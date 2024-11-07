How To Get The Cane Sword In Elden Ring

Cane Sword is a storied straight sword in Elden Ring. It once belonged to a warrior who decided to let go of his violent path and repurposed it into a walking stick.

Reminiscent of Threaded Cane in Bloodborne, Cane Sword is stylish and fast. What it lacks in power, it makes up for it with speed. In this guide, we will tell you how to locate and use this sword.

Cane Sword Location

Cane Sword can be obtained from a dead body in the Royal Capital, Leyndell. To find this sword, you need to reach the West Capital Rampart site of grace.

To reach this grace, start from the Avenue Balcony site of grace and go down the stairs. Go forward and avoid the archer. Climb the ancient dragon’s corpse and drop to the left. Climb the stairs and keep going forward until you reach the West Capital Rampart.

From the West capital rampart Site of Grace, go forward and turn back to go down the stairs. When you get down, turn right and enter a narrow corridor.

FYI You can optionally go forward and defeat the Black Blade enemy to obtain a Golden Seed from the erdtree sprout.

Interact with the dead body at the end of the corridor to obtain the Cane Sword. You can also obtain this sword from the Ashen Capital after burning down the Erdtree.

Cane Sword Stats and Requirements

Cane Sword in Elden Ring is a Dexterity/Strength weapon. It requires 11 Dex and 8 Str to wield it. It has D scaling with Dex and E scaling with Str.

Cane Sword only weighs 2.5 and its unique skill is Square Off that costs 6 FP. This weapon can be infused with compatible Ash of War and consumables including grease.

You can upgrade Cane Sword with Smithing Stones up to +25. It can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

At the highest level, it deals 235 Physical Damage to enemies.

Cane Sword Best Build

As this is a Dexterity-based sword, we will focus mainly on Dexterity, Strength, Vigor, and Endurance for the Cane Sword build.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Endurance : 20

: 20 Dexterity : 70

: 70 Strength: 40

Use Sealed Gauntlets, Blaidd’s Greaves, and Banished Knight Armor for armor.

For Talismans, use the following.

Roar Medallion

Claw Talisman

Green Turtle Talisman

Erdtree Favor +2

This is a level 150 build for dual-wield Cane Sword. We recommend upgrading the off-hand sword with Keen Affinity and the main-hand one with Standard.