Star Wars Jedi Survivor Coruscant Collectibles: Priorite Shards, Databanks, Force Tear, Essences, Chests

The massive open world of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor allows for a lot of exploration of each planet. While exploring these locations, players can find various collectibles in the form of priorite shards, chests, force essence and force echos and more. The starting planet of Coruscant is no different in this regard and we here to help you find and collect all the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Coruscant collectibles.

Although most collectibles in the Coruscant region of Star Wars Jedi Survivor are cosmetic, like paints and lightsaber colors, there are also some critical upgrades like health and stim capacity upgrades. We are here to help you get your hands on all the collectibles on Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Coruscant Rooftop collectibles

There are 6 collectibles in the rooftop section of Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Each of these collectibles is of a different type. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Databank – Squatter Camp

After you arrive at the location, as shown on the map above, turn left and climb up the ramp. Then using the steel frame ahead, climb to the next platform. Up there, you may find some stormtroopers; fight them, and to your right, you will find a scannable databank (Squatter Camp).

Treasure – Priorite Shard

After you have the databank (Squatter Camp), turn around to descend the stairs. Sprint on this bridge to your right and turn right beside the dead end. Jump on the metal box to find the Priorite Shard on the table.

Databank – Force Echo

Turn around and jump on the same metal box again. Then Jump down from the bridge to get to the lower level. Run straight to Sense a Force Echo in the shelter.

Chest 1 – Switch Patience

Exit the shed and enter through the door on your first left. However, you cannot enter without the help of BD-1. In the room, Use Force Push to close the lid. Then do a double jump to get to the next ramp and do a double jump again to get to the final ramp.

On this ramp, you see a chest; open it to get the Patience style switch for your lightsaber.

Chest 2 – Emitter Patience

Exit the room using the same door and run straight. Ahead you will see a metal tube, swing to the ramp ahead. Take down these foes and jump to the right to the lower platform.

While jumping and sprinting, get to the platform, as shown in the image above. On there, you will again face some stormtrooper shooting at you.

Dodge these lasers and turn to the right. Jump on to the next ramp and enter the room, as marked below. In there, you will again face a group of stormtroopers. Kill them all, and you will see a chest on your right.

Open it to get the Patience style Emitter for your lightsaber.

Force Tear

By the chest, you will find a door on your right. Open it and interact with the Force Tear in there, and you will find yourself surrounded by a couple of Rancors. Take them down quickly to complete the Fracture Malice and earn a skill point.

Coruscant Renovation Site 4733 collectibles

There are 9 different collectibles in Renovation site 4733.

Databank – Local Directory

Get to the location as shown on the map above. In your northwest direction, you will find a control panel. Interact with this control panel to get the date bank (Local Directory).

Databank – Desi’s Noodles

From the meditation point in Renovation site 4733, ascend using the stairs ahead. Up their sprint straight head and jump on the screen. While running on the screen, get to the ramp ahead and descend through the stairs on your right.

Take the first left and enter through the door. In there, you will see a cafeteria; scan it to get the databank (Desi’s Noodles).

Treasure 1 – Priorite Shard

Take the stairs by the cafeteria and get to the far end while taking two left turns. Jump from the small area ahead, swing from the two horizontal poles, and get to the location. From there, jump down to the lower level from the right.

Ascend using the stairs ahead and turn left to see a ramp ahead. By jumping and swinging on the horizontal pole to the ramp. On the ramp, look around to find the Priorite shard.

Chest 1 – Grip Patience

Take the same route to get to the ramp on your left. Then take the stairs, descend to the lower level, and sprit straight until you see a metal box. You may find some stormtroopers on the way, so do take them down.

Jump on the box and use the metal frame to the ramp above. Ahead you will see another ramp, hanging on the steel frame on top get to this ramp.

While sprinting on the blue and white screen ahead, jump on the steel frame and climb up. Using the same technique on the screen, turn around and get to the platform. Walk straight, and you will see a way behind the steel frame.

Take this route, and you will approach a chest. Open the chest to get the Patience style Grip.

Databank – Force Echo

Turn around and use the same screens to get to the previous platform. While sprinting on the screen and swinging by the horizontal pole to the platform, as shown in the image below.

Sprint forward and jump on the rope ahead. By swinging, jump on the steel frame and climb up top.

Sprint forward and jump from the stairs leading down to the next set of stairs to get to the location. Enter the room ahead, where you will see a blue light blowing from the control panel. Interact with it to sense the Force echo.

