Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Priorite Shard Locations and Map

Priorite Shard in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the game money, and you can find it throughout the Koboh. While Priorite shards aren’t exactly hidden, thanks to their massive glow that can be seen from afar, players still need to have an idea of where to look for them.

Priorite Shards can be found in some prime locations. Pinpoint the following places on the map to find all the Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Planet Coruscant Priorite Shard locations

You can find three Priorite Shards in the Renovation Site 4733 area.

There’s one more near the mediation point Rooftop coruscant region.

You can find one more in the Undercity Meats.

Go to the Hanger 2046-C to find two more Priorite Shards.

Dredger’s Gorge Priorite Shard locations

Gorge Crash Site

Set the Gorge Crash Site meditation as your beginning point and move to the area to find many droids; there’s a ledge on which a shard will be found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Derelict Dam

There are multiple Shards here:

Reach the Dam and find a cave nearby to get the shard.

From the meditation point, move straight to the area where you will run. This is where you’ll find another shard.

From the meditation point, move towards the left side of the Dam, and fight a mando droid. Then head towards the fire pit to find a shard nearby.

Unlock the roller mines and destroy the barriers of the mine in the Region, go inside the mine once cleared, and get to its top to find another Priorite shard.

Rambler’s Reach Priorite Shard locations

Rambler’s Ranch is the most Priorite Rich region of the Koboh. Following are the locations where you can find them:

Southern Reach

First of all, get to the meditation point. There you will find a ledge with the shard.

You’ll find another as you go down the waterfall. Once you see the waterfall, you’ll find a rocky platform. Climb on it and get to the vines. Here is a nest; you’ll find a shard in Jedi Survivor.

From the meditation point and find a silo nearby. Climb to the silo roof, and here you’ll find another one.

From the meditation point, use the trail down to reach a warehouse. Find a shard inside.

Riverbed Watch

From the meditation point, get to the riverside, and fight a Scavenger Droid to receive a Priorite Shard in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

From the meditation point, you’ll find a building nearby with a raider’s outpost. Get inside it to find one more.

Hunter’s Quarry

Get to the vines by traveling to the Rambler’s Reach meditation point. There you will find the tunnel of Sodden Grotto, and the Priorite Shard in Jedi Survivor is close to it.

Another Priorite Shard is dropped by a Scavenger Droid in the Sodden Grotto region when you taunt it.

From the Rambler’s Reach meditation, move towards the vines and find a building in the valley. Get inside the building, and a Priorite shard will be on a table.

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

From Rambler’s Reach meditation, find a gate with a skull over it. Knock it down, and it will drop you a shard.

Go to the Pyloon’s Saloon. Here in the toilet, you’ll find a shard.

Visit the stables and kill the Scavenger Bot roaming outside to get a shard, then get inside the stables, and on the second floor, there will be another.

There’s a building nearby; you can identify it because of its tower. There will be another shard inside it.

Swindler’s Wash

Visit the waterfall with a cave close by having a shard. But to get here, you must first travel to the meditation point. Here, get to the pillar, and you’ll find one more in the center.

Get to the pool on the opposite side of the Meditation Point. You will find the Shard in Star Wars Jedi Survivor under a ledge.

Untamed Downs

From the meditation point, visit the waterfall and look behind it to find a shard.

To find the next priorite shard, first, get to the Ramblers Reach meditation point. There towards the vine, you will encounter a Mogu. Next to it is a platform with the shard you are looking for.

Fort Kah’lin

From the meditation point, go to an area with a hatch. It will also be home to many droids. You’ll find the shard on top of this hatch.

Bygone Settlement

From the meditation point, get to the gate nearby and climb up, as there will be a lever. Nearby you’ll find a room; go inside to get a shard.

From the Region’s’ meditation point, go to the scrapyard area, and find a shard on a plant.

Basalt Forest Priorite Shard locations

Basalt Rift

Enter the Basalt Forest and slice through the stony pillars to make a way. Doing so will drop a shard for you. Use this same way, reach up to the stream, and find a ledge as you turn around. Here on this ledge, there will be a shard.

Use the way again and go to the place where there is a Bilemaw. Drop to the point where you kill a Scavenger bot to find another shard in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Nekko Pools

From the Region’s’ meditation point, get inside the cave to find a shard.

What to do with the Priorite Shards

Priorite Shards will prove helpful as they can be spent on some fantastic makeup and other stuff of interest of Cal Kestis, such as the gear, and you can even customize it according to your preference. You can buy these things from the Doma shop near Typhoon Saloon in Koboh. This place also has a puzzling key in Stars Wars Jedi: Survivor.