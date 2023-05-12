How To Get Magearna, Ash-Greninja And Munchlax In Pokemon Sun and Moon

While Pokémon Sun and Moon have a huge collection of Pokémon available in game which the players can catch and add to their collection, there are some unique ones not available in the world and are actually exclusive to different promotional offers from Nintendo.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon, read our Z-Crystals Locations Guide, TMs Locations Guide, Ultra Beasts Locations Guide and Legendary Pokemon Locations Guide.

One of these unique Pokémon is Ash-Greninja. To acquire Ash-Greninja, players first need to play the Special Demo Version of Pokémon Sun and Moon. Once players complete the first trial in the demo, they need to talk to Professor Kukui in the Poke Center.

After talking to the professor, players can send Greninja to their account on the full version of either of the two games. Once players play the final version of Pokémon Sun and Moon, they will receive this Greninja as a Mystery Gift.

Similarly, Magearna is also limited as a promo Pokémon. Sometime after the release of Pokémon Sun and Moon, players will be able to scan a QR code on the Pokémon Sun and Moon website using the QR scanner in the game.

Once the code has been scanned, players will be able to add Magearna to their collection by visiting the antique shop in Hau’oli City shopping mall. To receive Munchlax as well as Snorlium Z crystal, players will need to purchase and play the game, either of the two games will suffice, before 11th January 2017 with internet connection.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Mystery Gift which contains Munchlax can only be obtained through the Nintendo Network. After the Munchlax evolves into Snorlax, handing it the Snorlium Z Crystal will allow it to use Pulverizing Pancake Special Z-move.