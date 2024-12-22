How To Get The Glintstone Cometshard In Elden Ring

A sorcery devised by Karolos Conspectus, Glintstone Cometshard in Elden Ring summons a comet with a trailing tail. A part of Carian sorcery, this spell is used to target enemies from afar.

Let us help you obtain Glintstone Cometshard by finding its scroll and explaining why it is the superior comet sorcery in the game.

Glintstone Cometshard Location

Glintstone Cometshard sorcery can be purchased for 12,000 Runes after finding the Conspectus Scroll and handing it over to either Miriel, Sellen, or Seluvis.

The Conspectus Scroll can be found on a dead body inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria. To find this scroll, start from the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace.

Leave the room via the stairs and then turn left. The path to the right is filled with Carian Sorcerers. There is a small study hall on the left.

There is a dead body inside the study hall with the Conspectus Scroll. Once you have the scroll, you can take it to the following locations.

Miriel, Pastor of Vows, inside the Church of Vows in eastern Liurnia.

Sorceress Sellen in either Waypoint Ruins or the Witchbane Ruins, depending on how far you are with her questline.

Preceptor Seluvis inside his rise in the Three Sisters area. To reach this area, you must go through Caria Manor and defeat the Royal Knight Loretta.

Once you hand over the Conspectus Scroll to any person mentioned above, they will allow you to purchase the Glintstone Cometshard Sorcery for 12,000 Runes.

Glintstone Cometshard Stats and Requirements

Glintstone Cometshard requires a staff and 36 Intelligence to cast. It also needs 17 FP and 28 Stamina in addition to one spell slot.

This spell summons a small comet with a tail that inflicts magic damage on impact. Using Azur’s Glintstone Crown increases the damage output by 10%, and you can further enhance it by an additional 25% by charging the spell.

When compared to the Comet spell, Glintstone Cometshard comes out on top due to its superior damage output and lower FP cost.