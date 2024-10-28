How To Get The Bandit’s Curved Sword In Elden Ring

A weapon of choice for Skeletal Bandits, Bandit’s Curved Sword in Elden Ring is an early-game Dexterity-based weapon. Belonging to the curved swords category, it is one of the best weapons to carry you through mid-game sections without any problem.

However, this weapon is a rare drop from specific enemies, and its drop rate is pretty low. In this guide, we will help you acquire Bandit’s Curved Sword as fast as possible without breaking a sweat.

Bandit’s Curved Sword Location

Bandit’s Curved Sword can only be obtained as a random drop from Skeleton Bandit enemies. The chances for this curved sword to drop are very small, with only a 1.5% drop rate per 100 Discovery.

FYI You can increase the drop rate of the sword by using Silver-Pickled Fowl Feet.

The skeletal bandits can be found and farmed near the Church of Pilgrimage and Hermit Merchant Shack in the Limgrave area. You can also farm these enemies for Bandit’s Curved Sword in a graveyard near the Summonwater Village of Caelid.

Bandit’s Curved Sword Stats

Bandit Curved requires 13 Dexterity and 11 Strength to wield properly. It weighs 5 and can easily be equipped with heavy armor.

The unique skill for Bandit’s Curved Sword is Spinning Slash, which can be replaced by applying compatible Ash of War. You can also apply elemental grease on this curved sword.

Bandit’s Curved Sword can be upgraded up to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones, and it deals 289 Physical damage with normal upgrades. It scales with both Strength (D) and Dexterity (D).

Bandit’s Curved Sword Builds

While the Bandit’s Curved Sword is ideal for creating Dexterity/Strength builds, our favorite build with this weapon is Bleed. Dual Wield this weapon and upgrade both curved swords with Occult.

Use the White Mask to increase your attack power whenever there is bleeding in the vicinity, and equip Rotten Winged Insignia and Lord of Blood’s Exultation talismans.

Apply Seppuku Ash of War and you have an amazing bleed build with Bandit’s Curved Sword that can carry you across NG+ with ease.