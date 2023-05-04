Star Wars Jedi Survivor All Koboh Collectibles

Koboh is the second main region of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This tropical area is full of secrets to find and monsters to fight. Koboh is divided into 7 main regions, with each region further divided into its sub-regions. There are a total of 500+ collectibles including Databanks, Force Tears, Priorite Shards, Force Essence and Treasure Chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to be found on Planet Koboh. We will be covering every single collectible with map locations and a complete guide on how to obtain them.

The guide is still under construction as we find more collectibles. Keep checking back for updates.

Some collectibles need special powers, which will be unlocked as the Jedi Survivor story progresses, so don’t worry. You can visit Planet Koboh any time you want, even after finishing the main story of Star Wars Jedi Survivor to get your hands on these collectibes.

Jedi Survivor Koboh Dredger Gorge collectibles

The first area of Planet Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is called Dredger Gorge, and it contains a whooping 61 collectibles in total. So, without any further delay, let’s tackle this area and find everything it has to offer.

The Dredger Gorge section of Koboh is divided into 3 regions

Gorge Crash Site collectibles

Gorge Crash Site Chest # 1

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The first treasure chest is on a ledge to the right of the first meditation point of George Crash Site. Climb the yellow blocks using Cal’s rope pull ability to reach the ledge. The reward for opening the chest is Scrapyard Photoreceptors.

Gorge Crash Site Databank # 1

From the first meditation point of George Crash Site, go to the left river path. Use BD-1 to scan Broken Dredging Machine force echo.

George Crash Site Databank # 2

Keep going down the left river path until you reach the very end. Scan the remains of a machine to obtain Broken Mining Droid databank.

Gorge Crash Site Treasure # 1

From the second databank location in George Crash Point, wall run twice on the orange walls to the lift until you reach a nest on the ledge. Interact with it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Gorge Crash Site Seed Pod # 1

Destroy a plant just to the right of the first meditation point in George Crash point. The exact location is below the cliff from containing the first chest. Cal will obtain Cactus Ball: Nabooan Green seed pod for destroying this plant.

Gorge Crash Site Treasure # 2

This one is inside a small cave marked on the map. Use the wall run ability to climb the ledge and claim Priorite Shard as the reward.

Gorge Crash Site Databank # 3

After defeating the first batch of Bedlam Raiders, go into the dark tunnel marked on the map. Climb a ledge to come across this databank. Use BD-1 to examine the Crushed Prospector databank.

Gorge Crash Site Seed Pod # 2

This plant is growing on a ledge which contains the first shortcut to George Crash Site. Destroy this plant to obtain Cactus Ball seed pod.

Gorge Crash Site Databanks # 4

This one is inside the tar pit at the end of George Crash Site. Destroy the columns with a bomb to make the platform rise. Look to your left and scan with BD-1 to obtain Koboh Tar databank.

Gorge Crash Site Chests # 2

This one is at the end of the George Crash site, on the far side of the Tar pit. Open it to obtain Short Beard cosmetic for Cal.

Gorge Crash Site Essence # 1

To obtain this essence, Cal needs to use the Force Lift ability to bring out a submerged Droid’s ship from Tar Pits. Use the shortcut to reach the Tar points from meditation point instantly. Talk to the pit droid right in front of you to rescue it.

Gorge Crash Site Force Tear

From the Meditation point, turn left and activate the lift. Drop from the lift and use Cal’s Force Lift ability to open a path to a cave below the lift. Interact with it to start Fractured Burden challenge.

Gorge Crash Site Seed Pod # 3

After rescuing the droid from Tar pit, look behind it towards the edge of the pit. You will notice a glowing plant. Destroy it to collect Fire Pineapple: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Gorge Crash Site Seed Pod # 4

Look to the left of the elevator near the first meditation point in George Crash site to see a glowing plant. Destroy it to get Fire Pineapple seed pod.

Derelict Dam collectibles

Derelict Dam Databank # 1

After making your way to Derelict dam, you will come across a dead body leaning against a tree right before the meditation point. Scan with BD-1 to collect Murdered Prospector databank.

Derelict Dam Databank # 2

From the point marked in the map, go straight and cross a broken bridge. Defeat the Grocco in this area to get access to the vault. Interact with a skull to obtain Grocco Nest databank.

Derelict Dam Essence # 1

This one is inside Grocco’s nest too. Look to the right from Grocco’s next and interact with the blue glowing essence to obtain Health Upgrade.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 1

Before the meditation point, go down the ramp where the skull is, to see a glowing plant. Destroy it to get Cactus Ball seed pod.

Derelict Dam Databank # 3

Exactly opposite to seed pod 1location on the same ramp, scan the body to obtain Dead Bedlam Raider databank.

Derelict Dam Chest # 1

From the databank 3, go to the opposite ramp to the left, near a broken lift, to see a treasure chest. Open it to obtain Light Metal weapon material.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 2

Turn right from the chest 1 and keep going straight until you come across a glowing plant. Destroy it to obtain Fire Pineapple: Felucian Yellow seed pod.

Derelict Dam Databank # 4

From the location marked on the map, jump to reach the upper ledges (yellow in color). Turn right to the ledge containing a massive plant. Scan the pipes opposite the plant to obtain Dam Flow Pipes databank. This area is exactly opposite to the workbench.

Derelict Dam Databank # 5

Stand on a raft near the edge of a tar pit. Look towards the broken wall and request BD-1 to scan it to obtain Crumbling Dam Wall databank.

Derelict Dam Treasure #1

Drop down from the workbench to a ledge on the left. Keep going until you see a shining Priorite Shard lying beside a rock.

Derelict Dam Chest # 2

Enter the tar pit from the location marked on the map. Keep going right until you reach a platform. Use these platforms to make your way halfway through the pit. Open a treasure chest lying on a submerged rocky structure to obtain Mullet cosmetic item for Cal.

