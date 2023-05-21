This Kingdom Come: Deliverance Horses Guide will help you in understanding the importance of the horse, it’s utility as well as how to acquire one for yourself to explore medieval Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Horses

Among the many important things in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, one is Horse Mechanics. This mechanic is not a new one and is quite similar to horse-riding mechanics in The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

Horses are the basic mean of transport in the game. There are different types of horses which can be bought depending on where you are in the story. Warhorses are used as living weapons with Special Moves and Attacks. Horses are used for secondary inventory, they level up as we progress with them, and come with +5 slots for Armor and Attachments of its own.

Stealing

You can steal a horse from the Talmberg which is the 2nd town you visit during the course of the story. Make sure no one sees you while stealing because if someone sees you riding it, they will remember you for a while which will take a huge hit on your popularity. Therefore, you need to be extra careful while doing so.

‘The Prey’ Quest

In the quest, you go hunting with Lord Capon in the woods. ‘The Prey’ quest essentially revolves around a competition between both of you on who can catch more rabbits.

After a while, Capon will go hunt a boar with a bow and will fail followed by a chase. During the course of this section, you will be asked to look for Lord Capon.

After finding him in the middle of the woods trapped by a couple of Cuman enemies, you will be asked to defeat them. Once you have done so, you simply need to return to The Rattay. As a reward for saving Capon’s life, he will reward you with a horse named ‘Pebbles’.

One important thing that you need to know is that ‘The Prey’ quest is un-missable and happens after doing a few Main Quests in The Rattay.

Buying a Horse

When it comes to buying a horse, you can buy one in Uzhitz but there are other places where you can buy horses. Near the end of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, you will be required to buy faster and stronger horses. In order to purchase a higher-tiered horse, you need to visit the Horse Traders who will provide you with the horses more apt for endgame.

Lastly, do note that there are different types of Horses available in the game. Moreover, each Horse Type boasts different Skills, Perks, etc. We will continue to add more information on these things in days to come.

Horses, Stats, And Towns

Horse Carrying Capacity Maximum Stamina Town Olena 220 270 Skalitz Pebbles 206.4 210 Rattay Roan 212 270 Uzhitz Pie 211 179 Uzhitz Zora’s Deppeled Grey 252 330 N/A ShadowFax 268 490 Pribyslavitz Shadowmere 292 490 PribySlavitz Nuckelavee 302.4 350 Sir Erhart’s Camp Agro 268 450 Pribyslavitz Al-Buraq 252 410 Neuhof Boxer 212 250 Neuhof Chollima 188 510 Neuhof Tulpar 252 230 Neuhof Kelpie 188 290 Neuhof Bucephalus 276 270 Neuhof Schemig 252 210 Neuhof Trojan 292 230 Neuhof Epona 212 430 Neuhof Bayard 260 350 Neuhof Kanthaka 196 410 Uzhitz Sleipnir 260 250 Uzhitz Pegasus 180 250 Uzhitz Rocinante 148 150 Uzhitz Hatatitla 228 250 Uzhitz Uchchaihshravas 260 430 Merhojoed Roach 228 290 Merhojoed Warhorse Jenda 268 450 Merhojoed Binky 172 350 Merhojoed Podagros 244 410 Merhojoed

This is all we have in our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Horses Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!