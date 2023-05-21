Kingdom Come: Deliverance Perks Guide

Kingdom Come: Deliverance comes with tons of Perks that you can unlock as you progress in the game. These Kingdom Come: Deliverance Perks greatly make your game much easier to play. These perks add to the overall RPG element of the game and are a great way to see how much you are progressing in specific skills and elements of the game.

Perks are basically rewards for becoming proficient with a certain skill or a weapon. The purpose of these perks are to make it easier for you to perform different tasks once you get the hold of them. Keep upgrading in levels and you will unlock more and better perks along with your journey.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Perks

Below you will find all the perks that you can unlock as you progress in KCD. These perks are divided into three main categories and are further detailed down in sub-categories for your ease. They range from Main Player Stat Perks to Combat Perks and Skill Perks.

Stat Perks

When it comes to perks, Stat Perks are your main character perks and affect how the character will act in certain situations.

Main Level Perks

Ascetic

Requirement: Player Level 2.

It allows you to survive 30% longer without food but your situation worsens when you do get hungry.

Manly Odor

Requirement: Player Level 2.

It gives you 50% increased charisma when talking to women when dirty. However does not work well for stealth. Your stealth skill is reduced by 30%.

Night Rider

Requirement: Player Level 2.

Allows faster stamina regeneration during the night by 20% but reduces during the day by 10%.

Scout I

Requirement: Player Level 2.

Increases Evade by 10% and sight distance of fast travel.

Wanderer

Requirement: Player Level 2.

Allows better player condition after sleeping in a bad condition bed rather than a good one.

First Aid I

Requirement: Player Level 3

Bandage usage is enabled after that

Insomniac

Requirement: Player Level 4.

Increases the time it takes you to get sleepy. Energy level drops slowly.

Renegade Brand

Requirement: Player Level 4.

You get 20% lower Stat penalties after getting free from jails.

Burgher

Requirement: Player Level 6.

Increases your Strength, Agility, Vitality and Speech stat by 1 inside and near towns and villages. Unable to combine with the Savage perk.

First Aid II

Requirement: Player Level 6.

Increases the efficiency of bandages by 25% and enable you to heal during dialogues.

Savage

Requirement: Player Level 6.

Increases your Strength, Agility, Vitality and Speech stat by 1 in the wild. Unable to combine with Burgher perk.

Scout II

Requirement: Player Level 6.

Further increases Fast Travel sight distance and Evade by another 10%.

Brute

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Grants you +2 Strength bonus, but a -1 penalty on Charisma and Speech. Does not work with Ken, Golden Tongue, Juggler or Cloak and Dagger.

Cloak and Dagger

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Grants you a +2 Stealth bonus at the cost of a -1 penalty to both Strength and Speech. Does not work with Ken, Brute, Juggler or Golden Tongue.

Golden Tongue

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Grants you +2 Speech bonus and -2 Strength loss. Does not work with Ken, Brute, Juggler or Cloak and Dagger.

Juggler

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Grants you +1 Agility with -1 penalty on Speech and Charisma. Does not work with Ken, Brute, Golden Tongue, or Cloak and Dagger.

Ken

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Grants you +2 Charisma with -2 Strength loss. Does not work with Juggler, Brute, Golden Tongue, or Cloak and Dagger.

Scholar

Requirement: Player Level 8.

Increases your Reading Level by 3 shortly with a decrease of -1 in both Strength and Warfare.

First Aid III

Requirement: Player Level 10.

Bandages heal 50% more and open up additional dialogue options.

Infamous

Requirement: Player Level 10.

Increases Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Speech by 1 in low reputation areas and boosts your Reputation rise rate. Decreases the time for penalties. Does not work with Local Hero.

Local Hero

Requirement: Player Level 10.

Increases Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Speech by 1 in high reputation areas and boosts your Reputation decrease rate. Also increases the time for penalties. Does not work with Infamous.

Scout III

Requirement: Player Level 10.

Further increases the Fast Travel sight distance and Evade by 10%.

Contemplative

Requirement: Player Level 12.

Your hunger and tiredness level will remain the same if you remain stationary.

Strength Perks

Gravedigger

Requirement: Strength Level 2.

The weight of dead and unconscious bodies becomes zero and their burden is reduced to half.

