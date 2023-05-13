Unique Armor in KoA Reckoning are one-of-a-kind armors with special bonuses and/or very high defenses. They are very hard to find generally. However, this Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Unique Armor Locations will help you collect them all.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read Unique Weapons, Crafting and Gold Farming Guide.

Kingdom of Amalur Unique Armor Locations

Certain pieces of armor require a specific amount of ability points assigned to Might, Finesse and Sorcery before you can actually equip them.

Based on these three stats, I’ll distribute the unique armors and explain them below:

Helmet

Almain Great Helm

Unique armor with +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Block Efficacy and +15% Damage with Greatswords and Hammers. It can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Battlerage

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficiency, +10% Fire Damage, +20 Health and+1 Health Regen per sec. It is unlocked at Might level 12.

Crag

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Piercing Damage, +20 Armor, +5% Physical Resistance and+6% Gold Drops. It’s found as random loot in chests.

Crested Helm (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +1 to Might Abilities, +18 Health and+16% Armor. It can be in the Teeth of Naros DLC as loot in chests. They’re also given to you by Anokatos once you finish the Shapen in Iniquity quest if the Fateless One favors Might.

Gaeas Helm

Unique armor with +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +20% Lightning Resistance. It may be looted off a Prismere Troll fought just after meeting your team in Amaura.

Helm of Hideous Visage

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Bleeding Resistance, +4 Health and+15% Stun Duration. It can be obtained by looting the treasure sack dropped by Anru Besin.

Helm of the Coast

A unique helmet. Stats: +5% Melee Block Efficacy +20% Damage with Longswords +28 Armor +10% Block Efficacy.

Helm of the Durek

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +10 Armor, +5% Physical Resistance, +15 Health, +1 Mana Regen per Second. This piece can be found as random loot in chests.

Helm of Hideous Visage

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Bleeding Resistance, +4 Health and+15% Stun Duration. You can get it by looting the treasure sack dropped by Anru Besin.

Infernal Helm

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy and 4 Fire Damage. It can be obtained in the Special Delivery chest in Gorhart Village.

Resplendant Helm

This randomly found item will grant +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +20% Physical Resistance, +3 Health Regen per Sec, +2 Mana Regen per Sec and +15% Damage during Daytime.

Skull of Varalin (Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This item is given to the Fateless One by Alder Malloi once The Invaders quest is finished.

Tiberian Helm

Grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Piercing Resistance, +10% Bleeding Resistance, +2 Health Regen per Sec and +2 Mana Regen per sec.

Wrath’s Helm

It Requires 40 might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +20% Armor.

Cap

Enkindler

This randomly found item grants +8% Critical Hit Damage, 5% Chance to Burn enemies on Attack, +2 Health Regen per sec and +2 Mana Regen per sec.

Kentigan’s Shadow

This item grants you +8% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Physical Damage, +10% Gold Drops and +10% Experience Bonus. You get it as a gift from Jokull Fangard for completing Earning Valor.

Officer’s Cap (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This grants +8% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Bleeding Resistance, +5% Experience Bonus and +10% Gold Drops. Found within Mudhold Fasting in the chest on the wooden ramp after the first 2 jump points.

Pathfinder’s Hood

A random unique cap for Rogues. Stats: +8% Critical Hit Damage +8% Damage vs Beasts and Constructs +10 Health.

Shadow of the Ariad

This random find grants +8% Critical Hit Damage, +5% Chance to Critical Hit with Melee, +15% Bleeding Damage, +30 Health and +20 Mana.

The Wary Hood (Teeth of Naros DLC)

This random finds +8% Critical Hit Damage, +8% Piercing Resistance, +5% Health and+1 to Finesse Abilities.

Vindicator’s Cap

Grants +8% Critical Hit Damage, +10% Chance to Critical Hit with Ranged, +15% Poison Damage and+10% Poison Resistance.

Watcher’s Hood

This random find grants +8% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Damage with Edged Weapons, +10% Poison Damage, +10% Chance to Critical Hit and +5 Chance to Evade.

Cowl

Celestial Cowl

This random find grants 15% boosts to Mana Regen per Sec, Fire Damage, Ice Damage, Lightning Damage and Elemental Resistance.

Cowl of Ophanim

This random find grants 15% Mana Regen per Second, +8% Damage with Sceptres, +10% Poison Resistance, +10 Mana and +0.5 Mana Regen per second.

