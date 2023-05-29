How to Unlock MGSV: Phantom Pain Key Items and Rewards

How to unlock Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Key items and what rewards await you once you do.

There are plenty of rewards to reap in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, but one specific kind of rewards demands special attention. These are called ‘Key Items’, and are special rewards that are acquired by performing specific tasks.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Key Items

Each Key Item obtained itself is of no practical use, but it further unlocks rare equipment for development at the Mother Base. Here’s a list of all the Key Items in the game, along with how to unlock them, and what effects they have.

Children’s Reward

How to Unlock: Complete Mission 18

Effect: Enables you to develop the Water Gun

First Aid Manual

How to Unlock: Found in Masa village after completing Mission 18

Effect: Enables you to develop Tactical (Fulton) D-Dog device

Master Certificate (Marking)

How to Unlock: Mark 500 Targets

Effect: Distinguish between enemy soldiers and decoys.

Master Certificate (Box)

How to Unlock: Pick up all invoices in either Afghanistan or Angola

Effect: Develop C.BOX (WR)

Grand Master Certificate (Box)

How to Unlock: Pick up all invoices in both Afghanistan and Angola

Effect: Develop C.BOX (SMK)

Master Certificate (Fulton)

How to Unlock: Fulton-extract 500 Targets

Effect: Develop Grade 3 upgrade for Fulton Device

Grand Master Certificate (Fulton)

How to Unlock: Fulton-extract 1000 targets

Effect: Develop F-BALLISTA for D-Walker

Couch Shell

How to Unlock: Complete Side Op 113

Effect: Develop Petrol Bomb and Fulton Upgrade (Children Compatibility)

Skulls Machete

How to Unlock: Complete Mission 29

Effect: Develop TASK-ARM SM for D-Walker

Strangelove’s Memento

How to Unlock: Complete Side-Op 143

Effect: Develop Bandana

Man on Fire (Corpse)

How to Unlock: Complete Side-Op 144

Effect: Develop Furicorn for D-Horse

Quiet’s Examination Report

How to Unlock: Watch the cutscene where Quiet is interrogated, or complete Mission 40

Effect: Develop Gray XOF for Quiet

Handkerchief

How to Unlock: Complete Mission 40

Effect: Develop Sniper Wolf for Quiet

Emmerich’s Research Notes

How to Unlock: Watch cutscene where Emmerich is exiled

Effect: Develop Stealth Camo

The Codename: Big Boss

How to Unlock: Complete the secret mission

Effect: Develop Leather Jacket

Master Cerfiticate (Standard)

How to Unlock: Complete all missions (only normal difficulty levels)

Effect: Develop Cyborg Ninja Uniform

Grand Master Certificate (Standard)

How to Unlock: Complete all missions (only normal difficulty levels) with S-Rank

Effect: Develop Raiden uniform

Master Certificate (Elite)

How to Unlock: Complete all missions on high difficulty levels

Effect: Develop Naked (Silver) uniform, and Bionic Arm (Silver)

Grand Master Certificate (Elite)

How to Unlock: Complete all missions on high difficulty with an S-Rank

Effect: Develop Naked (Gold) uniform

Star of Bethlehem

How to Unlock: Complete secret mission

Effect: Develop Infinity Bandana.