Derelict Dam Databank # 6

This one is inside a cave behind the dam. From the position marked on map, go straight and turn left. Beware of the roller mines. Interact with the databank to obtain A Desperate Escape databank.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 2

Inspect an unlit torch in the area where Vashtan Wolfe is hiding behind a door to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Chest # 3

In the same area where Vashtan Wolfe is. Run on the walls to the right to reach a ledge (besides the blue lamp). Open the treasure chest to obtain Anodized Metal (BD material).

Derelict Dam Chest # 4

This chest is hidden inside a cave to the left of Dam. Drop into a tunnel from the opening in the floor. Keep going straight until you see a treasure chest BD-1 can slice open. The reward for opening this chest is a Tactical Jacket.

Derelict Dam Databank # 7

To reach this area, use a roller mine near the workbench to destroy a wall. Keep going along this path until you reach a wall with a rope. Beware of a Grocco in this area. Scan the wall to obtain Creature Bones databank.

Derelict Dam Databank # 8

This databank can be found near a workbench at the end of a ledge. Beware of Droids and roller mines in this area. Use BD-1 to scan Abandoned Encampment databank.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 3

Right next to the databank 8. Destroy the glowing flower to obtain Cactus Ball: Felucian Yellow seed pod.

Derelict Dam Essence # 2

From the seed pod # 3 location, turn right and go across a stone bridge. Look to your right to see the blue essence. Interact with it to obtain Force Essence. This one is right next to the lift and can’t be missed.

Derelict Dam Databank # 9

From the meditation point marked on the map, turn left and drop down the ledge using the vines. Turn right and scan a steel pipe to obtain Destroyed Dam databank.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 4

This one is near an animal skull. Destroy the plant to get Cactus Ball seed pod.

Derelict Dam Chest # 5

From the databank # 5, turn left and go straight. You will notice a treasure chest on the edge of a cliff. Open it to obtain Scrapyard body for Bd-1.

Derelict Dam Databank # 10

From the chest # 5, keep going straight until you reach tar pit. Climb the riverbank to its right and interact with the dead body to obtain the Drowned Prospector databank.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 5

Keep going forward along the riverbank from databank # 10 until you reach another glowing plant. Destroy it to obtain Cactus Ball seed pod.

Derelict Dam Essence # 3

In the same area from where you found Cactus Ball seed pod, use the rope to cross the chasm and run along the wall on the left twice until you reach a ledge. The next blue essence is just sitting there for you to collect. Interact with it to gain an additional Skill Point.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 6

To the right of the ledge marked on the map. Cal will go through this area after Trontoshell cutscene. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Fire Pineapple seed pod.

Derelict Dam Chest # 6

To reach this area, go beyond Trontoshell and defeat the enemies in this area. Push the block using force and align it against the wall Cal can run. Double run the same wall to reach a ledge. Open the treasure chest to obtain Scrapyard head for BD-1.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 3

From the area marked on the map (beyond Trontoshell), reach a cave with the help of rope swing. Scale the two walls at the end of the cave by alternate wall jumping to reach the top. Interact with the glowing object to obtain another Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Chest # 7

Go through the tunnel of Grocco matriarch by using the Force Lift ability to open the door. Defeat this legendary enemy so you can open a treasure chest and obtain a Stim upgrade.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 4

This one is hidden in Tar Pits. From the location marked on map, climb a platform in Tar pits using vines. Defeat a bedlam raider and look to the right. You will notice a lot of rusty pipes. Walk on those pipes until you reach the opening of a small cave. Hang from the pipe to move further. Drop in the cave and interact with the glowing object to receive another Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 5

Use the force lift ability to pull down a massive cylinder right in front of you (from the position marked on map). Defeat a bedlam raider in this area and keep going forward until you come across a cave entrance blocked by vines. There is a small alley right next to the entrance. Climb it using Cal’s wall climb ability to reach a ledge. Priorite Shard is yours for the taking.

Derelict Dam Essence # 4

Pick up the glowing device from the same alley and bring it to a platform opposite to where you fought the bedlam raider. Place it on a glowing switch. This will shoot a laser at the vines blocking the entrance to the cave. Enter the cave to retrieve a roller mine and use it to destroy a wall right next to the cave entrance.

Use BD’s poison dart ability to burn the vines blocking Cal’s path. Run along the metallic sheets to climb up the platform. Turn left and go outside to find another blue essence, New Perk slot.

Derelict Dam Databank # 11

From the ledge where you fought the bedlam raider, drop down on a platform resting on tar. You will notice a glowing blue object on the right. Double jump followed by dash to reach this ledge. Interact with it to obtain The Dredger Runner force echo.

Derelict Dam Force Tear

To reach this Force Tear, Cal first needs to go to Boiling Bluff and ask for the help of Trontoshell to teleport him back to Derelict Dam. Turn back to find the Force Tear. Interact with it to start Fractured Agility challenge.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 6

Ride the elevator near the workbench to reach the area marked on the map. Go left and cross the stone bridge to come across a shining object. Interact with it to obtain another Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 7

In the same area where you defeated a bedlam raider. Go to the opposite side of the cliff (from where Cal entered this area) and destroy a glowing plant to obtain Fire Pineapple: Alderaanian Blue seed pod.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 8

Ride the lift near the workbench to travel to the top of the cliff. Turn left to find a glowing plant. Destroy it to get Fire Pineapple: Dathomirian Red seed pod.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 9

In the same area. From the last plant, turn right to reach the middle of the cliff. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Fire Pineapple seed pod.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 10

Keep going to the right until you come across the third and final glowing plant of this area. Destroy it to obtain Fire Pineapple seed pod.

Derelict Dam Chest # 8

After obtaining the electric dart ability for BD-1 in chapter 5, go back to the cave where Vashtan Wolfe is. Hit the blue switch with the electric darts to open the door. Defeat Vashtan Wolfe to unlock another treasure chest in the same area containing Two-Tone Metal weapon metal.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 11

Go up using the lift from the marked point on the map. Turn right and use Force Lift ability to open a fate into the mines. This is the same area where we defeated Grocco matriarch. Use the air balloons on the left to reach the ledge on the top. Destroy the plants to the right to obtain a Fire Pineapple: Rare seed pod.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 12

In the same area, destroy another glowing plant to get an additional Fire Pineapple: Rare seed pod.