Crown of the Dverga (The Legend of Dead Kel)

This item is given as a reward to the Fateless One by Nesta Gwynedd for completing Coveting Tragedy. It grants +15% Mana Regen per Sec, +10% Physical Resistance, -12% Mana Costs and +50 Mana.

Crown of Glory

Grants +15% Mana Regen per Sec, +10% Piercing Resistance, +60 Mana and +10% Stun Duration. Crown of Glory can be found randomly in chests or as loot.

Crown of Kreios (Teeth of Naros DLC)

Grants +15% Mana Regen per Second, +1 to Sorcery Abilities, +1 Persuasion and -6% Mana Costs.

Crown of the Weeping King

This item is given to the Fateless One as a reward for completing the House of Sorrows faction quest The Weeping King. It grants +15% Mana Regen per Sec, +10% Piercing Resistance, +15% Elemental Resistance and+8% Chance to Critical Hit with Magic.

Nai’mee’an Cowl

This random find grants +15% Mana Regen per Second, +10% Fire Damage, +10% Ice Damage, +10% Lightning Damage, +15 Armor, +5% Elemental Resistance and +15 Health.

Selkie Veil

This item grants +15% Mana Regen per second, +15% Mana Stolen per hit, 10% Chance to Steal 1 Mana per Hit and -10% Mana Costs. It can be found during Crisis Of Faith. It is on an altar surrounded by Fire Mines at the end of Waterhall Down. Getting it will make you choose between:

Giving it to Finna and Arbos

Refusing to hand it over

Persuade them that it is cursed so that you can keep it

Uriel’s Vision

This random find grants +15% Mana Regen per Sec, +8% Fire Damage,+8% Ice Damage, +8% Lightning Damage, +15% Status Effect Durations,+2 Mana Regen per Sec and -10% Mana Cost

Cuirass

Brimstone Cuirass

Grants +10% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Fire Damage, +15% Fire Resistance and+45 Mana.

Gentleman’s Courtesy

This item is a reward for completing A Viper For All Seasons, and grants 137-368 Armor, +10% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Damage and +30-95 Health.

Indomitable (Chest)

Unique armor that requires 33 might and boosts +10% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Block Efficacy and +15% Elemental Resistance. It may be found in a chest in Warsworn Vault on Helmguard Keep, on ‘Explore the Ancient Vault’ quest.

Hauberk of the Tormentor

This random find grants +10% Melee Block Efficacy, +5% Piercing Damage, +5% Bleeding Damage and+10% Chance to Steal Health.

The Leviathan’s Shell (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

This item can be looted from a corpse on Gallow’s End. It grants+10% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Piercing Resistance, +10% Block Efficacy and +35 Armor.

Vengeance’s Cuirass

It Requires 40 might. It boosts 20% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Ranged Block Efficacy and +10% Magic Block.

Whirlwind Breastplate

This random loot grants 10% Melee Block Efficacy, +30 Armor, +10% Chance to Critical Hit with Melee and +10% Critical Hit Damage with Melee.

Light Armor

Corsair’s Shirt (The Legend of Dead Kel)

This item can be looted from a corpse on Gallow’s End. It grants +12% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Poison Resistance, +15% Bleeding Resistance and +15% Piercing Resistance.

Hode’s Jerkin

This random loot grants a 12% boost to Critical Hit Damage, +5% and Damage with Daggers and Faeblades.

Malach’s Vest

This random loot grants 12% Critical Hit Damage, +1 Health Regen per Sec and +1 Mana Regen per Sec.

Serpentskin Tunic

This item is a random find and it grants +12% Critical Hit Damage, +8% Fire Damage, +8% Ice Damage, +8% Lightning Damage, +15% Poison Damage and +15% Poison Resistance.

Robes

Compassion

A unique Robe. Stats: +30% Mana Regen per sec + 8 Armor + 1 Health Regen per sec + 0.5 Mana Regen per sec

Death’s Vestments

This item grants +30% Mana Regen per Sec, +30% Damage vs. heavily wounded targets, +20% Chance to Critical Hit vs. heavily wounded targets, +10% Health and +15% Mana. It can be looted from the corpse of Abergast during Bad Blood.

Frostrobes

This random loot grants +30% Mana Regen per Second, +10% Ice Damage, +10% Freezing Duration, +10% Ice Resistance and +20 Mana.

Robes of the Oracle

This random loot grants +30% Mana Regen per Sec, +10% Damage with Staves and Sceptres, +10% Chance to Critical Hit with Magic, +25 Armor and -15% Mana Costs.

