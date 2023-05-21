Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Armor Locations Guide With Tesla Rifle

Fallout 4 Automatron tesla armor is a new power armor added to the game. This Fallout 4 Automatron unique armor is essentially an enhanced version of T-60 armor from the base game.

The Automatron unique armor comes with an Automatron unique weapon called the tesla rifle. Both of the Fallout 4 Automatron unique armor and Fallout 4 Automatron unique weapon can be acquired during normal playthrough of the DLC.

For more help on Fallout Automatron DLC, read out our Automatron Robot Building Guide and Automatron Starting Guide.

Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Armor Locations

This guide basically details the Fallout 4 Automatron tesla armor location and where to find the tesla rifle:

Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Armor Location

During the Headhunters quest, find Jezebel after dealing with Ahab inside the facility. From there, head inside the facility and fight Ivey in a power armor.

Once Ivey has been defeated, she will drop the torso and arm pieces of the Fallout 4 Automatron tesla armor. As mentioned earlier, tesla armor is almost identical to T-60 armor, but works really well with energy weapons.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Rifle Location

Defeating Ivey also lets players acquire the tesla rifle which is a unique weapon in the sense that it does not require much aiming and automatically jumps from one target to another.

While the weapon does not deal a whole lot of damage, it is acceptable when it comes to dealing with more than a couple of enemies at the same time.

For this moment, this is all we have on Fallout 4 Automatron Tesla Armor Locations guide. We are sure that there are more pieces hidden across the world and will update the guide as we come across them.

In the meanwhile, you can also help us complete the guide by commenting below!