keep following Catwoman and keep doing the same until Dex-Starr is off of her territory.

Composite Superman (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 15 ‘s Free Play room look for Bat-Mite talk to him and then turn on your stealth to go past the cameras beneath him (you will be going to Superman’s bedroom). Turn on your super senses and find the gold lock, destory it with heat vision and pick up Bat-Mite’s item.

Take the item back up to Bat-Mite and he will reward you with Character Token for Composite Superman.

Croc Henchman (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 1, Get through the Sewers objective, blow through the blockade with the cannon and then go to the foreground before going past the blockade.

Go down to the water and get onto one of the rubber duckies. Smash your ducky into the other four duckies to unlock Croc Henchman.

Detective Chimp

How to Unlock: In Batcave Quest 6, called ‘Chimpanzees’ you will get Detective Chimp. After Quest 5, leave the place and re-enter.

Use super senses and use the footprints you have found to go to another sensory spot, keep doing the same until you get to a mound of dirt. Expose a gold chest by digging and then destroy it to win.

Doctor Fate

How to Unlock: This is as simple as it gets; when you are in level 6 taking up the objective to defeat Brainiac, go behind Brainiac’s throne and nab the Character Token for Doctor Fate.

Etrigan

How to Unlock: When you are in the Hall of Doom Interior, look for the left walkway and go all the way up. Destroy the crates to get a statue, destroy it to get the character token.

Deadshot

How to Unlock: In Level 8 when you are at the fairgrounds, jump on top of the water tank and stand exactly on top of the button.

Aim for the target that comes up on the left, when you hit it you will be thrown into the water where the Deadshot Character Token is.

The Fierce Flame

How to Unlock: Fly over Okaara and locate a building with a crate on the roof (it should bbe next to the water). Get rid of the first you see on the cliff, step on the button that appear and finally go to the building where the crate is now open.

Firestorm

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Justice hub area you have to fly high and then melt the ice on the wall on the left. Now destroy the box that appears and get your character token.

Geoff Johns

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Lab, while playing the Survival game in the VR missions, you will see the Character Token of Geoff Johns in the background.

Go there and get it before it goes away.

Gorilla Grodd

How to Unlock: You will get this character from the fourth quest of Odym hub area called My Super-Sized Ex-Girlfriend. Go out of the hub and come back in, now take control of the Banana Cannon.

Hit Giganta and save Grodd in order to be successful.

Grayson

How to Unlock: In Batcave Main Room locate the Batcomputer and activate the panel near it using one of your characters. The crate that pops up will bring you the Character Token.

Green Loontern

How to Unlock:

Firefly

How to Unlock: Look for a huge cracked wall inside Qward’s factories. Break through the wall and melt down the gold crate. Firefly’s character token will be revealed when this is done.

Frankenstein

How to Unlock: There is a gold crate on the left side of the Hall of Doom Exterior hub area, use lasers on it to get bricks nad make a lever with them.

Pull the level and fly up to the extended platform. Now drain the panel and go into the shed to get you character token.

Giganta

How to Unlock: You will unlock Giganta through the Quest 5 of Odym hub area, it is called Getting Over Groddy-Poos. Let Giganta take the lead and help beatingg the Reach roaches.

The Gray Ghost

How to Unlock: In the Character Customizer of Batcave, there are five batcomputers. You have to break all of them. Then blow away the gas tank to get the Character Token.

Green Arrow (Free Play)

How to Unlock: On the left side of the armory you will find Bat-Mite. Get him the bat-Scepter by using Shazam! to give charge to the the electric panel that is lower.

This will help open the crate where the Bat-Scepter is, give it to Bat-Mite and you will get the Character Token for Green Arrow in return.

Harley Quinn

How to Unlock: In Hall of Doom Quest 8 (Five Studs, Please), go to the interior and talk to Harley. Go to every patient in the hall and interact with them. Take them all to Harley to complete the quest.

Indigo Tribe Warrior (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you have reached Level 11 go to the station near the green LEGO wall and charge Robin’s Illumination Suit. Now take Robin into the cave and look for the Character Token behind a spider web.