Derelict Dam Seed Pod # 13

The next Fire Pineapple: Rare seed pod can also be obtained by destroying the third glowing plant.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 7

Right before the blue essence, interact with the shining object to collect another Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Essence # 5

In the same area, interact with blue essence on the left edge of the cliff to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Derelict dam Treasure # 8

From the area marked on the map, turn right and look down. You will notice two parallel stone bridges above the tar pit. Jump on the left bridge and interact with the glowing object to receive a Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 9

This one is hidden in a small area inside the tar pit. Drop down into the pit right in front of the shattered wall. Make your way through the wall and turn right to find another Priorite Shard.

Derelict Dam Treasure # 10

From the meditation point on the top of the cliff, turn left and jump on a yellow bridge (temporary one made from broken dam parts). Instead of moving on to the next ledge with Droids, drop down to find another Priorite Shard.

Winding Ravine collectibles

Winding Ravine Chest # 1

This chest is inside an alley with marked walls. From the position on the map, run on the wall to your right until you come across a gap to the left. Double jump to reach this area and wall run again to reach the treasure chest. Open it to receive Warm-Metal weapon material.

Winding Ravine Essence # 1

The blue essence in the marked area is out of Cal’s reach. You need to solve a puzzle to access this upgrade. Place the first movable box between the two ledges. It will now act as a bridge for Cal to move the next block from one ledge to the other. After moving the second box to the next ledge, use it to reach the inaccessible ledge. Interact with the blue essence to increase maximum Force.

Winding Ravine Chest # 2

Inside the same area, place the second box on top of the first. Now move both blocks towards the Northeast region of the ravine. There is another inaccessible cave above this area. Place the blocks beneath it and use the wall run to reach the top of the stacked boxes. Go up and receive Goatee Beard for Cal from the treasure chest.

Winding Ravine Treasure # 1

Wall run inside the cave and keep to the left until you reach the highest ledge. Take a Priorite Shard as your reward.

Winding Ravine Treasure # 2

During the ending section of the ravine, Cal comes across a wall run section ending in a rope swing. Instead of going forward, turn back and swing to the top of the pillar. Another Priorite Shard awaits.

Winding Ravine Seed Pod

After reaching the top of the ravine, drop down to the ledge with two shiverpedes. This ledge contains 5x Rare Cactus Ball seed pods.

Winding Ravine Chest # 3

From the previous ledge, drop down on the next ledge containing the shortcut to the beginning of the winding ravine. Open the treasure chest to receive the Hunter Lightsaber. This will also complete a rumor “Find the Gorge’s Secret”.

Jedi Survivor Koboh Rambler’s Reach collectibles

The second area of Koboh is also its biggest and is choke full of secrets for Cal to discover. Let us help you in obtaining every single collectible Rambler’s Reach in Star Wars Jedi Survivor has to offer.

Rambler’s Reach is divided into 19 different zones, each filled with numerous collectibles

Southern Reach collectibles

Southern Reach Chest # 1

This chest is on a ledge just behind the camp of Mosey. Open it receive Full Beard cosmetic for Cal.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 1

From the location of Mosey’s camp, go left until you come across two Gorger. You will notice a shining plant to the right near a rock. Destroy it to obtain Tuber Maw: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Southern Reach Treasure # 1

Look straight after obtaining the first seed pod and you will notice some vines. Climb those vines to reach the top of the ledge and obtain the first Priorite Shard of Rambler’s Reach.

Southern Reach Chest # 2

From the same ledge, go right until you notice another treasure chest inside a cave. Beware of the shiverpede. Open it to receive Kashyyyk Paint weapon material.

Southern Reach Databank # 1

This databank is on the cliff above Grocco. Use the rope to swing to this ledge and interact with it to obtain Besotted Force Echo.

Southern Reach Essence # 1

Keep going straight from the last collectible and you will notice a blue essence on the edge of the same cliff. Interact with it to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 2

Right in front of Grocco’s resting place. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Tuber Maw: Felucian Yellow seed pod.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 3

Drop down the gap in the floor of the cliff, marked on the map. Turn right to notice a ledge with a door. This Tuber Maw seed pod is right beneath this ledge.

Southern Reach Databank # 2

Scan the silo with BD-1 before climbing it to obtain Unusual Silo databank.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 4-11

Climb the ledges to the left from the position marked on the map to reach a grassy path. Destroy the glowing plant to receive Tuber Maw: Rare seed pod.

Destroy another glowing plant on the opposite side to receive Tuber Maw seed pod.

Climb the ledge in front of you to find another Tuber Maw seed pod.

Detroy two more glowing plants to obtain Tuber Maw seed pods from the same area.

You will notice another plant to the right of the waterfall. It also drops Tuber Maw seed pod when cut down.

One plant is near a big rock near the right edge of the cliff. Once again drops Tuber Maw seed pod.

Another one between the rocks in the same area. Destroy it to obtain the final Tuber Maw seed pod of the area.

Southern Reach Treasure # 2

From the top of the silo, follow the path to reach a small cave hidden to the right of the map. It houses another Priorite Shard.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 12

This flower is near the damaged dam structure opposite the gate of Rambler’s reach. Destroy it to obtain Spine Fluff seed pod.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 13

From the previous plant, turn back and look at the right wall. There is another glowing plant hugging the wall. Destroy it to obtain Spine Fluff seed pod.

Southern Reach Treasure # 3

This Datadisc can be obtained by destroying a scavenger droid hiding behind the silo. Beware of Gorgers and Bramliks in the area.

Southern Reach Treasure # 4

Reach the top of the silo using Cal’s alternate wall jump ability. Defeat the droids there to receive another Priorite Shard lying on the edge of the roof.

Southern Reach Databank # 3

It is in the same area from where you collected a lot of seed pods. Go behind the waterfall to reach a small cave. Interact with it to receive another Force Echo.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 14

Climb the ledge from the position marked on the map to come across two rifle Droids. Defeat them and move to the next ledge containing Tuber Maw seed pods.