Stronghold

Requirement: Strength Level 2.

Blocking costs 30% less stamina.

Clinch Master

Requirement: Strength Level 4.

Increases your chances of overpowering opponents in a clinch by one third.

Mule I

Requirement: Strength Level 4.

Grants you 15 pounds additional weight carry limit.

Boar

Requirement: Strength Level 6.

Sprinting into an enemy will cause his stamina and health to deplete.

Tight Grip

Requirement: Strength Level 6.

During combat, stamina regeneration is not slowed down.

Headcracker

Requirement: Strength Level 8.

Any blows to the head will have increased chance of knocking them down by 10%.

Heavy Swing

Requirement: Strength Level 8.

Increases the attack damage by 20% by increasing the stamina cost by 10%.

Mule II

Requirement: Strength Level 8.

Allows you to carry 20 more pounds.

Mule III

Requirement: Strength Level 12.

Allows you to carry 25 pounds more.

Dreadful

Requirement: Strength Level 14.

Enemies will run away from the fight. The ones who stay for the fight will have less determination.

Agility Perks

Dodger

Requires training from Captain Bernard. With this, you can jump aside during combat.

Featherweight

Requirement: Agility Level 4.

Reduces fall damage by 30%.

Fast Striker

Requirement: Agility Level 8.

Reduces stamina consumption by attacks by 30% but also reduces damage induced by 20%.

Light Armor

Requirement: Agility Level 8.

Makes it easier to dodge attacks by 50% when not wearing armor.

Perfect Throw

Requirement: Agility Level 12.

Increases chances of throwing a winning dice.

Taunt

Requirement: Agility Level 12.

Each successful evasion in combat will lower your enemy’s morale.

Vitality Perks

Marathon Man

Requirement: Vitality Level 3.

Decreases your stamina reduction by sprinting by 20% at the cost of 20% loss in speed. Does not work with Sprinter.

Sprinter

Requirement: Vitality Level 3.

Increases the Sprinting speed by 20% at the cost of 20% increased stamina loss while springing. Does not work with Marathon Man.

Thickblooded

Requirement: Vitality Level 3.

Allows you to bleed slower.

Balanced Diet

Requirement: Vitality Level 6.

Not going hungry or overeating for 5 consecutive days will grant you +1 Vitality and Agility.

Human Dustbin

Requirement: Vitality Level 6.

Allows you to eat spoilt food to reduce hunger.

Berserk

Requirement: Vitality Level 9.

Allows you to enter berserk mode when your health drops low. During this phase, your stamina regenerates four times faster.

Blood Rush

Requirement: Vitality Level 9.

After defeating the first enemy of the encounter, you will get a 50% attack and stamina regeneration rate boost.

Last Gasp

Requirement: Vitality Level 12.

Can be activated at will. This perk will allow you survive fatal blows and regenerate health 30% faster.

Revenant

Requirement: Vitality Level 12.

Allows regeneration of health.

Speech Perks

Final Offer

Requirement: Speech Level 4.

Allows one more chance to haggle with an annoyed merchant.

Highborn

Requirement: Speech Level 4.

Increases your Speech Level by 3 when talking with nobles and wealthy people. Does not work with Lowborn.

Lowborn

Requirement: Speech Level 4.

Increases your Speech Level by 3 when talking with commoners. Does not work with Highborn.

Empathetic

Requirement: Speech Level 8.

This perk shows you your counterpart’s stats in skill checks

Silver Tongue

Requirement: Speech Level 8.

During haggling, your Speech skill will get a boost.

Troubadour

Requirement: Speech Level 8.

Increases your reputation by 50% while talking with women and you can get free bathwenches’ services.

Trustworthy Middleman

Requirement: Speech Level 12.

You can sell stolen items to most merchants with this perk.

Combat Perks

In this section, all perks relate to a specific weapon or defense. These perks are unique to the weapon type and will grant you different bonuses as you become more proficient with them. For more help on Combat, you can check out our Combat Guide that details each and every aspect of the game’s Combat System.

Defense Perks

Perfect Block

You need to learn it from Captain Bernard. This will give you the ability to fend off enemy’s blow with a block. An on-screen prompt will show you the optimum time to block.

Firm Grip

Requirement: Defense Level 4.

