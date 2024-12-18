How To Get The Shield Of The Guilty In Elden Ring

A shield depicting a maiden whose eyes were crushed by the Briars of Sin, Shield of the Guilty protects its user and unleashes bleeding punishment on their foes. This medium shield boosts focus and is a perfect match for the players seeking a Bleed Build.

For those looking, we have a detailed walkthrough below to help you obtain the Shield of the Guilty in Elden Ring.

Shield of the Guilty Location

Shield of the Guilt can be found in a treasure chest inside the cellar of the Demi-Humans Forest Ruins. These ruins are in the Weeping Peninsula, the southernmost region of Limgrave.

You can find the Demi-Human Forest if you go west from the Bridge of Sacrifice (where you first met Irina) or go northwest of Caste Morne, right next to the Minor Erdtree.

However, the entrance to the cellar inside ruins is blocked by four walls around it. You must use Torrent to jump over the walls to enter this small room and locate the entrance.

This room is directly in the front of the area where the Demi-Human Queen mini-boss is. Make sure to clear the ruins of other demi-human enemies first before making a run for the cellar entrance.

Once inside the cellar, interact with the treasure chest to obtain the Shield of the Guilty in Elden Ring.

Shield of the Guilty Stats and Requirements

Shield of the Guilty requires 8 Strength to wield, and it has D scaling with Str stats. The weapon skill for this shield is Shield Bash, which allows you to hit any enemy with the shield.

A unique property of the Shield of the Guilty is its ability to cause Blood-Loss build-up. If you double-hand the shield and use its skill on enemies, this will induce bleeding in them, making it a suitable fit for the Bleed Builds in Elden Ring.

This medium shield can be infused with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like Grease. You can also apply magic to it. Hield of the Guilty can be upgraded by using Smithing Stones.

This shield weighs only 2.0 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. Below are the defensive stats for the Shield of the Guilty in Elden Ring.