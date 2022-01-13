How to Get Infinity Gauntlet in God of War

Ready for uncovering the latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Easter Egg in God of War? Yes, the influence of Marvel is everywhere! In God of War, this comes in the form of Thanos’ very own Infinity Gauntlet. Follow our God of War Guide closely to equip the Infinity Gauntlet in God of War.

God of War Infinity Gauntlet Easter Egg

The Infinity Gauntlet in God of War is actually named the Gauntlet of Ages, but is definitely inspired from the Infinity Gauntlet. The Gauntlet of Ages is by far one of the strongest weapons in the game and is a must-have for every player.

The Gauntlet is very taxing to get, as you need to complete specific quests and even then, you need to pour in loads of gold to get it ready.

Following are all the steps in detail on how to get the Gauntlet of Ages.

How to get Shattered Gauntlet of Ages in God of War

The first thing to do is to get the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages. This is found after you complete the “Family Business” favor for Sindri in Northri Stronghold.

To unlock this quest, complete Fafnir’s Storeroom after the mainline quest “The Sickness”.

What does the Infinity Gauntlet of Ages do?

The Shattered Gauntlet of Ages is kind of a bummer. All it does is a shockwave which is very mediocre and only good for crowd control.

To get it to its complete strength, start pouring down resources and keep on upgrading the gauntlet. We need the gauntlet fully upgraded before the next step.

How to craft the Infinity Gauntlet of Ages

The gauntlet of Ages has only three enchantments at the start, but you need 6 to fully unlock it’s potential. You need to upgrade Gauntlet of Ages twice and both are expensive ventures.

The first upgrade cost 55,000 Hacksilver, two Dragon Tears and 18 Dust of Realms (the item from closing Realm Tears)

The Second upgrade needs 90,000 Hacksilver, three Dragon Tears and 25 Dust of Realms.

This shows that you need a total of 5 Dragon Tears to get the upgrades.

Dragon Tears Locations

For collecting the 5 Dragon Tears in the game, you can first proceed to defeat Hraezlyr in the quest ‘Inside the Mountain’. The next three can be collected during the ‘Free Dragons’ labor which you can read about in detail by heading over to Dragons Guide.

Free Otr, Fafnir and Reginn to get the Dragon Tears.

After completing the ‘Return to Summit’ mission, you will encounter corpse of Baldur’s Dragon high up in Forgotten Caverns in Midgard region. Climb high to find the last Dragon Tear under the nose of this dead dragon. Once you have collected all the Dragon Tears, you can successfully perform the Enchantments on your Talisman.

Infinity Gauntlet Stones (Enchantment) Locations

Similar to Thanos’ six Soul Gems, these six Enchantments will get you a unique ability each.

Ivaldi’s Corrupted Mind (Mind Stone) is received after defeating Valkyrie Olrun in Alfheim.

Njord’s Temporal Stone (Time Stone) is collected after you’ve eliminated Valkyrie Queen Sigrun at the Council of Valkyries.

Muspelheim Eye of Power (Power Stone) can be bought from the shop owned by the Dwarf Bros. in Muspelheim.

The Andvari’s Stone (Soul Stone) can be acquired after completing the Brok’s favor in Volunder Mines titled ‘Second Hand Soul’.

Asgard’s Shard of Existence (Reality Stone) can be received as a reward after bringing down the Valkyrie Rota in Helheim.

Eye of Outer Realm (Space Stone) can be found during the ‘Escape from Helheim’ objective. It will be located inside the Secret Chamber of Odin.

Insert any three of these stones into your talisman and get ready for the destruction which the presumed Infinity Gauntlet can bring.