John Stewart (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are securing the control room in Level 4 and defeating Firefly, go to the left side of the starting point. Locate the blue grate above and use magnetic power to crank it open.

There is John Stewart’s Character Token inside and you can get it by flying up to it.

The Joker (Batman Disguise)

How to Unlock: Go tot eh western rocks of Oa hub area and find a small temple. Hit the three targets to light up the three fires. Take on a Hazard Suit and go deep inside the temple until you find the character token.

Hawkgirl (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are completing the rocket in Level 3, you will carve a Batman symbol out of gold at the background platform and then use the Sensor Suit to reveal twirl poles.

At the same time a vent in the floor also gets revealed. Use a stretchy character to pick up the cowl behind the gold wall. Trade the Cowl with Bat-Mite for the Character Token of Hawkgirl.

Heat Wave

How to Unlock: In the Ysmault hub area go to the village with big buildings. Locate the building that is cracked and has a fire. Get rid of the fire and go inside to get the character token.

Thee Joker Mime Henchman

How to Unlock: Go to the right side of the Hall of Justice hub area by flying and locate the big Cyborg statue and spy the purple Joker. Now hit the target over the box to win your character token.

Hawkman

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Justice hub area go to the highest railing above and talk to Polly. Start the race, go though all the rings and win the race to get Hawkman’s character token.

Hush (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are in Level 2 doing the Blast the Batmobile objective, go to the end of the Batcave on your right.

You will see the Character Token for Hush inside a glass that can be broken by sonar ability.

Jim Lee

How to Unlock: Jim Lee’s Character Token will appear while you are playing the VR missions in the Batcave Lab. It will appear while you are playing the Ring Master 2 event at the top of the arena.

The Joker

How to Unlock: The Joker unlocks at the start of your Hub Visit 5 where you have to defeat Mr Freeze.

The Joker Clown Henchman

How to Unlock: In Batcave Main Room go to the left side towards the blue lift. Now locate five blue and yellow flags. Destroy all of them to get the Character Token.

The Joker Space Henchman

How to Unlock: In the Watchtower hub area, go to the Containment Cells, locate the little box with gold lock and destroy the lock with lasers.

You get the character token as a reward.

Kalibak

How to Unlock: In Nok hub area go to the cave region and spot a new statue of Sinestro over a mound of dirt. Destroy the statue, dig the mound and get your character token.

Kid Flash

How to Unlock: In Watchtower Lobby hub area spot five statues (one on each platform). Destroy the statue on the top first and then the rest in clockwise order.

Your reward is Character Token of Kid Flash.

Kilowog

How to Unlock: In Level 13, when you are entering the temple pull down the pillar and look for a bird’s nest with three eggs ahead. When you destroy the eggs a big will appear, blast it to get the character token for Kilowog.

Larfleeze (Free Play)

How to Unlock:

Lex Luthor (Hawkman Disguise)

How to Unlock: First use bricks to make a level on the left side of the Hall of Justice hub area. Pull it, hit the targets over the other lever and pull the second lever too.

Nab the character token from the capsule that appears.

Lobo (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 7’s Save LEGO England objective, stop before the bus and switch to Brainiac. Spot the black wrecking ball on your right and enlarge it with shrink ray.

When it falls onto the boat and breaks it, you will get the Character Token for Lobo.

Kevin Smith

How to Unlock: In Batcave Quests, complete the quest ‘A Polarizing Decision’ to get Kevin Smith. After the second quest, leave the Batcave only to come back and meet Kevin Smith.

Go to Batcave Character Customizer through the door beside Batcomputer, now buy body pieces of 2000 studs as well as the polar bear hat. Use them on the character and show off to Kevin Smith.

Killer Moth

How to Unlock: This character will unlock in Watchtower Quest 10 which is called Protective Insect. Eavesdrop on Killer Moth in Containment Cells, and follow him until you reach the giant light bulb.