Souther Reach Seed Pod # 15

Use the Relter to glide from the ledge marked on the map. Drop on the ledge with another Relter sitting on its ledge. Destroy the glowing plant near the Relter to obtain Spine Fluff: Rare seed pod.

Southern Reach Treasure # 5

Look closely at the ledge where Relter was sitting before. Collect the next Priorite Shard from this point.

Southern Reach Treasure # 6

This one is hidden beneath a small door on a dam marked on the map. Use the Force Lift ability to open the door and receive another Priorite Shard.

Southern Reach Chest # 3

To reach this chest, Cal needs to solve a puzzle inside Hunter’s Quarry. From the position marked on the map, go up and use Force Lift ability to open the door to the Quarry. Drop down to the bottom. Beware of the Koboh black matter. Make your way to the left platform and bring a roller mine to place on the glowing switch. The device will shoot a laser that will open your path into Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Now use BD-1’s spray ability to guide the laser to a house with Koboh black matter. A cutscene will follow showing the destruction of the house. Go inside the house and open the treasure chest to receive Quickdraw Blaster for Cal.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 16

This plant is on the path which leads you down to Mosey. Beware of strolling Grocco in the area. Destroy the plant to receive Bluebell Squish: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 17

From the path marked on the map, go above and look to your right to find another glowing plant. This path also leads to the bunker. Destroy it to obtain Cactus Ball: Alderaanian Blue seed pod.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 18

Turn left from the meditation point and follow the path marked on the map. Destroy another glowing plant to the right to receive Bluebell Squish seed pod.

Southern Reach Treasure # 7

This is in the same area from where you received Quickdraw blaster. Look up the entrance gate of Rambler’s Reach Outpost to find a skull. Pull it using Cal’s force ability. Collect another Priorite Shard from the skull.

Southern Reach Seed Pod # 19

Use the rope to in the area marked on the map to reach a ledge with a glowing plant. This rope is right on the top of resting Grocco. Destroy this plant to obtain Tuber Maw: Alderaanian Blue seed pod.

Flooded Bunker collectibles

Flooded Bunker Treasure # 1

Right after entering the bunker, look to your right to find a Priorite Shard next to a dead body.

Flooded Bunker Databank # 1

From the last location, remove the lid using Cal’s Force Lift ability to drop down in a pool. After getting out of the water, investigate a small alley to the right. Ask BD-1 to scan Damage Assessment databank.

Flooded Bunker Databank # 2

Dive again into the water and keep going down until you see a tunnel to the left. Get out of the tunnel and use vines to reach the next platform. Interact with the destroyed console to scan Abandoned Water Filtration System databank.

Flooded Bunker Essence # 1

Enter the room to the left and you will notice a blue essence on the far side. Interact with it to obtain a Health upgrade.

Flooded Bunker Chest # 1

Go back and now raise the platform in the water using Force Lift ability. Use it to travel to the opposite platform to find the first chest. Open it to obtain Coated Metal weapon material.

Flooded Bunker Chest # 2

The next chest is beside the first one. Open it to obtain another Coated Metal weapon material.

Corroded Silo Databank # 1

Enter the corroded silo from its roof using Cal’s Force Lift ability. Go down until you come across a green shield. Cross it and run the wall to reach the next platform with two bedlam raiders. Use BD-1 to scan Curiosity Sours databank sitting on top of attaché cases.

Corroded Silo Databank # 2

Climb the next platform and run the walls to drop down until you reach a yellow platform. Scan with BD-1 to obtain New Acquisitions databank.

Corroded Silo collectibles

Corroded Silo Chest # 1

Slice open the chest at the end of the walkway to obtain Goatee and Mustache cosmetic for Cal.

Corroded Silo Chest # 2

Close the shutter and drop down after running the walls. Use zipline to reach the next area with a bedlam raider. Turn back and run the wall to reach the upper platform. Use Cal’s Force Lift ability to smash the container and receive Arakyd Heavy Body for BD-1.

Corroded Silo Chest # 3

Drop down to the platform where you defeated the bedlam raider. Look down at the cage floor to notice another container Cal can smash using Force Lift ability. Doing so will grant you Bumpy Rubber weapon material.

Corroded Silo Databank # 3

Go straight through the corridor until you reach a lift. Defeat the enemies and look to your right. Use Force Lift to align a board Cal can run on. Make your way to the next ledge and interact with a box to receive Whispered Words force echo.

Water Treatment Works Databank # 1

Cut the cables and go straight into the dark tunnel. Turn left to reach a cave with a water tank leaking tar. Scan it using BD-1 to get Leaking Water Storage databank.

Water Treatment Works collectibles

Water Treatment Works Databank # 2

Climb the ledge and move to the next area. Run along the shutters to reach the dead body. Interact with it to obtain Lawful Good force echo.

Water Treatment Works Chest # 1

Before going any further, turn right and you will notice another platform. Double jump followed by dash to reach it. Slice open the treasure chest to receive Edgehawk emitter.

Water Treatment Works Chest # 2

Drop down and go back into the dark tunnel. Keep going straight until you see another treasure chest. Open it to receive Edgehawk switch.

Water Treatment Works Chest # 3

Return to the platform with the dead body. Open the blocked path using Force Push ability. Slice open the treasure chest to receive Edgehawk grip.

Water Treatment Works Chest # 4

Unlock the shortcut and turn right to open the final treasure chest of this area. It contains Scrapper Hair cosmetic for Cal.

Riverbed Watch collectibles

Riverbed Watch Seed Pod # 1

From the position marked on the map, turn back and go through an alley between a cliff and a bunker. Keep hugging the right wall until you come across a glowing point. Cut it down to obtain Tuber Maw: Dathomirian Red seed pod.

Riverbed Watch Treasure # 1

Kill the scavenger droid near the prospector shop on the riverbank to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Riverbed Watch Treasure # 2

After defeating all the droids on top of the silo, go back to the back of its roof to find another Priorite Shard.

