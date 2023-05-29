How To Get Through Green Barriers In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As early as the first area of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Coruscant, you will notice the game has a lot of areas blocked off by green laser doors. Typically, green would mean that you can enter such areas. Unfortunately, you are unable to unlock and pass through these green barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

In order to access these areas and unlock these green barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you actually need to progress a fair bit in the game and unlock a new ability.

How to get through green laser doors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Green barriers or laser doors aren’t really unlockable. There is no way to shut them off. However, you can get through them with a couple of abilities of Cal. To have these abilities, follow the mainline story until you have reached Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary mission.

When you are following the main story, you will reach Jedha for the first time. It might take some time to set foot on this second planet of the game, but if you skip a lot of content in the previous Planet (Koboh), you can reach this point more quickly.

Upon your visit to Jedha, you will meet Merrin along the way. Meeting with her will refresh your memory, and you will gain the ability to Dash in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Having an air dash will not be enough to get you through the green barriers.

However, you can access some areas using it but not the green barriers yet. You must continue the story to unlock the green force shields. After you return to Koboh and explore it, you will visit Jedha as part of the story.

Upon arriving at the Jedha the second time, you will meet Merrin again and get Merrin’s Charm ability. This ability is enough for you to pass through the green shield in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Whenever you want to pass these green barriers or laser shields, press the dodge button; you will be on the other side. Once you have this ability, it is wise to take a break from the main story and return to Koboh to access the areas blocked by these green shields.

Accessing these areas is useful as they are mostly filled with Priorite (the game’s currency) that you can spend at Doma’s Shop and get new upgrades and cosmetics.