Turn on the bulb using a button nearby and keep doing it with the next buttons so that Killer Moth keeps moving along. Go upstairs and over the room on the left until the buttons end.

Get the stash when he is opening the vault.

Krypto the Super-Dog

How to Unlock: This character unlocks with the fifth quest of Zamaron called Hound at the Speed of Sound. First you have to complete Green Loontern’s four quests about Zamaron.

Then go up in the air and search for Krypto who wants a race. Beat him to win.

Lexbot

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Doom Exterior hub area look for the security camera on the right wall. blast the glass piping with sonar, hack the techno panel and shut the camera down. Now open the container to get the character token.

Lex Luthor (Wonder Woman Disguise)

How to Unlock: Go to the east side of the Oa hub area, to the rocks and detect footprints with your super senses. They will take you to a mound of dirt. Dig it to get a chest with gold lock, destroy it and use the bricks to make a techno panel.

Hack the panel and then make it open the capsule with character token.

Mad Hatter (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 7, when you are defending the botanical gardens go to the container beside the place where Robin’s Dive Suit Token is. Meet Bat-Mite on top of it and then go to the gardens left side.

Smash the broken wall and open the blue crate that comes next with magnetic power. Take out the item and give it to Bat-Mite for the Mad Hatter Character Token.

Man-Bat (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 2, Catch up to Batman objective, super sense some hopping bricks after you are done with fixing the spinning planetary display.

make an electric panel, use Shazam! to charge it and watch as the Sun opens to give you Man-Bat Character Token.

Music Meister

How to Unlock: In Watchtower Lobby hub area, look for three buttons on the floor of the foreground (central platform). Then locate a lever close to you, pull it and go to the floor buttons to light up the globes again (in the same order as before; look for the wires to guide you).

Metallo

How to Unlock: In Hall of Doom Interior, go to the center and locate the hopping monitors (five in total). Smash them quickly to get the Metallo character token.

Mr Freeze

How to Unlock: You can unlock this character in Qward Quest 5 (Thaw Subject) but only after you have completed all Green Loontern’s quests.

Now find Mr Freeze by flying around to a garage with silver lock; destroy it to enter the garage. In order to help Freeze fly over Qward towards the tall factory that has a huge glass window.

Break the window, and blast the blue engine to reveal the item Mr Freeze needs. Take it back to Mr Freeze to complete the quest.

Manchester Black (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Save LEGO Italy of Level 7, meet Bat-Mite on the lefft of the cathedral. Hack the techno panel close to the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Now turn all the lights yellow in order to get the item you are looking for.

Take the item to Bat-Mite and get Manchester Black Character Token as a reward.

Miss Martian

How to Unlock: When you are infiltrating the watchtower in Level 3 you will carve a Batman symbol out of a gold wall. Destroy the whole wall to get Miss Martian’s Character Token.

Mr Mxyzptlk

How to Unlock: Mr Mxyzptlk will get unlocked with the Hall of Doom quest 2 called ‘Not so Scared Crows.’ Talk to him on the exterior of Hall of Doom and then kill all the penguins that attack.

Nightwing

How to Unlock: In Batcave Quest 12, ‘Rose-Tinted Rumble’ go to the central platform to meet Nightwing. Fight against the goons with him until they are defeated.

Orange Construct Warrior (Free Play)

How to Unlock: In Level 13 look for Bat-Mite near the temple’s entrance. Use super senses to locate a spot in the foreground and then spot a Hazard Suit contrption. Destroy the flower and activate the contraption.

Feed it 30 bricks so that it makes a planes. Upon being successful, Bat-Mite will give you Orange Construct Warrior Character Token.

Orion (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are at Level 6, breaching the control room, fetch Bat-Mite at the start of the area. Go ahead of the forcefield and locate a pressure pad using your super senses.

Step on it and see through the green wall that drops using your super senses again. Align the three nodes to open the hatch and secure the item Bat-Mite needs.

Give it to Bat-Mite and get Orion’s Character Token as a reward.