Riverbed Watch Seed Pod # 2

Go in the opposite direction of Prospector’s shop until you reach the point marked on the map (right in front of the dam). Destroy the glowing plant on the right to receive Spine Fluff: Alderaanian Blue seed pod.

Riverbed Watch Seed Pod # 3

Turn around to find another glowing plant on the opposite bank. Cut it down to receive Spine Fluff seed pod.

Riverbed watch Seed Pod # 4

Destroy the remaining glowing plant to obtain another Spine Fluff seed pod.

Riverbed Watch Databank # 1

Turn back and go straight. Turn left until you reach the point marked on the map. You will notice a dead body. Interact with to obtain Doma Unbowed force echo.

Riverbed Watch Databank # 2

Right next to the meditation point marked on the map. Scan with Bd-1 to obtain The Warlord’s Standard datapoint.

Riverbed Watch Databank # 3

Unlock the shortcut and climb the lift area to go up. Traverse the net outside the window to go to the top of silo. This area has way too many enemies so beware. Interact with the broken machine to obtain A Brokered Alliance force echo.

Riverbed Watch Databank # 4

In the same location where you killed a scavenger droid. Look to the opposite side of prospector’s shop to find a cave with a nest. Interact with it to obtain Battle Droid Blues force echo.

Riverbed Watch Chest # 1

After defeating all the enemies on the roof of Silo, turn right from the point marked on the map to find an opening. Climb the crates to reach the next floor and turn right to come across a treasure chest. Slice it open to receive Bun Hair cosmetic for Cal.

Riverbed Watch Essence # 1

Turn around and reach the next corner to find a blue essence. Interact with it to obtain a Health upgrade.

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 1

Go to the marked location on the map. This area is marked by the fighting between Droids and Gorgers. Cut down the glowing plant to obtain Cactus Ball: Dathomirian Red seed pod.

Hunter’s Quarry collectibles

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 2

Turn around and destroy the other glowing plant to obtain Cactus Ball seed pod.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 1

Enter the Hunter Roller Mine Factory via the broken window near the roof. Use BD-1 to scan A Mechanical Touch databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 2

This one is in the same area. Scan a tablet on a console inside Roller Mine Factory to unlock A Gift Revoked databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Treasure # 1

Look on the opposite console in the same room to acquire a Priorite Shard.

Hunter’s Quarry Essence # 1

Use a roller mine to break a wall outside Hunter’s Quarry Building as indicated on the map. Interact with the blue essence to receive Force upgrade. This will also complete “Investigate the Roller Mine Factory” rumor.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 3

It is on the table left of the entrance of the bunker marked on the map. Interact with it to obtain A New Beginning databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 4

Look to the right inside the same bunker to find a dead body. Interact with it to obtain A Task Too Far force echo.

Hunter’s Quarry Chest # 1

This treasure is located at the very back of the bunker. Slice it open to acquire Light Metal BD-1 material.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 5

This is inside a cave with Gorgers. Look at the left wall (with huge skeleton) to interact with it. It unlocks The Wise Hunters databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Chest # 2

Inside the same cave, go to the far end to find a treasure chest inside a small room. Slice it open to acquire Bomber jacket for Cal.

Hunter’s Quarry Chest # 3

Go to the ledge on the left side of the Hunter’s Quarry (marked on the map). Defeat the Grocco to gain access to this treasure chest. Open it to obtain Hunter jacket for Cal.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 6

In the same place where you defeated the Grocco, scan a wall to obtain Grocco Sanctuary databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 7

On the same ledge where you defeated the Grocco, go outside and keep to the right without falling. Interact with the radio to obtain Free Sample force echo. This place is exactly above the meditation point.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 8

In the cave where you solved the Koboh black matter puzzle, look at the place from where you obtained the roller mine. Either double jump and dash or use the same roller mine to get past the black matter safely. Interact with the body to obtain An Honest Appraisal force echo.

Hunter’s Quarry Databank # 9

This one is also inside the same cave. Use the force lift ability to open the big gate. Throw the roller mine on to the next glowing mechanism to remove the dark matter. Reach the room and scan a tablet on the ground to unlock The Koboh Emergence databank.

Hunter’s Quarry Essence # 2

Turn around after acquiring the last databank and you will see the blue essence right in front of Cal. Double jump and dash to reach it. Interact with it to gain an additional Skill Point.

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 3

From the marked position on a cliff, use the jumping platforms (4 of them) to reach the next ledge containing a massive skeleton. Cut a glowing plant near a rock to obtain Pine Fern: Rare seed pod.

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 4

In the same area, destroy the other glowing plant to obtain Pine Fern seed pod.

Hunter’s Quarry Treasure # 2

From the same area, use the jumping platforms to reach a board Cal can run. Use it to reach the ledge with Relter’s nest. Go inside the small cave and interact with the jackets to obtain a Datadisc.

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 5

On the same ledge where the massive skeleton is. Go near its head and destroy a glowing plant to obtain Pine Fern seed pod.

Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pod # 6

This plant is between the marked location on map and the purple laser going from the cave to the Hunter’s Quarry. Destroy it to obtain Pine Fern seed pod.

Sodden Grotto Databank # 1

From the position marked on the map, go left and break some cables. Go left and squeeze through metallic bars to reach a cave. Interact with the dead body to obtain Dead Researcher force echo.

Sodden Grotto Databank # 2

On the blue ledge with lots of dead gorgers. The position is marked on the map. Scan a slain Gorger to obtain Dead Gorgers databank.

Sodden Grotto Chest # 1

Keep going down and right from the previous location until you come across a dark cave with a treasure chest located at its end. Slice it open to obtain Scrapyard legs for BD-1.

Sodden Grotto collectibles

Sodden Grotto Databank # 3

This one is on the ledge above the meditation point. Scan the bones on a wall to obtain Massive Ribcage datapoint.

