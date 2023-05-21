How to Start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC, Trigger First Quest

Fallout 4 Automatron DLC pits players against the Mechanist and his robotic battalion. To start the Fallout 4 Automatron DLC, there are a couple of things which must be done.

Fallout 4 Automatron DLC

This guide basically details how to start the Fallout 4 Automatron DLC questline:

How to Start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC

First thing that you need to know about the Automatron DLC is that it requires Level 20. After hitting the desired Fallout 4 character level, Mechanical Menace quest will pop-up.

Fallout 4 Mechanical Menace quest basically tells players of a new radio signal called Caravan Distress Call. From this point forth, players simply need to tune-in to the said frequency and start the Automatron DLC questline.

The quest basically revolves around a dude under robotic attack on the east side of Wattes Consumer Electronics. Players simply need to head over to the area, eliminate the threat, and start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC questline.

Fallout 4 Automatron DLC Troubleshooting

In case players are unable to run the DLC, these troubleshooting tips might come in handy:

Players must at least be Level 20 to start the DLC

Must run Automatron DLC from the add-ons menu inside the Main Menu

Must update the game prior to running the DLC

Should try another save game if the DLC fails to launch

This is all we have on how to start Fallout 4 Automatron DLC. If there is something else you would like to know, let us know in the comments section below!