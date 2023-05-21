How to Start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC, Trigger First Quest

Fallout 4 Automatron DLC pits players against the Mechanist and his robotic battalion. To start the Fallout 4 Automatron DLC, there are a couple of things which must be done.
Fallout 4 Automatron DLC
This guide basically details how to start the Fallout 4 Automatron DLC questline:
How to Start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC
First thing that you need to know about the Automatron DLC is that it requires Level 20. After hitting the desired Fallout 4 character level, Mechanical Menace quest will pop-up.
Fallout 4 Mechanical Menace quest basically tells players of a new radio signal called Caravan Distress Call. From this point forth, players simply need to tune-in to the said frequency and start the Automatron DLC questline.
The quest basically revolves around a dude under robotic attack on the east side of Wattes Consumer Electronics. Players simply need to head over to the area, eliminate the threat, and start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC questline.
Fallout 4 Automatron DLC Troubleshooting
In case players are unable to run the DLC, these troubleshooting tips might come in handy:
- Players must at least be Level 20 to start the DLC
- Must run Automatron DLC from the add-ons menu inside the Main Menu
- Must update the game prior to running the DLC
- Should try another save game if the DLC fails to launch
This is all we have on how to start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC. If there is something else you would like to know, let us know in the comments section below!