Tuatha Robes

It requires 25 Sorcery. It boosts +20% Elemental Resistance, +25% Mana and +2 Mana Regen Per Sec. It may be found in a chest (found with Tuatha Shoes).

Stand facing away from Fallen Hall, then run down the hill and take the very first left turning and you will find yourself running up a narrow path. There is a jump spot at the end, so jump down into the water and look to your left.

Gauntlets

Galen’s Mitt

Grants +30% Mana Regen per Sec, +18% Fire Damage, +15% Mana Stolen Per hit and +10% Chance to Steal Mana.

Stonehand Gauntlets (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

Received from Templar Fastrada Tancese near Undersea Fasting as a reward (along with Fury) for completing the quest The Expedition.

Bloodthirsters

Random loot that grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +5% Health Stolen per Hit, +5% Chance to Steal Health and +15% Bleeding Resistance.

Stoneworker’s Gloves (Teeth of Naros DLC)

These can be obtained as a reward for completing the Labor of Love quest. They grant +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +6% Bleeding Resistance, +6% Poison Resistance and +36 Armor.

Smith’s Hardened Gloves

This random loot grants +10% Melee Block Efficacy, +10 Health, +1 Health Regen per Second, +5% Ranged Block Efficacy and+5% Magic Block Efficacy.

Battle Gauntlets

These grant +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +20 Armor.

Gauntlets of the Legion

It requires 16 Might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +7% Physical Damage. It may be looted off a Narca Warlock located just above the ‘d’ in ‘Alresund’ on the map.

Reprisal’s Gauntlets

It Requires 40 might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +10% Mana.

Gloves

Death’s Touch

This random loot grants +5% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Poison Damage and +10% Poison Resistance.

Dirgesinger Gloves

Random loot from chests.

Dokkalfar Shadowgrips

Random loot from chests.

Perfidious Gloves

Requires 6 Finesse, +5% Critical Hit Damage, +1 Lockpicking – These gloves can be found while completing the ‘Warden’s Bridge’ Quest -> The Road Patrol -> 2nd leg. In a locked chest near a sleeping bear, by the stone wall.

Pteryx Talons (Teeth of Naros DLC)

These are a reward for finishing the Shapen in Iniquity quest if the Beckoned favors Finesse. They grant +5% Critical Hit Damage, +6% Elemental Resistance,+12% Lightning Resistance and +6% Status Effect Durations vs. Beasts.

Shredskin Gloves (The Legend of Dead Kel DLC)

These are a possible Rare Find when salvaging an Alfar Warship during Scouting Mission.

Silkfarmer Gloves

Unique Gloves. Stats: +5% Critical Hit Damage +8% Poison Damage +10% Poison Resistance +15% Health +5% Experience Bonus.

Smith’s Hardened Gloves

Unique Gloves. Stats: +10% Melee Block Efficacy +10 Health +Health Regen per sec +5% Ranged Block Efficacy +5% Magic Block Efficacy

Handwraps

Burning Grasp

Unique Gloves. Stats: +10% Mana Regen per Second 10% Chance to Burn enemies when attacked +10% Fire Damage +35 Mana.

Dazzling Handwraps

Random loot that grants +10% Mana Regen per Second, +1 Mana Regen per Second, -15% Mana Costs and +5% Gold Drops.

Fate’s Hand

This random loot grants +10% Mana Regen per Sec, +15% Fire Damage, +15% Ice Damage, +15% Lightning Damage,+3 Mana Regen per Sec and -20% Mana Costs.

Gem Cutting Handwraps

These are given as a reward for completing “Shardfall”. During which, you will find Donnel Cutty’s corpse within Shardfall and you can loot Donnel Cutty’s Ring from it. Give the ring to Anker Edmure and he will give you these handwraps.

Handwraps of Seasons

It requires 36 sorcery. It boosts +10% Mana Regen Per Second and +10% Gold Drops. It may be looted off a Niskaru in the Blackened Hall whilst on the ‘Mirror Mirror’ quest.

Lachlan’s Handwraps

It requires 28 Sorcery. It boosts +10% Mana Regen per Second and +2% Health Regen per Second. It may be found in Locksmith’s Lab (Tefroy Tarion) at Tirin’s Rest.