Sodden Grotto Databank # 4

From the meditation point, go right to interact with a skeleton to obtain Prospector’s Remains databank. This meditation point is right before Rancor boss fight.

Sodden Grotto Essence # 1

In the same area, drop down from an opening to start Rancor boss fight. This is an extremely brutal one and you can overcome this monster by following our guide on how to defeat a Rancor. Interact with the essence to obtain a new perk, Shatter.

Sodden Grotto Treasure # 1

From the location marked on the map, go down and right. Squeeze through the small opening and keep going until you come across a scavenger droid. Kill it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Sodden Grotto Treasure # 2

As soon as you enter the Sodden Grotto, turn left and drop down on a ledge to the right. A Priorite Shard is waiting for you at the end of the path, near some rubble.

Phon’Qi Caverns collectibles

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 1

This one is in the basement of a shack near a group of bedlam raiders. From the position marked on the map, go right and remove the door blocking the entrance. Drop down and interact with the grave on the left to obtain Makeshift Grave force echo.

Phon’Qi caverns Databank # 2

After talking to T-1N8, squeeze through the narrow passage to reach the area with growing green plants. Interact with a dead body right next to the meditation point to obtain Abandoned Corpse force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 3

From the position marked on the map, drop down through a hole. A bridge will break on Cal’s fall. Cross the bridge to the right and scan the wall to obtain Cavern Fungus databank.

Phon’Qi Caverns Essence # 1

From the locked door where Seeb Eshan is hiding, turn left and run on the wall to reach the next ledge. Interact with the blue essence to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 4

Drop down the ledge with glowing green flowers (marked on map). Beware of a roller mine in this room. Interact with a corpse to acquire A Gen’dai Plots force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 5

Use force smash power to make a hole in the floor of previous room. Drop down to come across a console. Scan it with Bd-1 to obtain Raider Depot databank.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 1

It is in the same area where the console is. Destroy three roof turrets to get access to this treasure chest. Open it to obtain Bomber Material.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 6

Drop down the ledges inside the cave until you come across a purple locked door. Interact with a wooden log behind the second column to the left to obtain A Cave Too Far force echo. Beware this room is home to a Rancor.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 1

In the same room as Rancor. Defeat the Rancor and go to the left side of the cave to obtain a Datadisc.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 7

Scan the wall opposite to the datadisc to obtain Rancor Prey databank.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 2

Dive into a small pool in the room where Skoova Steve is. Open the treasure chest at the bottom to obtain Duelist Pommel.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 2

Destroy the pots after defeating a magnaguard in a cave marked on the map to obtain another Datadisc.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 3

It is in the room where a purple gate is being guarded by a bedlam raider. Destroy the pots near the entrance of the room to obtain another Datadisc.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 4

Go to the other side of the room with the purple door housing Urjef Mekor. Destroy the pots near a ledge to obtain the next Datadisc.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 3

In the same area, jump on the wall to the right of the ledge from where you obtained the last datadisc. Climb to the top and open the chest to acquire Slice Magnaguard skill.

Phon’Qi Caverns Essence # 2

In the same room, drop down from the ledge and dash through a green barrier door to the left. Interact with the blue essence to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 5

In the room with two purple doors, jump on a wall to reach a green barrier window. Cross it to drop in another cave. Obtain a Datadisc lying on the floor.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 8

In the same area, scan a dead body to obtain Dead Jedi databank.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 9

Use the acid ball to burn through the shattered door after being trapped in a room with nowhere else to go. Interact with the corpse to obtain A Fallen Knight force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 10

Keep going forward after you defeat the bosses of this area (marked on the map). Interact with a corpse among the field of glowing flowers to obtain Rayvis’s Search force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 11

In the same room, climb the wall to go through the green barrier. Interact with the console terminal on the right to obtain Republic Control Room databank.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 4

Slice a treasure box in the same room to obtain Map Upgrade: Chests ability which marks all the treasure chests, stim upgrades and BD-1 upgrades on Cal’s Holomap.

Phon’Qi Caverns Essence # 3

From the marked area on the map, go straight and open the shortcut. Turn left to find a blue essence near a lit brazier. Interact with it to obtain another Skill Point.

Phon’Qi Caverns Treasure # 6

Destroy a pot left to the purple gate housing Urjef Mekor to obtain another Datadisc for Zee to examine.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 12

Open the purple gate guarded by a magnaguard by using an acid mine. You can acquire a mine by going to the ledge marked on the map and using Cal’s force pull ability by looking to the left. Interact with a lamp to obtain Scientific Frisson force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 5

In the same room, look to the left to find a treasure chest inside a cave. Open it to obtain the Duelist Grip.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 13

Use an acid mine on a door where you fought the Rancor. Interact with a brazier to obtain As above, So Below force echo.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 6

In the same area, wall jump twice to reach the ledge on the top. Slice open the treasure chest to obtain the Duelist Switch.

Phon’Qi Caverns Chest # 7

Go back to the beginning of Phon’Qi Cavern. Use the slam ability to make a hole in the ground. Drop down the hole to reach a treasure box. Open it to obtain the Duelist Emitter.

Phon’Qi Caverns Databank # 14

In the same area, instead of dropping down the floor, scan a big metallic gate to obtain Cave Turbolift Network databank.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost collectibles

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 1

Purchase Mysterious Keycode for 10 Priorite Shards from Doma’s Outpost Commodities to open a back door in her shop. Interact with the yellow stim cannister to obtain Stim upgrade.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 1

From the marked position on the map, climb a cliff to your right by grappling the vines. Interact with an altar to obtain The First Move force echo.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 1

This one is just outside the stable fence. Destroy it to obtain Bluebell Squish: Felucian Yellow seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 1

From the marked position on the map, keep going left until you see a scavenger droid. Kill it to obtain a Priorite Shard. Beware of Gorgers in the area.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 2

Another scavenger droid is roaming the broken bridge near the stable. Kill it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 2

Go to the top of Pyloon’s Saloon to find a glowing plant. Cut it down to obtain Pine Fern: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Force Tear # 1

