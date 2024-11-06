How To Get The Magicbone Arrow In Elden Ring

Magicbone Arrow is a craftable arrow in the Elden Ring that can be used to inflict magic damage upon enemies. You can use these arrows with a normal bow and increase their damage by upgrading bows that scale with Intelligence.

Let us help you find and craft Magicbone Arrows, as they are not easy to come by in Elden Ring.

Magicbone Arrow Location

Magicbone Arrow can’t be purchased from any merchants in the game. The only way to obtain them is by crafting. However, their crafting recipe is locked behind a cookbook that can only be looted from a unique location.

To craft Magicbone Arrows, you need to obtain Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5 from Raya Lucaria Academy. To find this cookbook, fast-travel to or unlock the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace (unavoidable as you will access it to progress the story).

From the site of grace, go forward into the hallway and turn left immediately to enter a small room. Turn right to find a glowing treasure chest behind a desk. Open it to obtain the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook 5.

Once you unlock the crafting recipe for Magicbone Arrows in Elden Ring, you will need the following items to craft 10x.

Thin Beast Bones (3x)

Glintstone Firefly (2x)

Thin Beast Bones can be farmed by killing the wildlife in overworld infinitely. To collect Glintstone Fireflies, you can either visit Caria Manor or kill Albinauric Mages to farm them (low drop rate). Some are also available near the South Raya Lucaria Gate Site of Grace.

Magicbone Arrow Stats

Magicbone Arrows deal additional magic damage to enemies and can be used with any normal bow in the game. Due to their early availability, they are best for Archer builds. Bows that scale with Intelligence stat, like Horn Bow, increase Magicbone Arrow damage once upgraded.