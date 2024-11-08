How To Get The Order’s Blade Incantation In Elden Ring

An incantation of the golden order used by the hunters to kill the undead for good. The Order’s Blade in Elden Ring is an incantation that was developed specifically to combat the undead of the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Order’s Blade and how you can use it to survive the catacombs and cemeteries of the Elden Ring.

Order’s Blade Location

As Order’s Blade belongs to the Golden Order Incantations, it is only natural to obtain it from someone who serves the order. The person in question is D, Hunter of the Dead.

FYI We have a detailed guide on D, Hunter of the Dead quest line.

You can meet D near the large table once D moves to the Roundtable Hold. He will be wearing a golden cloak with a silver twin embedded in it. Talk to D, and he will be willing to teach you some Golden Order incantations for a small fee.

Order’s Blade can be purchased from D, Hunter of the Dead, for 3000 Runes only. He will die if you progress to Farum Azula without talking to D or progressing his quest. You can find his body in a room next to Blacksmith Hewg.

Deliver his Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husk, and you can purchase this incantation from them for the same price.

Order’s Blade Stats and Requirements

Order’s Blade requires both Intelligence and Faith. You will need 13 Int and 13 Fai with a Sacred Seal to cast it on a compatible weapon.

Order’s Blade imbues a weapon with Holy Magic that deals 100% more damage to undead enemies, and skeletons don’t revive once killed with it.

This incantation lasts for 90 seconds and costs 22 FP in addition to 10 Stamina. You will also need a free memory slot for this spell. Any weapon with the Sacred Weapon Ash of war can’t be buffed with Order’s Blade Incantation.