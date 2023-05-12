Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts Locations – Stats, How to Catch

Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts Locations Guide to help you find all the Ultra Beasts in the game along with stats, abilities, and more.

In addition to Legendary Pokemon, there are 5 different Ultra Beasts that you can find in the game. In order to capture these Ultra Beasts, you need to trigger a quest followed by completing and turning in each quest to start the next one.

For more help on Pokemon Sun and Moon, read out our Evolutions List, Legendary Pokemon Locations Guide, and TMs Locations Guide.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts Locations

In our Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts Locations Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about finding all the Ultra Beasts in the game.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts

Key : HP – ATK – DEF – SPA – SPD – SPE

Nihiligo

109 – 53 – 47 – 127 – 131 – 103

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This Rock/Poison type Pokemon is also called the UB-01.

One of several mysterious Ultra Beasts. People on the street report observing those infested by it suddenly becoming violent.

After completing the game, fly to your home on Route 1 to receive a note from an NPC. The note basically asks you to head over to Akala Motel on Route 8. Once there, you should be able to find the motel on the left-hand side of the Pokemon Centre.

After arriving in the area, you need to access the left-hand side door to meet with Anabelle. At this point, the quest can either start at once or you can be asked to go to Aether Paradise. Once there, access the lift and head to the lab area.

Continue right and proceed towards Lab B. Inside Lab B, you need to speak with the purple-hair girl to learn more about Ultra Beasts and receive some Beast Balls. After talking to her, head back to the motel followed by heading to Wela Volcano Park.

Once there, walk near the grass and wait for the Ultra Beast to appear. Once you have captured it, head back to the motel and speak with NPCs.

Buzzwole

107 – 139 – 139 – 53 – 53 – 79

This is a Bug/Fighting type Pokemon in the game and is also known as UB-02 Absorption Pokemon.

This Ultra Beast appeared from another world. It shows off its body, but whether that display is a boast or a threat remains unclear.

After doing everything mentioned under Nihiligo, head over to Route 2 on Melemele Island. Once there, head left and speak with an NPC inside a door on the far left-hand side.

From there, you need to head over to Verdant Cavern, Trial Site. You should be able to encounter multiple Ultra Beasts in this area. After capturing the Ultra Beast, head back to the motel to speak with NPCs.

Pheromosa

71 – 137 – 37 – 137 – 37 – 151

This is another Bug/Fighting type Pokemon in the game which is also known as UB-02 Beauty.

One of the dangerous Ultra Beasts, it has been spotted running across the land at terrific speeds.

After doing everything mentioned under Nihiligo, head over to Route 2 on Melemele Island. Once there, head left and speak with an NPC inside a door on the far left-hand side.

From there, you need to head over to Verdant Cavern, Trial Site. You should be able to encounter multiple Ultra Beasts in this area. After capturing the Ultra Beast, head back to the motel to speak with NPCs.

Xurkitree

83 – 89 – 71 – 173 – 71 – 83

This Electric-type Pokemon boasts an incredibly high SPA in the game. It is also known as UB-03 Lightning.

One of the mysterious life-forms known as Ultra Beasts. Astonishing electric shocks emanate from its entire body, according to witnesses.

Once you have done everything mentioned earlier, head over to Lush Jungle, Route 5. This is the area where you find the Ultra Beast. After successfully capturing it, you need to report back to the motel and continue the quest.

Celesteela

97 – 101 – 103 – 107 – 101 – 61

This is a pretty well-balanced Ultra Beast in the game which is of Steel/Flying type. Just your everyday Pokemon; nothing special.

It appeared from the Ultra Wormhole. Witnesses observed it flying across the sky at high speed.

After doing everything mentioned above, you need to head over to Ula’ula Island and to Tapu Village. From there, head over to the motel on Route 13 and speak to the NPC to get the quest.

After accepting the quest, you need to head over to Malie City to get the beast.

Kartana

59 – 181 – 131 – 59 – 31 – 109

Another fairly well-balanced Ultra Beast in the game with Grass/Steel type.

This Ultra Beast came from the Ultra Wormhole. It seems not to attack enemies on its own, but its sharp body is a dangerous weapon in itself.

After doing everything mentioned above, you need to head over to Ula’ula Island and to Tapu Village. From there, head over to the motel on Route 13 and speak to the NPC to get the quest.

After accepting the quest, you need to head over to Malie City to get the beast.

Guzzlord

223 – 101 – 53 – 97 – 53 – 43

This Ultra Beast has insanely high HP stat making it one tough Pokemon. It is of Dark/Dragon type which is a rare combination. It is also known as UB-05 Gluttony.

It has gobbled mountains and swallowed whole buildings, according to reports. It’s one of the Ultra Beasts.

For this Ultra Beast, you need to head over to Seafolk Village on the Poni Island. After arriving, head inside the hotel to trigger a battle. Once done, head over to the Resolution Cave in Poni Plains to find the Ultra Beast.

Pokemon Sun and Moon Stats

In the section provided above, I have detailed all the stats against each Ultra Beast in the game. In case you are new to the game and have no idea as to what these stats do, this section should come in handy.

HP

This basically dictates how many Hit Points a Pokemon in the game has.

ATK

Also known as Attack, this stat determines the amount of physical damage that a Pokemon can do to another Pokemon in a battle.

DEF

Also known as Defense, this stat determines how much of a damage a Pokemon can absorb from incoming physical attacks.

SPE

While it is referred to as simply SPE, this is a Pokemon’s Attack Speed. During a battle between two Pokemon, the one with the higher SPE always attacks first.

SPA

This stands for Special Attack and determines how much damage a Pokemon can dish out with its Special Abilities.

SPD

This stands for Special Defense and determines how much damage a Pokemon can withstand from a rival Pokemon’s Special Attacks.

This is all we have on our Pokemon Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts Locations Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!