Climb to the top of the tallest tower in Rambler’s Reach outpost. Interact with the force tear to start Fractured Duality challenge.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 3

Go to the top of the same building where you will find Force Tear # 1. Use Relter to glide across the outpost and drop on a building to the right containing another Priorite Shard.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 3

In the area marked on the map, go up the ramp until you reach a stone altar to the right. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Pine Fern: Dathomirian Red seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 4

Climb the cliff in front of you to find another plant to destroy. Drops Pine Fern seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 5

Keep going straight to find another Pine Fern seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 2

In the same area where you found two Pine Fern seed pods, go straight to reach a cave. Interact with a nest to acquire Relter Egg databank.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 6

In the same area, drop down a ledge to the right to find a glowing plant. Destroy it to obtain another Pine Fern seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 4

Go to the outpost and look for a house with Jawas standing at its door. Collect the Datadisc from the shed there.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 7

It is on the path leading to the settlement. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Pine Fern seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 3

Scan the floor of the building marked on the map to obtain Forever Curious databank.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 4

In the same house, scan a container to obtain Obsession databank.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 5

Go to the house with eye cameras on its front door and a green shield. Use Jedi mind trick on Soont Madas to make him open the door to his basement. Go down and interact with a corpse in a chair to obtain Soont Madas force echo.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Essence # 1

In the same basement, interact with the blue essence to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 5

Inside an open shed marked on the map. Interact with it to obtain a Datadisc.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 6

Inside the stable right next to a Nekko. Force lift its dung to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Force Tear # 2

Go into Doma’s shop and interact with a statue there. Cal needs to defeat The Spawn of Oggdo to trigger this event. This force tear contains Fractured History challenge.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 3

This one is on the top of a building marked on the map. Open it to obtain Tactical Shirt for Cal.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 4

In the same area, drop down to find a blue switch near an open shed. Use BD-1’s electric dart ability to open the door. Enter the room to obtain Swoop Blaster.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 5

This one is inside T-1N8 house. To access this house, Cal first needs to rescue her in Phon’Qi Caverns and then talk to her outside her house.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 8

Near the back fence of the stable. Destroy a glowing lant to obtain Bluebell Squish seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 9

In the same area near the riverbank. Destroy the plant to obtain Spine Fluff seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 6

Use Nekko to reach a window to the left of the stable. Use force lift to remove the metal grate to the right. Drop down to find another chest containing Unique Metal BD-1 material.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 7

Go to a cave behind the Mantis. Use force lift and force slam on a container to obtain Edgehawk Pummel.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Seed Pod # 10

From the previous position, drop down the ledge to the right. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Pine Fern seed pod.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 8

Open a shutter behind Mantis using force lift to find this treasure chest. Open it to obtain Bomber Pants for Cal.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Chest # 9

From the position marked on the map, go straight and pass through a short tunnel to reach the outpost. Climb the vines to the right and then force slam another container on the edge of the cliff to obtain Arakyd Heavy Barrel.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Treasure # 7

Go near the second house with Jawas standing at the front door to collect this Datadisc.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Essence # 2

From the position marked on the map, go to the top of the buildings and remove the circuit panel. Carry it to another building with the help of a wooden bridge and connect it to the terminal there. Drop down and use BD-1’s electric dart ability to open the house near the Jawas location. Interact with the blue essence inside the house to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost Databank # 6

This one is near the broken yellow bridge on the riverbank. Go to the location marked on the map and scan a broken egg to obtain Turgle’s Shiny Shell databank.

Rambler’s Reach Treasure # 8

Use Nekko to reach the top of the stable. Interact with the shiny object to collect a Priorite Shard.

Pyloon’s Saloon collectibles

Pyloon’s Saloon Treasure # 1

This one is inside a toilet. Interact with it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Pyloon’s Saloon Databank # 1

Scan a guitar behind the meditation point to obtain Hallikset datapoint.

Pyloon’s Saloon Chest # 1

In the same area, right next to Hallikset. Open this treasure chest to obtain a Scrapper Outfit.

Pyloon’s Saloon Chest # 2

To reach the room containing the second chest, Cal needs to talk to Moran 7 times. He is sitting at the far end of the bar table. Go to the backroom once it is unlocked and open the treasure chest to obtain the Eerin Siina music track.

Pyloon’s Saloon Databank # 2

In the same backroom, scan a pile of boxes to unlock Moran’s Possessions databank.

Pyloon’s Saloon Databank # 3

This will only become available after reaching the endgame. Scan a table near a sitting booth to unlock Angels force echo.

Smuggler’s Tunnels collectibles

Smuggler’s Tunnels Essence # 1

This one is between three pillars inside a cave marked on the map. Interact with the blue essence to obtain an additional Skill Point.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Chest # 1

From the position marked on the map, dive into a hole which leads into a pond beneath the tunnels. The next chest is submerged in the lake to the right. Open it to obtain Chest Tactical material.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Force Tear # 1

In the same area, get out of the water and look to the left of the top ledge. Wall run to reach a door with green shield. Interact with the Force Tear to start Fractured Momentum challenge.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank # 1

From the position marked on the map, go up and reach the top ledge. Go through the green barrier door to the right until you reach a dead end. Scan the rubble to obtain the No Way Out databank.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank # 2

In the house on Rambler’s Reach containing the green barrier. Interact with a glowing tablet to unlock List of Grievances databank.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure # 1

In the same house lying on the floor of the room adjacent to the green barrier. Interact with it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure # 2

Drop down the tunnel in the house on Rambler’s Reach marked on the map. The next Priorite Shard is at the end of this dark tunnel.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank # 3

In the same tunnel keep going down until you reach a cave. Scan another tablet on the box to obtain Jailbreak Inventory databank.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure # 3

In the same area look at a rubble to obtain the next Priorite Shard.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank # 4

Squeeze through a small tunnel in the same area to reach the next cave. Interact with the corpse to obtain Death in the Dark force echo.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Treasure # 4

Cross the green barrier in the same room and collect the final Priorite Shard of this area.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Essence # 2

This one requires a bit of platforming. Dash through the first green barrier to reach a wall Cal can run. Dash through the next green barrier to reach a small room. Interact with the blue essence to unlock a New Perk Slot.