Mik’hail’s Resplendant Gloves

Random loot from chests

Pyromancer’s Handwraps

Random lot from chests

Winter Elf Handwraps

Random lot from chests

Chausses

Armguard Chausses (Teeth of Naros DLC)

This item can be found randomly in chests or as loot in the Teeth of Naros. It grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +6% Damage Resistance while Dodging, +6% Elemental Damage and +23 Health.

Birkita Chausses

This item is received as a gift from Jokull Fangard for finishing the House of Valor faction quest Simply Mercenary. It grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +10% Fire Damage, +10% Ice Damage, +10% Lightning Damage, +15% Health and +15% Mana.

Chausses of the Faehunter

It requires 33 Might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +10% Chance to Stun. It may be looted off a Fahrlangi Cultist in the Custom’s House Basement, Rathir.

Vindications Chausses

It Requires 40 might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +15% Health.

Leggings

Archer’s Leggings

Can be found as random loot or in chests. They grant +5% Critical Hit Damage, +8% Damage with Ranged, +8% Piercing Damage and +8 Armor.

Kentigan’s Respite

This item is a reward for completing A Viper For All Seasons. It grants +5% Critical Hit Damage, +10% Armor, +15% Bleeding Resistance, +5% Gold Drops and +5% Experience Bonus.

Serpentskin Leggings

This random find grants +5% Critical Hit Damage, +15% Poison Damage, +15% Poison Resistance, +1% Mana Regen per Sec and+8% Chance to Critical Hit.

Robes

Death’s Vestments

This item can be obtained from the corpse of Abergast after defeating him during Bad Blood.

Robes of the Oracle

These are random loot from chests and grant +30% Mana Regen per Sec, +10% Damage with Staves and Sceptres, +10% Chance to Critical Hit with Magic, +25 Armor and -15% Mana Costs.

Greaves

Ardra’s Greaves

These are a reward from Jakin Madsen for your successful completion of A Valorous Proposition.

Bone Greaves

These can be obtained from a whirlpool in the Drowned Forest and grant +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Piercing Damage, +15% Bleeding Damage, +30 Armor and +70 Health.

Earthcrushers

These are dropped by the Ragnarr after the Kobold and Jottun battle in Making Enemies. It grants +5% Melee Block Efficacy, +15% Health, +10% Stun Duration and +10% Chance to Stun.

Retribution’s Greaves

It Requires 40 might. It boosts +5% Melee Block Efficacy and +15% Ice Resistance.

Boots

Boots of Lightning Speed

Unique armor with +10% Mana Regen per sec, +15% Lightning Damage, +18% Ice Resistance and +1 mana regen per second. It may be found in Locksmith’s Lab (Tefroy Tarion) at Tirin’s Rest. It’s a great opportunity to loot all the chests.

Silentstep Boots

Unique Shoes. Stats: Armor 11 +5% Critical Hit Damage +5% Piercing Damage +10 Health +1 Stealth.

Shoes /Slippers

Arcanist’s Shoes

Unique armor with +10% Mana Regen per Second and +10% Chance to Stun. It may be found in a chest to the right of the House of Vengeance, whilst on the ‘Taking Vengeance’ quest but requires 36 Sorcery.

Aryllia’s Shoes

Requires 18 Sorcery, +10% Mana Regen per Sec, +80 Health – It can be found as loot after killing a Banshaen in the fields east of Ayten.

Frostweave Shoes

Requires 6 Sorcery, +10% mana regeneration per second, +5% elemental resistance. It can be found after looting a Red Legion. At the time I was looting, I was halfway between St Hadwyn’s Mission and Coilsbane.

There are some steps going up to a stone enclosure, which contained two chests (one needs to be dispelled). I was on the Hunter’s Hunted quest where Agarth asks you to choose an entrance. I chose front, and the steps were just below the front entrance.

Tuatha Shoes

It requires 25 Sorcery. It boosts +20% Elemental Resistance, +25% Mana and +2% Mana Regen Per Sec. It may be found in a chest.

Stand facing away from Fallen Hall, then run down the hill and take the very first left turning and you will find yourself running up a narrow path. There is a jump spot at the end, so jump down into the water and look to your left.

Shields

House of Ballads Shield

A unique shield given by the real Sir Sagrell. Stats: Blocks 27 Damage +10% Piercing Resistance +40 Health +35 Mana +25% Melee Block Efficacy +25% Ranged Block Efficacy +25% Magic Block Efficacy.

Shield of Balance

A unique shield. Stats: +1 to Might abilities +1 to Finesse abilities +1 to Sorcery abilities.