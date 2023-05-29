How to Unlock MGSV: Phantom Pain Key Items and Rewards

How to unlock Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Key items and what rewards await you once you do.
There are plenty of rewards to reap in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but one specific kind of rewards demands special attention. These are called ‘Key Items’, and are special rewards that are acquired by performing specific tasks.
For more help on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom, read our Heroism Guide, Wandering Soldiers Locations, Blueprints Locations and Side Ops Guide.
MGSV: Phantom Pain Key Items
Each Key Item obtained itself is of no practical use, but it further unlocks rare equipment for development at the Mother Base. Here’s a list of all the Key Items in the game, along with how to unlock them, and what effects they have.
Children’s Reward
How to Unlock: Complete Mission 18
Effect: Enables you to develop the Water Gun
First Aid Manual
How to Unlock: Found in Masa village after completing Mission 18
Effect: Enables you to develop Tactical (Fulton) D-Dog device
Master Certificate (Marking)
How to Unlock: Mark 500 Targets
Effect: Distinguish between enemy soldiers and decoys.
Master Certificate (Box)
How to Unlock: Pick up all invoices in either Afghanistan or Angola
Effect: Develop C.BOX (WR)
Grand Master Certificate (Box)
How to Unlock: Pick up all invoices in both Afghanistan and Angola
Effect: Develop C.BOX (SMK)
Master Certificate (Fulton)
How to Unlock: Fulton-extract 500 Targets
Effect: Develop Grade 3 upgrade for Fulton Device
Grand Master Certificate (Fulton)
How to Unlock: Fulton-extract 1000 targets
Effect: Develop F-BALLISTA for D-Walker
Couch Shell
How to Unlock: Complete Side Op 113
Effect: Develop Petrol Bomb and Fulton Upgrade (Children Compatibility)
Skulls Machete
How to Unlock: Complete Mission 29
Effect: Develop TASK-ARM SM for D-Walker
Strangelove’s Memento
How to Unlock: Complete Side-Op 143
Effect: Develop Bandana
Man on Fire (Corpse)
How to Unlock: Complete Side-Op 144
Effect: Develop Furicorn for D-Horse
Quiet’s Examination Report
How to Unlock: Watch the cutscene where Quiet is interrogated, or complete Mission 40
Effect: Develop Gray XOF for Quiet
Handkerchief
How to Unlock: Complete Mission 40
Effect: Develop Sniper Wolf for Quiet
Emmerich’s Research Notes
How to Unlock: Watch cutscene where Emmerich is exiled
Effect: Develop Stealth Camo
The Codename: Big Boss
How to Unlock: Complete the secret mission
Effect: Develop Leather Jacket
Master Cerfiticate (Standard)
How to Unlock: Complete all missions (only normal difficulty levels)
Effect: Develop Cyborg Ninja Uniform
Grand Master Certificate (Standard)
How to Unlock: Complete all missions (only normal difficulty levels) with S-Rank
Effect: Develop Raiden uniform
Master Certificate (Elite)
How to Unlock: Complete all missions on high difficulty levels
Effect: Develop Naked (Silver) uniform, and Bionic Arm (Silver)
Grand Master Certificate (Elite)
How to Unlock: Complete all missions on high difficulty with an S-Rank
Effect: Develop Naked (Gold) uniform
Star of Bethlehem
How to Unlock: Complete secret mission
Effect: Develop Infinity Bandana.