Blocked enemy attacks with the shield will cost the attacker 15% extra stamina.

Weapon-Cruncher

Requirement: Defense Level 4.

Beating an enemy in the clinch will deal extra 15% damage their weapon reducing its damage and price.

Golem

Requirement: Defense Level 8.

Increases your armor fright by one third.

Knight in Shining Armor

Requirement: Defense Level 12.

Grants +4 charisma during sunlight and increases dazzle effect on enemies.

Well Worn

Requirement: Defense Level 12.

Lowers the weight of equipped armor by one third.

Warfare Perks

Feint

Learn it from Captain Bernard. You can use feints in combat with this perk.

Bloodletter

Requirement: Warfare Level 4.

Increases the chances of drawing enemy’s blood.

Rusty Edge

Requirement: Warfare Level 4.

Normal damaged weapons get an increased chance of poisoning the enemies. For poison effect weapons, this is increased by half.

Furious

Requirement: Warfare Level 8.

Lower stamina increases the chances of causing injury.

Sadist

Requirement: Warfare Level 8.

Each time when you draw an opponent’s blood, you get a +1 Strength bonus.

Against All Odds

Requirement: Warfare Level 12.

Grants 20% increased Strength, Agility, Warfare, and Defense in a fight when outnumbered.

Chain Strike

Requirement: Warfare Level 12.

Uninterrupted attack chains cause more and more damage with each attack. Being hit removes the bonus.

Axe Perks

Blunt Strike

Requirement: Axe Level 8.

Attack pattern: Stab-Slash-Slash

Fehler: Blinding Strike

Requirement: Axe Level 9.

Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Drei Wunder: Forearm

Requirement: Axe Level 14.

Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Mace Perks

Blunt Strike

Requires Mace Level 8.

Attack Pattern: Stab-Slash-Slash

Fehler: Blinding Strike

Requires Mace Level 9.

Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Drei Wunder: Forearm

Requires Mace Level 14.

Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Sword Perks

Zorn ort: Wrath Strike

Requirement: Sword Level 6.

Can be used with Longsword. Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Stab

Double Stab

Requirement: Sword Level 7.

Can be used with Shortsword, Hunting Sword and Sabre. Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Stab-Stab

Blunt Strike

Requirement: Sword Level 8.

Can be used with Shortsword, Hunting Sword and Sabre. Attack Pattern: Stab-Slash-Slash

Fehler: Scarmaker

Requirement: Sword Level 8.

Can be used with Longsword. Attack Pattern: Slash-Stab-Stab

Halbschwert: Half Sword

Requirement: Sword Level 8.

Can be used with Shortsword, Hunting Sword and Sabre. Attack pattern: Slash-Stab-Stab

Fehler: Blinding Strike

Requirement: Sword Level 9.

Can be used with Shortsword, Hunting Sword and Sabre. Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Drei Wunder: Wrist

Requirement: Sword Level 10.

Can be used with Longsword. Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Stab-Stab

Durchlauffen: Run Through

Requirement: Sword Level 12.

Can be used with Longsword. Attack pattern: Stab-Slash-Slash

Duplieren: Doubling

Requirement: Sword Level 14.

Can be used with Longsword. Attack Pattern: Slash-Slash-Slash-Slash

Skill Perks

This section will detail all the perks relating to a certain skill. As you level up in skills, more perks a\will become available for your use.

Alchemy Perks

Salted and Smoked

Requirement: Alchemy Level 3.

Increases the food spoil rate in your inventory by 20%.

Water of Life

Requirement: Alchemy Level 3.

Increases the effectiveness of Healing Potions by 50% with 50% increase in toxicity caused by them as well.

Witcher

Requirement: Alchemy Level 3.

Decreases the potion fill level by 30% allowing you to drink at a single time.

Trial and Error

Requirement: Alchemy Level 5.

Allows an extra mistake during brewing.

Venomous Blade

Requirement: Alchemy Level 5.

Increases time duration for poison applied on the weapon.

Snake Oil Salesman

Requirement: Alchemy Level 8.

Your brewed potions sell for 20% more price.

Bundle Alchemist

Requirement: Alchemy Level 10.

You get one bonus potion with every successful brew.

Routine I

Requirement: Alchemy Level 10.

Enables you to auto-brew potions that you have already brewed before.