Parasite (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you begin the Level 9, you will require a charged Illumination Suit of Robin. You can charge it in the station on the left side of the map.

Then use it to fetch Character Token of Parasite in the cave next to you.

The Penguin (1966)

How to Unlock:

Poison Ivy

How to Unlock: In the hall of Doom Quest 5, ‘Love Stinks.’ Go to the exteriro and take the quest. Now go to the lab and move the blue lever on the left side. Now get on top of the button until the goo turns red thanks to the lasers.

Shake the potion using the block on hte right with magnetic powers until it turns green again and then take it to Poison Ivy.

The Question

How to Unlock: In Watchtower Lobby hub area, go to the lefft platform and explore thenooks with your super senses. Use magnetic power to open the blue crate you find and grab the Character Token.

Red Hood (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are in Level 2 doing Blast the Batmobile objective, look for a glass box at the hazard Suit contraption’s platform.

Use sonar ability too break the glass and take the item, trade it with Bat-Mite for the Character Token of Red Hood.

Red Tornado

How to Unlock: Go to the background of Hall of Doom Interior and destroy the crates to get bricks. Make an electric panel out of them and drain the panel. Go to the newly emerged capsule to get the character token.

The Penguin

How to Unlock: In Hall of Doom Quest 3 you will unlock The Penguin. The quest, called ‘I, Penguin’ starts when you talk to him on the Hall of Doom exterior after the quest 2.

Use your magnetic power and get rid of the barricades, Go to meet the penguin on the other side and interact with it so that it follows you to The Penguin.

There are two more penguins on the other side of the bridge, destroy the hammer on the left side and get the first of them. Now drain the electric panel to stop the lasers so that you can meet the second penguin.

Take both of them back to The Penguin.

Platinum

How to Unlock: In the Watchtower hub area, go to the Trophy Room and reach the high ledge on the left. Destroy the silver statues and use super senses to locate a chest.

Destroying the silver chest will get you the Character Token.

Polka-Dot Man

How to Unlock: In Batcave Quest 11, the ‘Dot and Bothered’ quest, make Polka-Dot Man run away by continuously hitting him and then do the same to his goons. Now deeat Polka-Dot Man upon his return.

Reach Warrior (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are close to the magnetic monster in Level 10 go to the area under thee monster and then switch to Brainiac. Locate the boulder and shrink it. Now Change to Robin and use the Techno Suit to send him in the Toy Wonder Hatch.

He will get the Character Token for Reach Warrior.

Red Lantern Warrior

How to Unlock: When Level 12 asks you to steal the power battery of Red Lantern, stop after crossing the Lava. Now tag Robin and use his twirl pole on the wall.

Jump up and grab the pole when the skulls falls down it will get you Red Lantern Warrior Character Token.

Reverse Flash (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are in Level 4 doing the Catch Killer Croc and Grundy objective you have to fly up to the right side of the armory. Now you have to turn into Brainiac and shrink the missile. Then turn into any character who can destroy the crate.

After you have destroyed the crate, fly up again and grab the Reverse Flash Character Token.

The Riddler

How to Unlock: The Riddler will unlock when you clear the Hall of Justice Quest 8 where you have to pass three riddles.

Robin (1966)

How to Unlock:

The Riddler (1966)

How to Unlock:

Sinestro (Free Play)

How to Unlock: At the place you battle Arkillo in Level 14, shrink the blacck rock using Brainiac to reveal Toy Wonder. Switch to Robin, activate it, and go to the submarine that rises to get Character Token for Sinestro.

Superman – Solar Suit (Free Play)

How to Unlock: After you have freed Adam West in Level 15, go to the background and find the techno panel. Now begin the puzzle, create the key and as a result get the Character Token for Superman (Solar Suit).

Stargirl

How to Unlock:

Supergirl

How to Unlock: You can get Supergirl in Nok Quest number 5 which will unlock after you have completed the Super Club quest in Hall of Justice. Talk to Supergirl outside the underground prison in Nok.

Later help her beat all the prisoners who escape so that they can be locked up again.

