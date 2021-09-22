Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ruins Rot Locations Guide

There are many types of collectibles that you can collect in Kena: Bridge of Spirits such as, Hats, Flower Shrines, and more. In this guide, we’ll be showing you all of the locations where you can collect Rots in the Ruins to add to your party in Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ruins Rot Locations

Rots are species of forest sprites that are small in size but provide a huge boost to Kena’s abilities. There are a total of EIGHT Rots that you can find in Ruins and collect them to make Kena and her abilities more powerful.

Rots are found throughout the world in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Their locations in Ruins are listed down below.

Rot #1

The Ruins is the location that you are at the start of the game. When you learn how to jump and double jump for the first time, climb the rocks right in front of you.

When on the path, keep going straight and you will find yourself in an open area. The first Rot is beside the big rocks in the middle of the area.

To collect the Rot, use your Pulse ability and press the button that pops up on your screen.

Rot #2

Keep going straight and then take the path on your right. Just before the waterfall, there is a small area on the right that you can climb up to.

The Rot will be on top of the big tree log. Make it appear by using the Pulse ability and you can interact with it.

Rot #3

Turn around and jump on the next rock. Go across the bridge and the next Rot will be right beside the lantern.

Rot #4

Go towards the right from the lanterns and follow Saiya and Beni to the path on your left.

Keep going straight and go down the staircase. There will be a chest right in front of you that you can loot to collect the Rot.

Rot #5

Go back from where you came from. This time, instead of taking left to where Saiya and Beni were headed, take a right towards the open area with the waterfall.

Stand on the blue circle and use the Pulse ability to activate the platforms that lead towards the waterfall. There is a hidden cave behind the waterfall which you can access by going through the platforms.

Once inside the cave, use the Pulse ability to show the Rot.

Rot #6,7,8

You can only get the last three Rots after defeating the Sprout mini-boss and talking to Saiya and Beni. Once the cutscene ends, the last three Rots will spawn right in front of you.