Routine II

Requirement: Alchemy Level 13.

Create three potions for the price of one with auto brewing.

Drinking Perks

Beer Bibber

Requirement: Drinking Level 4.

Allows you to drink more beer because beer becomes 50% weaker however, it will make you drunk faster. Does not work with Wine Bibber.

Drinking Habit

Requirement: Drinking Level 4.

Makes the hand steadier while drunk by 25% and increases Bow accuracy by 2 when drunk. Increases handshake by 25% when sober.

Wine Bibber

Requirement: Drinking Level 4.

Allows you to drink more wine because beer becomes 50% weaker however, it will make you drunk faster. Does not work with Beer Bibber.

Drunk Drinking

Requirement: Drinking Level 7.

All alcohol benefits last longer and increases the duration of hangover once sober.

Loose Tongue

Requirement: Drinking Level 7.

While drunk, your Charisma and Speech stats get a bonus of 50% and when sober, these stats are dropped by this ratio.

True Slav

Requirement: Drinking Level 7.

You get drink with 50% less alcohol

Bacchus

Requirement: Drinking Level 10.

You never die by drinking too much but negative status effects are 30% stronger. Does not work with Safe Passage.

Safe Passage

Requirement: Drinking Level 10.

After passing out by drinking too much, you will wake up at your home and lose no items from your inventory. Does not work with Bacchus.

Top Shelf

Requirement: Drinking Level 10.

You can drink more spirits as they become 50% weak for you.

Herbalism Perk

Flower Power

Requirement: Herbalism Level 5.

Carrying more fragrant herbs with you will grant +2 charisma bonus.

Horsenip

Requirement: Herbalism Level 5.

Horse carrying fragrant herbs will shy less.

Botanist

Requirement: Herbalism Level 10.

Herbs sell for 15% higher price.

Leg Day

Requirement: Herbalism Level 10.

Picking herbs activity adds to your strength too.

Horsemanship Perks

Heavy Pony Duty

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 4.

Allows the horse to carry more but slows it down. Does not work with Racehorse.

Racehorse

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 4.

Allows horse to move faster but carry less weight. Does not work with Heavy Pony Duty.

Dread Steed

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 7.

Wounded horse will run faster.

Rider on the Storm

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 7.

Makes horse skittish in storms but less shy in clear weathers.

Strong Thighs

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 7.

Keeps you saddled when an enemy tries to unhorse you.

Knight

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 10.

Mounting increases your ranged and melee attack damage by 15%.

Warhorse

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 10.

Horse does not become shy near enemies unless hit.

Jockey Horsemanship

Requirement: Horsemanship Level 14.

The horse will never throw you off outside combat.

Hunting Perks

Antlers

Requirement: Hunting Level 3.

Hunted animals will give antlers.

Tusks

Requirement: Hunting Level 3.

Allows you to remove tusks from some animals.

Butcher

Requirement: Hunting Level 5.

Allows you to get offal from hunted game.

Tanner

Requirement: Hunting Level 5.

Allows you to skin dead animals.

Huntsman

Requirement: Hunting Level 8.

Increases your damage dealt to wild animals by 20%.

Wild at Heart

Requirement: Hunting Level 8.

Wild animals will not panic near you.

Forester

Requirement: Hunting Level 10.

Increases your stealth ability in the woods.

Salty

Requirement: Hunting Level 10.

Reduces the spoil rate of Raw Foods in your inventory.

Steak Tartare

Requirement: Hunting Level 13.

Allows you to eat raw Meat.

Lockpicking Perks

Lasting Lockpicks

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 3.

Increases the durability of lockpicks.

Repairman

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 3.

Grants 20% chance of broken lockpicks to be returned to your inventory after a successful Lockpicking scenario.

Deft Grip

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 6.

Makes it easier to pick locks.

Luck of the Drunk

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 6.

Picking locks is easier while drunk but increases the noise by 30%.

Silent Fiddler

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 9.

Noise from snapping a lockpick is reduced by 90% and overall Lockpicking process also is quieter.

Sixth Sense

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 9.

This warns you if you about to be detected while Lockpicking.

Lucky Thief

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 12.

Breaking a lockpick inside a lock might have a 10% chance of unlocking.