Superboy

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Justice Quest 3, called misguided tour rescue the five citizens from the top of the nearby stairs, on top of water geysers and from inside the closet on the right.

The reward is Superboy!

Shazam!

How to Unlock: You will get Shazam! when you are taking the VR mission in Level 3, by setting foot on three pressure pads before you get your hands on the very first code block.

Sinestro Corps Warrior (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you smash through ground, in Level 14’s Deeffeat Sinestro objective, you will find Bat-Mite near your landing spot. Go back up to the hole you fell from, and further up to the ledge where you fought Arkillo.

Once you are there, your super senses will tell you where to find the item. Bring it back to Bat-Mite to get Sinestro Corps Warrior.

Supergirl (Classic)

How to Unlock: When you are in the Batcave Lab playing Game Track in the VR missions, you should try to jump off of every ramp because the Character Token for Supergirl Classic is going to appear over one of the places that you jump.

Swamp Thing

How to Unlock: The Swamp Thing unlocks when you finish the Hall of Doom Quest 4 which is called The Garden of Love. Go to the exterior and talk to Poison Ivy. Now get rid of the fires and guide Ivy to the left all the way to Swamp Thing.

Swamp Thing (New 52)

How to Unlock: When you are in the Odym hub region, fly around to find some huts away from the main village. Destroy the crates and destroy the silver lock that appears.

Now enter the hut to get the character token.

Tim Drake

How to Unlock: In Watchtower’s Hangar, reach the high platform on right and use Robin to enter the Toy Wonder. Cross the lasers and turn on Toy Wonder panel.

In order to get to the Character Token, restart the Toy Wonder and now go in again except make sure to use the hatch closer to the lasers.

Trickster

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Justice Quest 6 called ‘Tricky Tour Guide’ you will get Trickster. In order to disarm the traps, look for three yo-yos, and blast then with lasers when they go down. Then find three bear traps and use grappling on them.

Finally find three present boxes, hit the targets with Batrang and make bricks to seal them.

Vibe (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are to defeat the Zamaron Beast at the end of Level 9, stop after you have broken the forcefield. Locate a crystal close to you and pull it with a grapple gun.

When it shatters, use its to make a laser to blast through the cliff. Now fly over to get the Character Token for Vibe where the laser blew the cliff.

Wonder Girl

How to Unlock: To the right side of the Hall of Justice go to the miniature maze. Destroy the statue and enter the maze with Atom.

Go up the multiple platforms and take a left before going into the background. Finally jump up to get the character token.

Zatanna

How to Unlock: You can unlock Zatanna in Qward hub area. Look for the garage with glass machinery in the factories. Blast the mechanism and grapple the hook to open the garage.

Break everything inside and send Martian Manhunter into the hatch that appears. On the other side fly to the opposite side of the room and locate a hidden lever. Pull the level and come to the central container of the garage where your character token is waiting for you.

Thunderer

How to Unlock: In the Hall of Justice hub area locate the display cases on the left and destroy them. Break the cracked wall, melt the gold chest and claim the character token.

Toyman

How to Unlock: You will unlock the character in Batcave Quest 9 called ‘Virtual Insanity.’ Enter the Virtual Insanity program, defeat the goons and bring the family out.

Ultra-Humanite (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are in Level 11 at the Pursue Indigo 1 Objective, you have to save Bat-Mite from Nok. In front of the elevator shrink the black wall on right and turn on stealth so that the camera doesn’t locate you.

Now go on and pick the item from the cell. Giving the item to Bat-Mite will set him free and get you Ultra-Humanite Character Token.

White Lantern

How to Unlock: In the Batcave Lab, when you are playing the Snake 3 game in the VR missions, you will get the first token and then another area will materialize.

Go in and to the north in order to get hold of the character token.

Zamaron Warrior (Free Play)

How to Unlock: When you are doing the second objective (open the second and third gates) in Level 9, go past the magnetic hatch and put out the fire.

Now look through the ship for an item that Bat-Mite will exchange with you for Zamaron Warrior’s Character Token.