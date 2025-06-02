Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: The Hermit Quest

The Hermit quest is an important quest if you’re pursuing Blacksmith Radovan’s questline in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The main objective of the quest is to retrieve the Hermit’s sword for the blacksmith so he can present it as a gift to the newly wed in Semine.

There are two ways of completing the quest: you can either rob the Hermit’s dairy to get the location of the sword or help him and earn his trust so he can tell you the location. This guide covers a detailed walkthrough of completing the quest in both ways in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

If you’re taking the longer way to get to the sword, note that many players have reported bugs in the quest, no matter whether they chose to play the game on PC or PlayStation, but this guide covers the fix that you can use to avoid the bugs.

How to Start the Hermit Quest in KCD2?

After completing “The Jaunt” quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, report to blacksmith Radovan in Tachov and ask him for more work. The blacksmith will tell you that the Old Semine wants a special sword to be forged as a wedding present. Make sure to agree with the blacksmith to forge the sword to trigger the Hermit quest.

Find Out More About the Hermit

Before heading to Apollonia to meet the Hermit, you must gather information. To do this, head to the Tavern in Troskowitz and ask Innkeeper Betty about the Hermit. Make sure to ask her about the apparition, and she will tell you about Stanislay, the witness you need to investigate next.

Talk to the Witness Stanislav (Optional)

After talking to Betty, make your way to the east side of the graveyard, and you will find Stanislav sitting on a bench. Remember that you won’t be able to get anything out of the NPC unless you offer him some groschens.

Investigate Gerda (Optional)

You will find Gerda cleaning outside the Apothecary’s shop in the southwest section of the town. You can either pay her to talk to her or pass the speech check by convincing her that you are not teasing her. Once you get her to talk, she will point you to the location of the cross on the west side.

Talk to the Villagers (Optional)

Next, you need to explore the Trosky region of the village to find Bara. Typically, you will find her begging near the Priest or in the inn west of Kuttenburg. Inquire about the Hermit and the cross, and your objective will be completed.

Investigate the Cross (Optional)

Move west of Troskowitz to the marked location on the map and continue moving west. Through the dense bushes, you will find an abandoned shrine near a large tilted tree, which you will need to explore. Dig the shrine to grab the Crusader Cloak.

FYI Make sure to clear the area of wolves, or else you will get attacked while digging.

Explore Apollonia (Optional)

Explore the northeast of Apollonia, and you will find a hut facing southeast. The hut will have a small paddock with a black horse, which you will need to examine.

Find out the Truth About the Devil (Optional)

Once you have completed the above objectives, move north of Apollonia to begin the next task. From the butchered horse, take the west trail and move to the white rocks, from where you need to go southwest.

Keep moving north, and you will be on a clear trail heading up the hill to large rocks. Move between the stones to get to the other side.

Once you are on the other side, take the trail south to leave the area and enter the small path between two rocks on the west side.

Enter the first hut on your left, and you will find the Hermit sitting inside.

You can talk to the Hermit about his sword, but he won’t give it to you. You need to choose the suspicious option to make him speak more.

Next, you need to exhaust all dialogue options, and the NPC will tell you that he is not the real Hermit; the real one died long ago. This will trigger A Sinful Soul task, which you must complete to get the location of the sword.

KCD2: A Sinful Soul Task

To complete the Sinful Soul task in KCD 2, Konrad will ask you to deliver a cross to a widow named Margaret in Troskowitz and complete the Hermit’s dying wish. You will find the widow praying by the tombstones inside the cemetery near the butcher’s shop.

After handing her the cross and delivering Ambrose’s final wish, she will ask you to visit her in the graveyard. Once you are in the cemetery, you must tell her you are not afraid of the dead to continue the task.

Agree to help Margaret give Jan (the Hermit’s brother) a proper burial. For this, you must gather the remains beneath the rose bush outside the graveyard wall and dig a grave to bury him, then place Ambrose’s cross over the grave.

Now, for the last step, agree to keep this a secret, and Margaret will reward you with some Groschens. After completing the task, return to the Hermit’s hut and report to Konrad.

Return to the Hermit

On the way back, you will encounter some soldiers of the cross who want to capture Konrad and ask for your help. You can either choose to help them or disagree to help them.

FYI If you refuse to help the soldiers, they will get angry and attack you. We recommend choosing to help them first, and when the time comes, if you wish to side with Konrad, you can do that afterward.

If you choose to help the soldier, he will ask you to stay hidden and set fire to the haystack on the right side of the yard to make the crossbow useless.

Kill or Save the Hermit

Once you’re done talking to the soldiers, head back to Hermit’s camp. Now, if you rush at him, he will attack you, which would leave you with no other option but to kill him. We recommend keeping him at least until you get the location of the sword, and then choosing to kill or save him.

Head back to the Hermit’s camp area, but maintain your distance from him while trying to get answers. Convince him that you’re not his enemy, then slowly walk out of hiding, remember not to rush. Ask Konrad for Ambrose’s broken sword, and he will give you the location.

Once you have the sword, this is when you choose to either help or attack him. We recommend choosing to save him so he can take down the soldiers and let you go.

Find the Hermit’s Grave

On the northwest side of Apollonia, head up the cliff, and you will find an abandoned grave under a small tree. Simply rob the grave to get the sword.

Take the Sword Back to Blacksmith Radovan

After getting the sword, head back to Tachov and report to Radovan. The blacksmith will ask you to fix the broken blade and make it a presentable gift for the wedding in Semine.

Shortcut Method of Completing the Hermit Quest in KCD 2

After taking the quest, talk to innkeeper Betty and head to the Hermit’s camp on the northern side of Apollonia. Wait for nighttime, then head inside the Hermit’s hut and rob him while he’s asleep.

TIP You must have high stealth and robbery skills to pull this off.

Once your pickpocketing is successful, you will get a diary from him. Read it, and you will get the location of the Hermit’s grave, which you can loot to get the sword.

Hermit Quest Bug Fix in KCD2

Some players have reported that no matter which side they choose to help, everyone ends up attacking the player. If you are experiencing the same issue, then remember, do not attack until the enemy attacks first.

If the above solution doesn’t work for you, we have another solution that might work. First, choose to help the soldiers avoid fighting, then talk to Konrad and side with him. Once the soldiers start attacking, run toward the bush on the right and let Konrad take care of the incoming attackers.

You can shoot arrows to take down the last soldier from the back, and this will aggro one or two soldiers at you, draw them to the side, and fight them there. When only one soldier remains, then sheathe your sword and immediately fall back. After Konrad kills the last person, he will sheathe his sword and return to his hut. In the end, simply walk slowly toward him and proceed with the quest.