Smuggler’s Tunnels Databank # 5

Go back from the previous place following the same path. After going through the second green barrier, turn right instead of going straight to reach a small ledge with a corpse. Examine the corpse to obtain One Last Victory databank.

Collapsed Passage Treasure # 1

After the wall run section in this area, turn back to find a Datadisc on a collapsed platform.

Harvest Ridge collectibles

Harvest Ridge Chest # 1

It is on top of the cliff as marked on the map. Open the chest to obtain Wanderer pants.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 1

From the previous location, drop down two ledges to the right to come across a glowing plant. Cut it down to obtain Palm Fruit Shell: Alderaanian Blue seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 2

From the last area, go straight on the ledge and destroy another glowing plant to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 3

Use the wall run on the planks to the left to reach the next ledge. Cut down another glowing plant here to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Treasure # 1

Turn back and climb to the top using Cal’s alternate wall jump ability. Reach the next ledge by running across the wooden plank. Reach the end of the ledge to collect a Priorite Shard.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 4

Go to the previous ledge using the wall run. Climb the cliff from there as marked on the map. Destroy the glowing plant right at the edge of the cliff to obtain Palm Fruit Shell: Rare seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 5

In the same area, destroy more plants to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 6

On the same cliff, Cal will obtain another Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 7

Destroy some glowing bugs to obtain another Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 8

On the same spot, cutting down a glowing plant will net Cal another Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 9

Drop down from the cliff and reach the marked area on the map. Cut down a glowing plant to obtain Bluebell Squish: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 10

Destroy another glowing plant in the same area to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pot.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 11

The last glowing plant also drops Bluebell Squish seed pod when cut down.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 12

This one is near the fence on the riverbank. Cut it down to obtain Bluebell Squish seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 13

From the position marked on the map (near a workbench), go straight until you reach Riverbed Watch. Go up on the left slope until you enter the Harvest Ridge again. Turn left to find a glowing plant. Cut it to obtain Palm Fruit Shell: Felucian Yellow seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 14

From the position marked on the map, go straight until you come across a glowing plant near the fence to your right. Cut it down to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Treasure # 2

Go straight from the marked position on the map and open the door by pulling the rope. Reach the moldy depths where a Nekko is standing. Climb the ledge to the left to obtain a Datadisc.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 15

The next glowing plant is on the left corner of Harvest Ridge. Drops Bluebell Squish seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 16

Go to the area where two Nekko are standing (right side of the Harvest Ridge Barn). Climb the cliff there and reach its end to find another glowing plant. Cut it down to obtain Palm Fruit Shell: Dathomirian Red seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 17

Use Nekko to do a super jump near the closed Barn door. Run on the metallic sheets to reach the next ledge from where you can enter the barn. Destroy another glowing plant on this ledge to obtain Palm Fruit Shell seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Databank # 1

Enter the barn and interact with Nekko egg to unlock Home on the Range force echo.

Harvest Ridge Seed Pod # 18

Go to the position marked on the map. Cut down the glowing plant to obtain palm Fruit Shell: Nabooan Green seed pod.

Harvest Ridge Chest # 2

Go to Harvest ridge barn and use Nekko to reach the upper ledge with the help of wall run ability. Turn back and use the second metallic sheet to reach a far-hanging pole. Swing from the pole to reach the top of the Barn. Open the chest to obtain Shortpaw’s Dance music track.

Harvest Ridge Essence # 1

To find this essence, you need to solve harvest Ridge barn puzzle to reach the top of the highest building in the game. Follow our guide on how to do it. Interact with the blue essence on your way to the top to acquire a New Perk Slot.

Fort Kah’lin collectibles

Fort Kah’lin Chest # 1

Near the marked location on the map behind the CIS tanker. Beware of Droid and Bedlam Raider in the area. Open the treasure chest to obtain Bomber Shirt for Cal.

Fort Kah’lin Databank # 1

Go straight from the meditation point and enter an open shed. Scan a dead droid to the left of entrance to obtain Past Signs of Life databank.

Fort Kah’lin Databank # 2

Go left from the meditation point and enter an open room. Scan a table to obtain Bandit Camp databank.

Fort Kah’lin Databank # 3

Keep going to the left of the meditation point in Fort Kah’lin until you reach the end. Interact with a blaster on the door of a locked house to obtain Victorious Surrender force echo.

Fort Kah’lin Chest # 2

In the area where you must fight Spawn of Oggdo. Defeat him to open this treasure chest and obtain Poncho Outfit for Cal.

Fort Kah’lin Treasure # 1

In the same area near the frog statue. Interact with it to obtain a Priorite Shard.

Fort Kah’lin Seed Pod # 1

This one is on the cliff marked on the map. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Goldenlight Moss: Rare seed pod.

Fort Kah’lin Seed Pod # 2

In the same area, go near the cliff with a water stream. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain Goldenlight Moss seed pod.

Fort Kah’lin Seed Pod # 3

This one is also in the same area. Follow the water stream down the cliff until you reach the wall of the dam. Destroy the glowing plant to obtain another Goldenlight Moss seed pod.

Fort Kah’lin Databank # 4

Use a Relter to glide from the point marked on the map. Turn right and drop on the roof of the very first house. Scan the body of battle Droid inside this house to obtain A House Divided databank.

Fort Kah’lin Databank # 5

In the same house on the opposite side, scan the B1 Droid’s body to obtain Internal Affairs force echo.

Fort Kah’lin Chest # 3

Go to the house with a small gap in its wall to talk to Filkus Gorr. Use Jedi Mind trick on Filkus (cruel option) to make him open a treasure chest in the same house. Open it to collect Mountaineer material.

Fort Kah’lin Essence # 1

It is on the ledge which leads to Spawn of Oggdo’s location. Interact with the blue essence to obtain an additional Skill Point.