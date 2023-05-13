Kingdoms of Amalur Fence Locations Guide



In Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning, honest merchants won’t buy your stolen goods. You still can sell the goods to the buyers called “fence”. They will buy the stolen items from you and give a healthy price. So read this guide for all the Kingdoms of Amalur Fence Locations.

Kingdoms of Amalur Fence Locations

Star Camp

Trader Hidon is the first fence you will come across in the game. You can find him in the Star Camp. If you haven’t been able to explore the location (Star Camp) then you should head to Castle Yolvan and meet Penri Kell.

You will be assigned a short quest that will lead you to Star Camp where you can find the concerned person. Simple is that. You can also choose to break the loot into smaller components which can be used in blacksmithing or you can sell them to the fences for lower price.

Moon Camp

The second location for selling Stolen Items is the Moon Camp. It is a travelers’ encampment with a Fence and Fateweaver in it. The location of the Fence in Moon Camp is pretty straight forward so you won’t face any troubles locating it.

Sun Camp

The Sun Camp is a Traveler Encampment in Apotyre. This location will become hostile by the completion of Thick as Thieves quest.

If you find any other Fence in Kingdom of Amalur, let us know in comments and we will add it up.