Kingdom Hearts 3 Battlegates Locations Guide – How to Complete, Secret Report Collection

The Battlegates or Battle Portals in Kingdom Hearts III are portals that you unlock after you have completed the game’s main story. These Battle Portals appear in each of the worlds in the game. The Battlegates are blue orbs that can be easily spotted. Going through these portals put Sora in battles against powerful enemies.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Battlegates

Each of these Kingdom Hearts III Battlegates has a different difficulty level and completing them rewards you with resourceful items and Secret Reports.

The items are Synthesis Items that are the recipes for your weapons while the Secret Reports provide you with the back-story of the Kingdom Hearts III world.

Kingdom Hearts III Battlegates Locations Guide will help you find and complete all Battle Portals in KH3 and rewards, secret reports for completing them.

Battlegate #1

Reward : Fire Cufflink, Secret Report #1 | Difficulty : 1

The first portal is in Olympus: Realm of the Gods. You will find it immediately after you enter the courtyard of Realm of the Gods.

Battlegate #2

Reward : Cosmic Belt+, Secret Report #2 | Difficulty : 2

The second portal is on top of Olympus in the middle of the area behind Zeus.

Battlegate #3

Reward : Evanescent Crystal, Secret Report #3 | Difficulty : N/A

The third portal is in Twilight Town. You will spot it outside the exit gate of the Old Mansion.

Battlegate #4

Reward : Megaelixir, Secret Report #4 | Difficulty : 1

The fourth portal is in Toy Box. It is near the save point of the Kid’s Store. You will find the orb in the vent.

Battlegate #5

Reward : Thunder Cufflink, Secret Report #5 | Difficulty : 2

This next portal is also in Toy Box. When you teleport to Galaxy Toys on the first floor, turn around towards the entrance and you will find your portal.

Battlegate #6

Reward : Illusory Crystal, Secret Report #6 | Difficulty : 2

The portal will be in Corona. Move away from the field of flowers to the swamp (wetlands). Head down from the cliff and you will find the portal in the middle of the valley.

Battlegate #7

Reward : Aero Cufflink, Secret Report #7 | Difficulty : 1

This is the second portal in Corona. Move from the Mysterious Tower area and through the cave. Follow the pathway and you will be led towards the portal.

Battlegate #8

Reward : Illusory Crystal, Secret Report #8 | Difficulty : 1

This next portal is in Monstropolis. It is located in the circular area of the Tank Yard.

Battlegate #9

Reward : Evanescent Crystal, Secret Report #9 | Difficulty : 2

The portal is in Arendelle. Get to the Ice Labyrinth and take the elevator to go down. Move ahead and you will reach the hall with the portal.

Battlegate #10

Rewards: Water Cufflink, Secret Report #10 | Difficulty : 1

This portal is in the Caribbean. Take the ship and fly until you reach the cave. The portal is at the back of the cave.

Battlegate #11

Reward : Ying-Yang Cufflink, Secret Report #11 | Difficulty : 2

Next portal is in San Fransokyo. Move on the building on your northwest and climb on the rails. Move east to west. The portal is at the entrance to the tunnel.

Battlegate #12

Reward : Blizzard Cufflink, Secret Report #12 | Difficulty : 1

This portal is also in San Fransokyo. Climb of the rooftop of the Kaiten Bank and you will see the portal on the helipad.

Battlegate #13

Reward : Celestriad, Secret Report #13 | Difficulty : 2

This portal will be in Keyblade Graveyard. Head south from the wasteland and you will find the blue orb.