Treasure 2 – Priorite Shard

Exit the room and take the same stairs to the upper level. Up there, turn left to take the stairs leading upward. Sprint to the next set of stairs on your left. Take these stairs and take another stair by the dead end on your left to descend.

Look under the stairs to find the Priorite shard.

Databank – Ascension cable

You will automatically find this as part of the story when you get the Ascension cable.

Treasure 3 – Priorite Shard

Return to the meditation point as shown on the map. Climb up the stairs ahead and take the route by the stairs. Run straight, and jump on the small ramp, as shown in the image below. Then jump down to the lower platform.

Take down the stormtroopers on this platform and run to the next platform on your right. Jump straight, and by using the rope grapple to the platform.

While fighting the stormtroopers, get to the area by the incline slope, and you will find the Priorite shard.

Chest 2 – BD-1 Materials Coruscant paint

Take the incline slope and run straight to a locked door. Unlock the door with the help of BD-1, and you will find the chest in the room.

Coruscant Industrial stacks collectibles

There are 2 collectibles (databanks) in the industrial stacks section of Coruscant. However, both are part of the mainline story.

Databank – Force Echo

You will see a golden circle on the ground of the senator’s yacht. Interact with it to sense the Force echo.

Databank – Stolen Treasures

Scan the shelf behind the counter of the senator’s yacht to get the databank.

Coruscant Undercity Meats collectibles

There are 4 collectibles in the Undercity Meats section of Coruscant.

Chest – Stim Capacity upgrade

From the meditation point, climb up the wooden board on your right. Run straight ahead and open the yellow tube to get the stim canister.

Treasure – Priorite Shard

Return to the meditation point in Undercity Meats and sprint on your left route. Use a rope grapple on the wooden board on your right and get to the upper level. Take the first left and sprint to the far end. There get through the green barrier on your right, and the elevator will move upward.

As the elevator starts moving, get through the green barrier to your previous location. Look below the elevator to find the Priorite shard.

Force Essence

After getting through the green barrier, take the first left to enter through the door on your left. Run straight to take the first left, and you will see a blue light glowing on your right. Interact with it to get the Force Essence.

Health Essence

From the Force Essence location, exit through the door and turn to the right to see another door. Use BD-1 to shoot some lasers at the blue lamp by the door. It will open the door, and a legendary enemy (Frenzied Jotaz) will ambush you.

Defeat it, and you will find the health essence in the room.

Coruscant Freight Handling Depot collectibles

There are 3 collectibles in the Freight handling depot section of Coruscant.

Databank – Turbo Dogs

From the meditation point in the Freight handling depot, enter the area on your right and jump down. Look around to see a red crate and scan it to get the databank.

Chest – Weapon materials Coruscant paint

From the previous location, look up and grab the rope. Then jump to the upper level and wall-run your way to the next platform, as marked in the image below.

After getting there, open the chest to get the weapon materials Coruscant paint.

Force Essence

Jump down and climb up the stairs ahead. As you are there, you will see a box moving, use the rope grapple at the box, and when you see the green barrier, air dash to get through to the other side. Then sprint to the right, and you will see the Force Essence on your right by the dead end.

Coruscant Skylane Regulation station

There is only 1 collectible in the Skylane regulation station in Coruscant.

Databank – Gonk Droid

From the meditation point in Skylane regulation station, take the stairs down. Sprint on the way to the far end. Scan the object there to get the databank.

Coruscant Hanger 2046 – C collectibles

There are 4 different collectibles in Hanger 2046 – C on Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Treasure 1 – Priorite Shard

Exit through the door ahead and run along the way to your right. You will get ambushed by multiple stormtroopers along the way, so take them down to avoid any damage. While running, you will see a large ship, run towards it. Look around, and you will see a small robot.

Kill it to get the Priorite shard.

Chest – Slice: DT Sentry

Turn around from the meditation point and get on the elevator. Run along the way, and you will see a stormtrooper guarding the room. Take it down and use BD-1 to shoot a laser at the lamp beside the door. It will open the door, and you will face D-L1T.

Defeat it and open the chest in the room to get the Slice: DT Sentry ability.

Treasure 2 – Priorite Shard

Exit from the chest room and sprint in the north direction. Keep going straight and turn to the right by the dead end to a new way. At the end of this route, you will find the Priorite shard by some boxes.

Databank – Air Traffic Control Perch

Turn around and jump to your right onto the rope, and you will start moving forward. Near the end of the rope, flip the direction to get on the rope. As you are near the end of this rope, jump to the right to get on the platform marked in the image below

Defeat the stormtroopers on the platform and head to the control panel. Scan the control panel to get the databank entry.