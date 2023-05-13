Animal Crossing has more than just your home island to be explored. With secret islands spread about, having certain conditions needed to bet met prior to being accessed, the game can get really exciting. Some of these secret islands can essentially be gold mines for the players. One of these islands is the Tarantula Island and here we will show you How to Get to Tarantula Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get to Tarantula Island in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Tarantula Island is home to; you guessed it, scary tarantulas, that sell for a lot in the Nook’s Cranny.

Getting to Tarantula Island

Getting to a mystery island isn’t very easy and requires luck, along with the fulfillment of certain conditions. Tarantulas are only found in the Northern Hemisphere between the months of November and April, and in the Southern Hemisphere between the months of May and October. The Tarantulas appear only in the colder months and Scorpion in the hotter ones.

One other thing, set yourself up for the time between 7PM to 4AM because these creatures only appear in the night, and go to the airport.

However, it is better for you to leave early because there is some stuff you need to do before Tarantulas timing start. Buy a Nook Miles Ticket, fly away and test your luck out. If you find a lot of spiders in the center, it means you succeeded.

Catching Tarantulas

Before you set out on your journey, make sure to have removed all non-essential items from your inventory and clear out as much space as you can for as many Tarantulas as possible.

Time to get on the island and farm some Tarantulas. Head on out and start to get closer to your target; at one point, it will start to get scared and if you approach it too fast, it will pounce at you causing you to faint. Whenever that happens, simply stop moving. Repeat this process until you are close enough and then use your net to capture a Tarantula.

The first Tarantula will have to be turned in to the museum after which the Nooks will buy each one of these Tarantulas for 8000 bells each.

Setting Up the Island for Tarantulas & Resources

An iron shovel

An iron axe

An iron net

A ladder

A vaulting pole

Spare nets (optional)

Another thing to make sure is that the specific island you visit to farm Tarantulas must support bug life. You can check this by searching for beetles or roaches on the rocks.

If they do appear, the island supports bug life. If you don’t see any, you will have to find yourself a different island.

Now once you find yourself the perfect island, you must first make space for Tarantulas and scorpions to appear. These are rare creatures and only appear once you have shoved away all of the common ones. In order to do so, you should chop down all of the trees and dig up every tree stump.

Destroying all the rocks will also be a plus as pillbugs and centipedes hide under them. So overall, where ever you know bug life appears, you must destroy the place and leave no room for these commonly known bugs.

At the end, find a nice spot as your base, where you can corner up the Tarantulas and throw your net onto them. You may dig up several holes in such a way that Tarantulas won’t be able to run onto you due to them.

How to Catch Tarantulas

Finally, it is the time to farm some Tarantulas. Keep looking for them around but also keep an eye on other bugs. If there are other bugs, there is a possibility that you won’t find Tarantulas until you shove them away.

Once you find a tarantula or it sees you, start running away. The Tarantula will also start following you. This way, approach your base where you can proceed with your hunting strategies.

Keep hunting for them until there is time and you have space, but also make sure not to become over confident while hunting as these unpredictable creatures can attack you before you even know.

