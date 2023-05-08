While exploring the wilderness of Koboh in Jedi Survivor, you must have seen some floating balloons over chasms and other areas. Initially, it seems like you are unable to interact with them, even when recruiting Bhima and Tulli. However, after you progress a bit in the game there is indeed a way to use these floating balloons in Star Wars Jedi Survivor to traverse the landscape.

How to use floating balloons in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The floating balloons allow you to cover a large area within a short amount of time. It is a bit like flying on a Relter but without needing the bird.

The floating balloons cannot be used until you have progressed through Chapter 5. The reason behind this is that you need the Upgraded Ascension Cable that can be obtained when you come to the Shattered Moon and find the Republic Research Laboratory. This is where Cal will start crafting the Upgraded Ascension Cable after receiving the flashbacks of Santari and Dagan.

To use the floating balloons, you just have to align your crosshair (the center of your screen) to the Floating Balloon and press the button shown to you based on your gaming platform.

As you progress further in the game you will notice that there are certain things on the Floating Balloons. You can grab them using your Force Pull power and then using your Force Push power throw them into the air, once these objects are suspended in mid-air, they can be used as makeshift grapple points in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.