Master Thief

Requirement: Lockpicking Level 12.

Easy locks are automatically picked.

Maintenance Perks

Fragrance

Requirement: Maintenance Level 3.

Freshly laundered clothes grant you +1 Charisma for a day.

Seven Mile Boots

Requirement: Maintenance Level 3.

Self-repaired boots grant 20% stamina reduction while sprinting.

Saville Row

Requirement: Maintenance Level 6.

Self-repaired clothes give you +0.5 Charisma for each piece that you are wearing. Maximum bonus is +2.

Stuffing

Requirement: Maintenance Level 6.

Self-repaired armor have reduce noise increasing your stealth ability.

Serrated Edge

Requirement: Maintenance Level 9.

Self-sharpened weapons grant 15% increased chance of causing bleeding.

Tin Opener

Requirement: Maintenance Level 9.

Self-sharpened weapons will deal 15% extra damage.

Blacksmith’s Son

Requirement: Maintenance Level 12.

Self-repaired weapons deal 10% stronger attacks until they are damaged.

Well Groomed

Requirement: Maintenance Level 12.

Your attire will suffer 15% less wear and tear.

Pickpocketing Perks

Comrade

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 2.

Easily pickpocket anyone having the same Charsima level as you.

Secret Pockets

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 2.

Loot more money from corpses.

Crowd Control

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 4.

Allows easier pickpocketing while in crowds.

Easy Way Out

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 4.

Increases the cursor speed in a pickpocketing victim’s inventory.

Item Expert I

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 6.

Reveals stats for half items in a pickpocketing victim’s purse.

Pocket Sight I

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 6.

Reveals one item in pickpocketing victim’s inventory.

Friendly Neighbor

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 8.

Friendly people will not call a guard on you if they catch you pickpocketing. Does not affect reputation though.

Hidden Pockets

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 8.

When arrested, some items will stay in your inventory.

Item Expert II

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 10.

Reveals the stats of all items in a pickpocketing victim’s purse.

Pocket Sight II

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 10.

Reveals three of the items in a pickpocketing victim’s inventory.

Pocket Sight III

Requirement: Pickpocketing Level 14.

Reveals all the items in a pickpocketing victim’s inventory.

Reading Perks

Colleague

Requires Reading Level 3.

Books cost less in shops.

In the Flow

Requires Reading Level 3.

Reduces hunger and tiredness while reading.

Art Connoisseur

Requires Reading Level 5.

Your Charisma is increased by 2 temporarily when you first time look at Fresco, Cross or Wayside Shrine.

Magistrate I

Requires Reading Level 5.

Grants you +1 Speech bonus when persuading a guard.

Avid Reader

Requires Reading Level 7.

Books almost completed will automatically advance when you are sleeping or skipping time ahead.

Cushion

Requires Reading Level 7.

Sitting comfortably while reading will give you double bonus.

Magistrate II

Requires Reading Level 9.

Speech bonus gets a +2 bonus when persuading a Guard.

Swot

Requires Reading Level 9.

Grants you a learning bonus anywhere you read a book.

Magistrate III

Requires Reading Level 12.

Increases Speech Bonus when talking to guards by +3.

Cartographer

Requires Reading Level 14.

This perk will reveal the complete map including locations to you.

Stealth Perks

Takedown

Requirement: Stealth Level 1.

Enable you to knock out people while crouched.

Daring Debonair

Requirement: Stealth Level 3.

You get a +1 bonus to Strength and Vitality after committing a crime. It lasts until you are caught or get away from the crime scene.

Rain Man

Requirement: Stealth Level 3.

Reduces the noise of your footprints by 70% in the rain.

Crouching Chameleon

Requirement: Stealth Level 5.

You get 30% increased stealth bonus when crouching and sitting idle.

Stealth Kill

Requirement: Stealth Level 5.

Allows you to kill silently with a dagger.

Ordinary Mug

Requirement: Stealth Level 8.

People recognize your face less and stop looking for you when wanted.

Slim Fit

Requirement: Stealth Level 8.

Lowers the armor and equipment noise by 20%.

Dog Person

Requirement: Stealth Level 10.

Dogs stop barking at you.

Et Tu, Brute

Requirement: Stealth Level 10.

All attacks from behind are stronger by one third.

