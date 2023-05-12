We have curated this Kingdom Come: Deliverance Beginners Guide in which we have listed some beginner tips and tricks and some strategies for you to follow. Using these strategies and tricks, you will be able to survive much longer than you would do otherwise.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance can be a difficult game if you are a beginner to the whole RPG genre. Even when compared to other RPGs, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is less forgiving. For this, you will need some Tips and Tricks right off the bat to survive in this beautiful RPG.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Beginners Guide

At the start of your journey, your character will be very weak. You will die a lot in combat and most of the things will be very difficult for you.

However, this must not make you quit the game. It is how the game is built like as it rewards patience. It will test your patience to your very limits at the beginning.

If you survive the torture, you will be rewarded greatly in the end. As you progress in the game, you unlock more perks and skills that will start making different things much easier for you.

You will unlock perks for different skills such as herbalism, hunting, lockpicking and such.

They will add different bonuses and will make the game much easier for you to play. You will unlock defense and combat perks as well which will make combat much easier.

Each skill will be worked on making you better and stronger. All it takes is time. Be patient and you will reap the rewards after some progress.

Develop Your Character

You cannot customize your character in any way. Most RPG games allow you to create your own characters having special skills and perks but Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an RPG in which you get a pre-defined character.

You need to play with this character and build his skills to make him better. The more you perform an activity, better you become at it. There are many activities for you to explore and master. These include hunting, lockpicking, pickpocketing, herbalism, alchemy and many more.

You will also unlock perks for these skills which serve as a progress indicator of your player. Each skill has a certain level. Higher the level, more proficient your character is in that skill. Keep track of these levels to know how far your character has come in terms of development.

For a detailed guide to Perks and Skills, you can check our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Perks Guide here.

Avoid Conflict by Talking

Kingdome Come Deliverance is a game that allows you to complete quests and side quests based on your own terms. If you do not want to fight every time, you can also solve major conflicts and problems by simply talking with them. This comes somewhat from Fallout game franchise but it allows more freedom here.

Obviously to resolve such big problems and conflicts without combat will require you to be very good with words. For this, you have a Speech skill.

Higher levels of this skill will allow you to talk out of even the biggest of problems. This skill can be easily leveled up by interacting and talking with as many people around you as possible.

Working on your Speech Skill is important because it is also required in other scenarios where you can buy items cheaper and get some items even free from different people. Interact with people and use special dialogues to quickly increase your speech skill.

Eat Healthy

Eating is vital in Kingdom Come: Deliverance and you will be required to eat to keep your character healthy and active. Making him hungry will make him lose stats leading to loss of health and eventually death. You will be required to eat to keep healthy.

However, when it comes to eating. You should be very careful about what you are eating. Your character can get food poisoning if he is not eating healthy. Every food item in your inventory has a freshness level. When it drops below 50%, that item becomes unhealthy.

You must ensure that items that you eat are above 50% in freshness. Cooking food yourself keeps the food fresh for longer periods and has increased enrichment for your character. Try to eat self-cooked food most of the time.

Also, if you eat too much, you will get a debuff that makes you slow and sluggish rendering you unable to outrun stupid bandits.

For more information on food and eating healthy, you can check our Kingdom: Come Deliverance Food Guide here.

Use Savior Schnapps Efficiently

Saving in Kingdom Come: Deliverance is no joke. The game does not allow you to save the game at any time without a special item known as Savior Schnapps. This mechanic makes it difficult to play the game by taking risks, as you cannot go back by loading a save to try it again.

You require a special potion by the name of Savior Schnapps. Consume it to save the game anytime and anywhere you want.

However, it also comes with some side effects and finding this item is not all easy or cheap.

For more information relating to saving and Savior Schnapps, you can check our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Guide here.

Keep Lockpicks Handy

Lockpicks are very handy on your journey and you must keep them with you all the time. At the start of the game, you must buy at least 2 lockpicks right away.

In addition, since you will be new to the game, you will break many lockpicks even on easy locks.

Developing your lockpicking skill will take some time so you need to make sure that you always have a steady supply of lockpicks with you especially at the start of the game.

As you level up your Lockpicking skill, you will break fewer lockpicks and you will even automatically unlock some easier locks.

However, for the starting time, you must keep a steady source of lockpicks with you all the time so that you never come across a lock that you really want to open but you run out of lockpicks.

Be Friendly to Others

Across your journey, you will come across different towns, campsites, and villages. You will meet many people s well. It is vital that you maintain good relationships with friendly locations because making too many enemies will only make the game more difficult for you.

You should not fight other unnecessarily and try to solve their problems by taking on side quests and missions. This will increase your reputation with towns and villages and they will treat you like a family.

Ruining your reputation will be visible in the game as well. If you are walking through an area, where you have a bad reputation, guards will occasionally stop you and check for stolen items on you. Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a very detailed world for every action you take has consequences on your adventure.

Avoid Hoarding Food

Hoarding food is useless in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. If you store a food item for a long period, the food will lose its freshness and it will give you food poisoning when eaten. Sticking to shorter amounts of food will ensure that every food item you eat is fresh and will not kill you.

We recommend that you only stock up on food items when you are set on long wild journeys otherwise stick to smaller food items that you can consume in short intervals of time. Never hoard food items.

Befriend Captain Bernard

You should make good friends with Captain Bernard very quickly. He is your person when it comes to combat training and unlocking combat perks. You can learn different important skills from him.

You can also learn now perks from him. Another advantage of training with Captain Bernard is that whenever you are practicing combat, your combat stats are leveled up allowing you to use even more perks. Therefore, we recommend that you train with Captain Bernard as much as you can during the early parts of the game.

Vitality Stat Trick

As a bonus, we will conclude with a little trick that you can use to quickly increase your vitality skill. If you keep on sprinting and bunny hopping everywhere you go, you will quickly build up your character’s Vitality stat. This is the easiest and quickest way to increase Vitality early game.

Poison Your Enemies

If you really want to deal with your enemy smartly and easily, use the Poison. Whenever you find some deadly ingredients, sneak up to your enemy’s camp’s cookpot and drop the poison into the stew. It would be better to do the deed at night so that you don’t get caught.

This concludes our Kingdom Come: Deliverance Beginners Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!