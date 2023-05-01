Coruscant was once the heart of the Republic but following Order 66 and the creation of the Empire, it now serves as the Imperial seat of power and as such a very dangerous place for a Jedi to be. Surprisingly, Jedi Survivor actually begins with Cal “arrested” and being taken to a senator on Coruscant. One thing leads to another and you leave the planet but the question on the mind of every Star Wars fan remains, how to return to Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Can you return to Coruscant in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor?

Considering that you can visit multiple planets in Jedi Survivor, it is only natural that players would wonder if they can revisit Coruscant and explore the area more. After all, you must have noticed on your first visit that there are a lot of areas on Coruscant that you can’t access, blocked by things like green barriers.

This must mean that you will have the option to return later with new powers gather all the remaining collectibles on Coruscant.

Luckily, you can actually return to Coruscant whenever you want after a certain point in the story. In order to return and revisit Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will need to progress until Greez repairs the Mantis in Chapter 3.

From this point onward, you can have access to the galactic map on the holo table of the Mantis. You will have an option here to travel to Coruscant planet. Interact with the holo table and you will travel there.