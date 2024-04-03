How To Increase Health In Dragon’s Dogma 2?

In the hostile world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, health is a primary stat that affects a character and pawn’s ability to take damage. Health decreases with physical and magickal attacks. So, to last longer in battle, you need to increase your health in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

This guide will tell about ways to maximize your health bar. We’ll cover a collection or rings, vocations with increased health, and how to increase your health via leveling. We’ll also cover how to restore health when it’s running on the low.

Ring of Exultation

Using the Ring of Exultation is one of the ways to increase your health by 100 points, whether in the early game or late in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There are two ways to get the ring: Purchase it from Bjorn’s Armory for 1000 Gold at Vernworth or find it in any chest in Vocation Guild.

One advantage of this ring is that any vocation can use it to boost its health, reduce damage intake, and increase survivability.

Ring of Acclamation

This is another ring that any vocation can equip. It is imbued with power and maximizes your character’s health by 200 points. You can purchase this ring from Chandler’s General Store in Harve Village for 8000 Gold.

Ring of Triumph

One of the most popular rings in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the Ring of Triumph, which can increase health and stamina by 100 points. You must exchange 15 Seeker Tokens you find throughout the game at the Guild Halls and Inn to get this ring.

Use Vocation-Based Augments

Augments are passive abilities or skills that depend on a character’s vocation. The Vocation Guild unlocks these skills in exchange for Discipline Points. These skills can be customized and made stronger for a better effect.

In Dragon’s Dogma 2, Vitality is an augment unlocked by upgrading Warrior Vocation at rank 2. This augment focuses on increasing your character’s maximum health. However, to unlock Vitality, you must spend 300 Gold.

Another augment that helps you increase health indirectly is Beatitude, unlocked by upgrading Mage; this augment increases the amount of health recovered by curatives.

Upgrade Your Character’s Level

Like the previous game, your health increases as you upgrade your character. These upgrades depend on the vocation you have equipped, and each vocation has a different HP growth stat. Among all other vocations, Warrior has the highest HP stat growth.

You must complete quests, defeat enemies, and earn experience to upgrade your level. The more experience you have, the quicker you can level up.

How to Restore Health in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Now that you’ve learned ways to maximize your health, you will still lose health by taking damage over time, and your ‘white health’ will start to reduce. As said earlier, this health can be restored by using either of the below means:

Resting at an Inn

Every village in the game has an Inn where you can rest. Resting there for some time will completely restore your health. But note that there is a price for resting, and every inn charges a different fee.

Resting at a Campsite

Resting at an inn is perfect for a settlement area, but you can still find a campsite if you’re out in the open, through hostile fields and the wild.

There are areas marked as campfires all across the map; these are temporary resting places that don’t cost anything. Make sure you’ve cleared the area nearby to avoid getting ambushed during the rest and have your camping kit ready.

Resting at Hot Springs

If you’re on the Agamen Volcanic Island, you will come across hot springs; these hot springs hold magical properties that can restore your lost health.

Healing Spells

Magic spells by Mages are a good way to heal yourself and everyone in the party. A mage is best known for healing due to its two major abilities: Anodyne, a core skill that creates a healing magickal aura that restores the health of everyone who passes through it, and Argent Succor, an advanced version of Argent Tonic that heals a single target at a time. The best thing to do is have a Mage as your main pawn.

Using Wakestone

If you’ve lost all of your health or died, the only way to revive and restore it is through a Wakestone. This wakestone is obtained by combining different shards. Once you’ve used the stone, it will give you maximum health while you stay on the battlefield.

Consuming An Allheal Elixir

Allheal Elixir is a rare type of curative consumed to restore full health. It is a reward for dropping from Sphinx, Scavenger, or Gorechimera.

Consuming Curatives

Curatives are special items, like foods or drinks, consumed to recover health and stamina in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and boost other stats.