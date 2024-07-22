How To Get And Cook Food In Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

Keeping Henry healthy in Kingdom Come: Deliverance goes beyond just dodging swords. Food plays a crucial role in maintaining his strength and stamina. From staying nourished to avoiding the dangers of spoiled rations, managing your food supply is a key aspect of gameplay.

From scavenging for free meals to cooking your food, you’ll discover various ways to maintain your energy levels. We’ll discuss the importance of nourishment, explore food-finding strategies, and even provide tips on avoiding food poisoning in Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

How to Get Food in Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

There are different means of obtaining food in KCD. One of those methods revolves around looting corpses for food. You will find food on every corpse, but be careful about eating them.

TIP Storing food in your inventory for a long time causes it to rot. Therefore, you need to pick only when you will consume after a short time.

Another way to get food is to purchase it from merchants and traders. This method is not recommended as it costs gold, and you can find plenty of free food.

Hunting games might take time, but they give you plenty of meat from just one game, as for the vegetables, you will find them from empty shacks.

How to Find Free Food in Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

When exploring the game, you’ll stumble upon campfires with cooking pots scattered throughout the map. These campfires are a lifesaver, providing free food for your character. You can find these campfires randomly while exploring, but some are strategically located near fast travel waypoints.

It’s essential to mark the locations of these campfires on your map, as they’ll provide you with a steady supply of free food. You can find at least half a dozen campfires in the game’s early stages, with four located near fast travel waypoints and one near the tavern.

With these campfires, you won’t need to worry about buying food unless you embark on an extended expedition. Even then, you can find more campfires along the way to restock. You can cycle through the campfires and eat for free, saving your gold for more important things.

TIP Overeating is not recommended as it slows you down and reduces the stamina regeneration speed.

Cooking Pot Rattay Locations

Some locations of the cooking pot you will need to keep track of manually, but there are some guaranteed spots where you will find the pots. Head to the given areas and make your way to the campfire to find free food:

Rattay Lower Gate

Rattay Upper Gate

Rattay Mill

Mutt

Monitoring Your Nourishment Level

Keep an eye on your character’s nourishment level, which can be found in the game’s menu. If it starts to drop below 50%, it’s time to find a campfire and refuel. With a full belly, you can focus on exploring the world and completing quests without worrying about hunger pangs.

How to Cook Food in Kingdom Come: Deliverance?

Apart from getting free food or purchasing it, you can also cook your own food. You need to find a fire stove with a burning fire and pot on it. Move your cursor around the fire to get the prompt, choose the option Cook Item, and select any raw meat in your inventory.

You can grill this meat and then consume it. Cooked food tends to be more fulfilling than normal food, and it stays fresh for longer periods.

Food Poisoning in KCD

When you consume rotten food, it might give you some hunger relief, but it will gradually become food poisoning, which is even worse. Your health bar and all the stats will start to deplete over time.

The intensity of food poisoning depends on how rotten the food is. Extremely rotten food will cause severe food poisoning, which will take longer to heal and will continue to deplete your health for a longer period. You must get rid of food poisoning as soon as possible.

Rotten food can still be sold to traders, so it is best to sell them to get rid of them instead of eating them. Overall, we recommend that you do not eat rotten food. If you must eat rotten food, have a bed nearby to eliminate food poisoning afterward.

How to Cure Food Poisoning?

There are two ways of curing food poisoning; the first includes resting or sleeping so your NPC can heal itself. You can also purchase Antidote Potion from the apothecary shops. Another trick you can use is unlocking the Human Dustbin perk from the Vitality skill tree; this perk negates all the food poisoning, and you will never have to suffer from such ailment again.