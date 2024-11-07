How To Get The Catch Flame Incantation In Elden Ring

Catch Flame is a faith-based incantation in Elden Ring that belongs to the Giant’s Flame school of sorceries. Allows you to emit a spark of flame from your hands to singe the enemies within range.

Flame Sorceries are considered heresy and sinister in the world of Lands between. An eternal clash of the Golden Order with the Giants led to these incantations being banned or shunned.

Let us help you in acquiring this incantation and tell you how you can use it efficiently.

Catch Flame Location

Catch Flame Incantation can be obtained in two ways.

It is a starting Sorcery available to Prophet Class.

You can purchase Catch Flame from Brother Corhyn inside the Roundtable Hold. Once you reach the Stormveil castle, Melina will invite you to the main hub of Elden Ring, the Roundtable Hold. Here, you can talk to a person in ragged clothes to learn sorceries, including the Catch Flame.

You need a good sacred Seal to get the most out of this incantation.

Catch Flame Stats and Requirements

Catch Flame requires a Scared Seal, one memory slot, and 8 Faith to cast in Elden Ring. Unlike the rest of the Giant’s Flame incantations, Catch Flame doesn’t get a boost from Giant’s Seal.

This spell only uses 10 FP and can be used multiple times as long as you have enough FP. It also requires 17 Stamina.

This is an extremely fast sorcery, making it as good as a melee weapon for pure Faith builds. However, its area of attack is extremely limited and can only be used against enemies nearby. Cast Flame is better than Bestial Sling when it comes to damage. It also deals additional Fire Damage and pairs best with Magma Breath incantation.