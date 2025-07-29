Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Invaders Side Quest Walkthrough

The Invader is a side quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that requires you to deal with the Cumans and prevent them from visiting Troskowitz again. To start the quest, you must find Innkeeper Betty; if you do it in the early game, you will be able to meet the Cumans in the tavern at Troskowitz, but if you do it in the mid-late game, you will only hear about their fight with townfolks from Betty, then meet Vuytek and then head out to find the Cuman camp to deal with them.

This guide covers a detailed walkthrough of how you can deal with the cuman in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and make them your allies while earning a reward from Vuytek.

How to Start Invader Quest in KCD 2?

There are two ways of starting the Invader quest, both of which require you to visit the tavern in Troskowitz. If you meet Betty in mid-game, she will tell you about the Cuman’s visit to the tavern, and this will trigger the Invader’s quest.

But if you visit the tavern in the early game, you will find the Cumans sitting in the tavern. Talk to Betty and agree to serve them. This will unlock the quest.

Talk to Vuytek About the Cumans (Starting the Quest Mid-Game)

After taking the quest from Betty, find Vuytek and talk to him. We found him at the Emmerich’s herb garden in Troskowitz.

Tell Vuytek you will take care of the Cuman problem and find the Cuman camp to make sure they don’t come back.

Serve the Cumans (Starting the Quest in Early Game)

If you have chosen the latter choice, go to Cuman’s table, talk to Vasko, and ask if he has money for food. Then, head inside the tavern to find some bread and sausages to serve as food.

As Vuytek starts getting aggressive, a fight will break out, and you must side with the Cumans.

Talk to Vuytek After the Fight

Once the fight ends, talk to Vuytek, and he will ask you to head to Semine to gather information about the Cuman.

Ask About the Cumans in Semine (Optional)

Once you’re in Semine, talk to Captain Gnarly and ask him about the Cuman’s camp. Captain will tell you that he has seen them around the Rocktower Pond.

Find the Cumans’ Camp

You will find the Cuman’s camp near the entrance of the Nomads’ Camp area. To get to this area, head southwest of Zhelejov or northwest of Semine.

Once you enter the camp area, go past the first cart on your left, and just before the tent, you will find a small path leading you down straight to the Cumans’ camp.

Talk to The Cumans at Their Camp

Head to the cooking pit, and you will find Vasko there. Talk to him and tell him that you just came to warn him not to visit the town again. Vasko will invite you for a drink, and accept his offer. If you wish to gain reputation with him, tell him the drink was disgusting.

TIP If you don’t find Vasko near the cooking pit, wait for nighttime, and he will eventually appear.

Continue talking to Vasko and ask him about how the Cumans get along with the Nomads. He will tell about Jasak, one of his men, who fell in love with a nomad girl, but they don’t understand each other because of the language difference. Offer to help Jasak with this girl to win a favor with the Cumans.

If you have high charisma, you can take the chance to set up the bathmaid with Jasak. Tell the woman that you’re not drunk, and then tell her that Jasak will do anything for her and that he dreams about her. Lastly, tell her that she should go out with him to gain a reputation with her.

The bathmaid will tell you about a man who bothers her. When the man comes, tell him, “It was nothing,” and he will leave you alone.

Return to Vasko

Once this is done, return to Vasko and tell him everything went smooth. He will offer you a drink, and you must accept it.

FYI Even if you fail to set Jasak with the bathmaid, you still need to return to Vasko and accept to drink with him to complete the quest.

Keep talking to Vasko, and he will tell you about his past. Offer to drink more with him, but you will run out of alcohol. This is when you must find Jasak and follow him. You’ll find a strange dog on the way; ask it for advice.

After talking to the dog, follow it, and it will lead you directly to the alcohol stash. Take the stash to the camp and drink some more with Vasko. Eventually, talk to him about Troskowitz, and he will agree not to come there again.

Talk to Vuytek

Once you have checked off all the above steps, head back to Troskowitz and talk to Vuytek. You can either tell him that you had a deal with the Cumans and lose your reputation with him, or lie about slaughtering them and earn 25 groschens from him.

Killing the Cumans in the Camp

If you don’t want to go through the hassle of long objectives, you can simply slaughter all the Cumans once you find their camp. Note that it will be a difficult fight, and if you succeed in killing them, it will not just turn the other Cuman groups against you, but you would also risk your reputation with Vuytek, but you still would be able to complete the quest.

Invader Quest Bug

While playing the Invader quest, many players have reported that after helping Jasak with the Bathmaid, they are unable to talk to Vasko. He then heads back to the tavern in Troskowitz, and the only way to complete the quest is by killing the Cumans.

To fix this bug, we recommend staying with Vasko for a while; then, he will start moving towards the road leading to Semine. This is when you need to quickly following Jasak, fast-forwarding the conversation with the bathmaid, and rushing back to Vasko while he is still walking on the road.