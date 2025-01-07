How To Get The Erdtree Bow In Elden Ring

A longbow fashioned after the branches of the Erdtree, the Erdtree Bow in Elden Ring was crafted in tandem with the golden arrows. A weapon of choice for the faithful, this bow scales all arrows with faith, making them deadlier against the foes of the Golden Order.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Erdtree Bow and tell you how to use it effectively against the enemies in the Elden Ring.

Erdtree Bow Location

Erdtree Bow can be looted from a treasure chest in Leyndell, the Royal Capital. To find this bow, start from the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace after defeating the golden shade of Godfrey.

From the site of grace, go towards the balcony and climb the tree trunk. This will take you to the upper balcony. Leave the balcony from the only door and immediately turn left.

Jump down on the roof below and enter the upper floor of the Erdtree Sanctuary from the broken window.

Turn right, and you will notice a treasure chest present in the area. Open it to collect the Erdtree Bow in Elden Ring.

FYI You can still obtain this bow from Leyndell, the Ashen Capital, once you burn down the Erdtree.

Erdtree Bow Stats and Requirements

Erdtree Bow is one of the best Faith-Based bows in the game. It requires 8 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 14 Faith to wield. This bow has D scaling with Fai and E scaling with both Str and Dex stats.

The default skill for this bow is Mighty Shot, which can’t be replaced with any Ashes of War. You also can’t apply any magic or grease to it either.

Erdtree Bow can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of the Somber Smithing Stones, and at its highest level, it deals 98 Physical and 122 Holy Damage.

This bow works amazingly well with Golden Arrows and Haligbone Arrows. It weighs 4 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. This bow is a must-have for the people rocking a Faith-based sorcerer build in Elden Ring.