How To Get Tibia’s Summons Sorcery In Elden Ring

Tibia’s Summons is an Intelligence-based sorcery in Elden Ring that can be cast using a staff. This sorcery summons those who live in death, a small legion of undead soldiers.

Tibia’s Summons belongs to the Death Sorceries and can be boosted if you cast it with Prince of Death’s Staff. In this guide, we will help you acquire this sorcery as it involves defeating a minor boss.

Tibia’s Summons Location

You must defeat the Tibia Mariner boss in Wyndham Ruins to obtain Tibia’s Summons.

This location is sandwiched between Mt. Gelmir and Altus Plateau. It can be approached from both sides, and it can’t be missed.

Tibia Mariner is a minor boss who summons a lot of undead for its aid. It is always on a boat and uses its large horn to attack the players. Defeating this boss is really easy. Attack it and move away as soon as you see it using the horn or raising the boat in the air.

Avoid its minions, as they will all die once you kill the Tibia Mariner. Upon its death, it drops Tibia’s Summons sorcery and a Death Root that you can feed Gurranq at the Bestial Sanctum.

Tibia’s Summons Stats and Requirements

Tibia’s Summons require a good staff (Prince of Death’s staff recommended) and 28 Intelligence and 20 Faith. Once you have both prerequisites, ready the sorcery in one of the available slots at any Site of Grace.

Once you cast this sorcery, three skeletons will appear that deal magic damage to your enemies. However, these summons have low HP and are not recommended for use against stronger foes and bosses. Tibia’s Summons cost 17 FP as of the latest patch in Elden Ring.