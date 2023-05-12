The Kingdom Come: Deliverance Lockpicking Guide will help you in understanding How To Pick Locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Players are facing a lot of problems while picking a lock! Lockpicking feature seems to be very annoying until you get the hang of it.

Lockpicking is a very good feature in the game but putting a few hours into the game, you can easily master Lockpicking System. However, Kingdom Come: Deliverance does not do a very good job of explaining everything you need to about picking a lock in KCD.

How To Pick Locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Warhorse has designed Lockpicking for mouse and keyboard which is fairly easy but when it comes to controllers, it is one hell of a task.

To pick a lock, you need to first meet Miller Peshek after the Prologue. Talk to him and choose the second option i.e. ‘Can you Teach Me to Pick Locks.’ A quest will be given to you called a ‘Good Thief’. The quest will require you to pick some locks in order to proceed further.

Another prerequisite for lock picking is a lockpick. You must have at least one lockpick in your inventory if you are going to pick some easy locks. For the harder locks, however, you should try to have one or two spare lockpicks as these pins get worn with use and may cause damage to the lock’s health.

There are different difficulties in the lockpick – from easy to hard! However, even the easiest to pick locks are not easy. Things will get easier once you try some easy locks first.

Passing by Peshek on the left, go a few feet further where you first stepped outside of the Ratay. There is an easy door where you can practice your lock picking skills.

When the cursor turns yellow, it indicates that it has been correctly placed! You need to remember not to just move clockwise/counterclockwise but also up/down.

You need to be careful while doing so because rotating the lockpick in the wrong direction will end up breaking it.

Not having pinpoint accuracy makes it more difficult with an Analogue Stick compared to a Mouse. Start picking the lock at Eleven O’ Clock with Counter Clockwise position.

You always want to start from this position and make sure the stick is as far out making a wide rotation. Try to move slow and take your time.

Checking the vibration is also incredibly important. It is a sign that you are doing something wrong. The stronger the vibration the greater will be its chance to break.

Moreover, the lock has a certain Health Bar; the more it vibrates the weaker it gets. Too much vibration at the start will result in you failing to pick a lock.

So in short, here are the three basic steps you must remember:

Find the sweet spot and discover its relation to the rest of the lock by moving left and right hand sticks gently. Turn the lock with left thumbstick and chase the sweet spot with right thumbstick. Stay gentle. Not specifically precise, but gentle. Keep correcting the position of the pick as you turn the lock and you will soon hit the luck.

Lastly, you can try to reload random lockpicking position on the lock. You can repeat it until you get your desired positioning where you feel comfortable.